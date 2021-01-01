Poll

World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4520 on: Yesterday at 11:22:24 pm
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 11:20:01 pm
I hope the complaints get more petty and that these assholes are forced to comments on every little bit of rainbow and love mention. If a player who refused to wear the rainbow armband in Qatar is rightly disparaged if they attempt to wear it another instance. Sounds like its off to a miserable start and may that last for the rest of the tournament.

In one respect FIFA banning the arm band has probably generated more, adverse, publicity than if they and their medieval overlords had let them wear the arm bands without any comment.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4521 on: Yesterday at 11:26:16 pm
Hazard, Kane & VvD should never wear the OneLove armband ever again if they don't at this tournament. If you're not willing to project your message on the biggest stage in the world then don't do it all.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4522 on: Yesterday at 11:31:33 pm
By my count there are 15 countries at the world cup whose national values would be firmly behind supporting LGBT rights as human rights, if they all told FIFA that if sporting sanctions were applied in the event of wearing one love arm bands they would withdraw from the world cup FIFA would back down but they don't seem to understand the concept of solidarity. I really wish journalists would put that question to the various countries managers. And for that matter ask Infantino if he would have supported a world cup at apartheid south Africa or in a country that banned inter racial marriage.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4523 on: Yesterday at 11:41:30 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:26:16 pm
Hazard, Kane & VvD should never wear the OneLove armband ever again if they don't at this tournament. If you're not willing to project your message on the biggest stage in the world then don't do it all.


It's all right standing there straight and strong in front of people who essentially agree with you, but it's pretty worthless if you do not do it when they don't. That's your audience after all.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4524 on: Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm
Did anybody wear rainbow laces ?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4525 on: Yesterday at 11:52:38 pm
Ha ha - always knew that the average footballer was a self serving shitbag, so no surprises that Kane et al would fucking bottle it as soon as there were any possible personal consequences for them.

Same thing would have happened to the taking of the knee if those corrupt FIFA twats had banned that too.

And they wonder why footballers dont feel safe to come out as gay. Shitbags the lot of them - Virgil fucking included.

None of these utter shithouses should ever open their fucking traps again about causes they profess to be fully behind, only to bail when threatened with the nuclear option of a yellow card.

Proper cowardly c*nts, but what do you expect from these dopes.

Genuinely had no idea ingerlund had even played today until I saw the fuss about the armbands on the news.

Hats off to them though - its made me care even less about them and this shitstain of a WC than I did before, and I didnt think that was possible.

Have a fucking word with yourselves if youre watching any of this shite.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4526 on: Yesterday at 11:54:54 pm
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:52:38 pm
Ha ha - always knew that the average footballer was a self serving shitbag, so no surprises that Kane et al would fucking bottle it as soon as there were any possible personal consequences for them.

Same thing would have happened to the taking of the knee if those corrupt FIFA twats had banned that too.

And they wonder why footballers dont feel safe to come out as gay. Shitbags the lot of them - Virgil fucking included.

None of these utter shithouses should ever open their fucking traps again about causes they profess to be fully behind, only to bail when threatened with the nuclear option of a yellow card.

Proper cowardly c*nts, but what do you expect from these dopes.

Genuinely had no idea ingerlund had even played today until I saw the fuss about the armbands on the news.

Hats off to them though - its made me care even less about them and this shitstain of a WC than I did before, and I didnt think that was possible.

Have a fucking word with yourselves if youre watching any of this shite.

Again,it would not have been a player/captain decision.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4527 on: Yesterday at 11:56:40 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm
Did anybody wear rainbow laces ?

Bet there is a thorough examination of each player before each game to make sure the word love or a rainbow isnt sewed into a jockstrap or on the inside of a sock. I really hope it gets that ridiculous as the paranoia of FIFA and the Qataris grow.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4528 on: Yesterday at 11:58:56 pm
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 11:56:40 pm
Bet there is a thorough examination of each player before each game to make sure the word love or a rainbow isnt sewed into a jockstrap or on the inside of a sock. I really hope it gets that ridiculous as the paranoia of FIFA and the Qataris grow.

I said as much yesterday before the about turn.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4529 on: Today at 12:00:20 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:54:54 pm
Again,it would not have been a player/captain decision.

Yes, it was.

The excuse is, i was told not to.

Doesn't mean you, as an individual, can't make a stand and go against the directive.

You always have a choice.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4530 on: Today at 12:01:45 am
Just saw the Southgate comments on the armband after the game and unfortunately he has failed to surprise and not said a bad word about it. He actually even empathised with FIFA over the decision  :butt

Like others have said I hope the dont even dare try and wear anything ever again as its a complete mockery and slap in the face to all affected.

Lots of welsh fans tonight smuggled in rainbow hats and defied orders from Qatari officials outside which for a person on the street in Qatar is a much bigger risk.

These teams not only wont take a yellow they have their manager fucking empathising with the fuckers banning it.

Pathetic, spineless cowards the lot of them.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4531 on: Today at 12:07:07 am


Fuck FIFA

BUNGLE: "Oh! Oh! We know a song about that, don't we Geoffrey?"

GEOFFREY: "Yes, Yes we do, Bungle!"


ALL: "You can shove your fucking FIFA Up your Arse! You can shove your fucking FIFA up your Arse! Fuck Infanttwatto and your stupid fucking World Cup! Shove fucking FIFA up yer arse!!!"
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4532 on: Today at 12:09:55 am
Hopefully all of this can lead to the downfall of FIFA and real change in global football governance.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4533 on: Today at 12:16:15 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:00:20 am
Yes, it was.

The excuse is, i was told not to.

Doesn't mean you, as an individual, can't make a stand and go against the directive.

You always have a choice.


You have a choice in a non team game but not so much in team sports.I'm not agreeing with it or excusing the cowardice,I just don't think it is something the player would decide for themselves.

The whole thing's a fucking joke though isn't it.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4534 on: Today at 12:21:28 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:16:15 am

You have a choice in a non team game but not so much in team sports.I'm not agreeing with it or excusing the cowardice,I just don't think it is something the player would decide for themselves.

The whole thing's a fucking joke though isn't it.

Kane: Im wearing the armband. I dont care what fifa say.
FA: You cant, its not allowed.
Kane: Yes, I can. Im wearing it.
FA: Ok, in that case, youre off the team.
Kane: Fair enough.
Teammates: Well, in that case, were off the team too. Solidarity.

They literally chose the least effort they could to protest and then didnt go through with it. Utterly shameful, and thrown into stark relief by their brave opponents today.
