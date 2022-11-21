Poll

World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4480 on: Today at 05:58:38 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 05:36:01 pm
You said it yourself - it's generally the most powerful that decide and that often translates to the ones backed by weapons. Oppression of women in Afghanistan and Iran is happening not because "it's their way" but because a group of misogynist clerics are imposing it on the population.
The fact remains that football is supposed to be "for all" and if Qatar cannot subscribe to that then they should not have been allowed to bid.


I did a Database training course in 2007 in London and I got paired up with a young woman from Jordan, she wore a Hijab and was really chatty and friendly. I had been a developer for 6 years, so I was helping her a lot with areas she hadn't experience in. Sat just behind us where two young women in Niqabs and they would not speak a word to me, just nod, which didn't help during lessons, as I was having to explain stuff to the Jordanian and then she'd tell them. She explained to me that they were Saudi and followed a more strict version of Islam and had to cover up and were not allowed to speak to me at all and I felt really uncomfortable with this. I didn't like the fact that women have to live this way because they are told to, all covered up by "its the will of god" or whatever excuse they use.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4481 on: Today at 06:11:08 pm
.
'The attendance for Senegal vs. Netherlands was announced as 41,721. The official capacity of the Al Thumama Stadium stadium in Qatar is 40,000.'

^ https://twitter.com/Andrzej_Cala/status/1594753269330493463

& www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/nov/21/senegal-v-netherlands-world-cup-2022-live-score-updates?page=with:block-637bb7258f08b0d3de454b55#block-637bb7258f08b0d3de454b55




^ more images of the half empty ground are on Page 111 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.msg18601293#msg18601293



Edit:

Qatar v Ecuador - 'The official attendance of this match is 67,372' - Stadium capacity is 60,000: www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-bayt-stadium

England v Iran - 'The official attendance of this match is 45,334' - Stadium capacity is 40,000: www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/khalifa-international-stadium

Senegal v Netherlands - 'The official attendance of this match is 41,721' - Stadium capacity is 40,000: www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-thumama-stadium

USA v Wales - 'The official attendance of this match is 43,418' - Stadium capacity is 40,000: www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/ahmad-bin-ali-stadium


Maybe some sort of excluding numbers of VIPs seats, executive boxes, or media seats and suites in the stadium capacities? Most weird... but that doesn't explain the empty seats either...

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4482 on: Today at 06:14:51 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:51:32 pm
No apparently they can. 

Their country, their rules even though they'd already said that rainbows were ok but now they can change their minds like they have with alcohol etc.
Lucky it doesnt rain much so they dont get actual rainbows!
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4483 on: Today at 06:15:52 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:51:32 pm
No apparently they can. 

Their country, their rules even though they'd already said that rainbows were ok but now they can change their minds like they have with alcohol etc.
This needs to be headline news. Disgusting.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4484 on: Today at 06:23:00 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:11:08 pm
'The attendance for Senegal vs. Netherlands was announced as 41,721. The official capacity of the Al Thumama Stadium stadium in Qatar is 40,000.'

1,721 one of us should write to FIFA asking for our money back because people were sitting on our seats and we had to leave the stadium without seeing any of the match.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4485 on: Today at 06:32:54 pm
If the players wont/cant wear the rainbow armband, then they and their teams social media accounts should be posting the photos of the empty stadiums. No commentary necessary.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4486 on: Today at 06:40:37 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:11:08 pm
'The attendance for Senegal vs. Netherlands was announced as 41,721. The official capacity of the Al Thumama Stadium stadium in Qatar is 40,000.'
They're not even pretending, are they. c*nts. Utterly corrupt to the core c*nts.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4487 on: Today at 06:42:26 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:23:00 pm
1,721 one of us should write to FIFA asking for our money back because people were sitting on our seats and we had to leave the stadium without seeing any of the match.

Careful what you wish for with all this sarcasm about filling their stadiums (or not) - they're every bit likely to come back and offer free tickets and travel for the WC final, for you and 100 family members, what a dilemma hey?!!
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4488 on: Today at 06:48:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:58:38 pm
I did a Database training course in 2007 in London and I got paired up with a young woman from Jordan, she wore a Hijab and was really chatty and friendly. I had been a developer for 6 years, so I was helping her a lot with areas she hadn't experience in. Sat just behind us where two young women in Niqabs and they would not speak a word to me, just nod, which didn't help during lessons, as I was having to explain stuff to the Jordanian and then she'd tell them. She explained to me that they were Saudi and followed a more strict version of Islam and had to cover up and were not allowed to speak to me at all and I felt really uncomfortable with this. I didn't like the fact that women have to live this way because they are told to, all covered up by "its the will of god" or whatever excuse they use.

I would say, anecdotally, the Saudis these days have improved on that score compared to the 2000s, we were on video calls, conferences throughout the pandemic and there weren't any niqabs. This was an urban crowd.

The issue, of course, is sustainability. You can't waste the time, health of your people more or less depending on the mentality of the ruler. People need to be free, not thinking about these things, work, go home / switch off, do your thing. Permanently. You can see in the results of the MENA region what happens when you don't manage your people well, not a single successful nation overall among them. The pockets of quality will either get poached away or wither away, and then you overpay for Western 'consultants' for jobs your own people can do if you had managed them well; at best you get a professional job in return, at worst, and there's plenty of that, you get conned.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4489 on: Today at 07:08:46 pm
.
'Report: female Wales supporters having rainbow hats confiscated':-

^ www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/nov/21/usa-v-wales-world-cup-2022-live-score-updates?filterKeyEvents=false&page=with:block-637bc31a8f08b0d3de454c0c#block-637bc31a8f08b0d3de454c0c

and here - https://twitter.com/TheRainbowWall/status/1594741429951250436


'Our rainbow bucket hat. We are so proud of them, BUT news on the ground tonight is our welsh female supporters wearing them in #Qatar are having them taken off them, Not the men, just Women.

@FIFAcom ARE YOU SERIOUS !! #LGBTQRights 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ #WeBelong | #NoPrideWithoutAll'






'We have an update that in the end the Rainbow Hats had been taken from the men also but it didnt start out that way.

A reminder to our Red Wall out in Qatar please stay safe. We can not trust @FIFAcom at all and nothing they have said has been true.'

^ https://twitter.com/TheRainbowWall/status/1594761258753998942



Edit: a 2 minute video from ITV on it - https://twitter.com/itvnews/status/1594766624313462784

^ with Former Wales footballer and Wales ambassador Laura McAllister



'Fury as Wales fans have LGBTQ+ rainbow bucket hats confiscated at Qatar World Cup':-

The yellow, green and red hats are worn in their thousands by the so-called Red Wall

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/wales-fans-lgbtq-rainbow-bucket-hats-qatar-b2229988.html

« Last Edit: Today at 07:37:24 pm by oojason »
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4490 on: Today at 07:13:28 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:08:46 pm
'Report: female Wales supporters having rainbow hats confiscated':-

^ www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/nov/21/usa-v-wales-world-cup-2022-live-score-updates?filterKeyEvents=false&page=with:block-637bc31a8f08b0d3de454c0c#block-637bc31a8f08b0d3de454c0c

and here - https://twitter.com/TheRainbowWall/status/1594741429951250436


'Our rainbow bucket hat. We are so proud of them, BUT news on the ground tonight is our welsh female supporters wearing them in #Qatar are having them taken off them, Not the men, just Women.

@FIFAcom ARE YOU SERIOUS !! #LGBTQRights 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ #WeBelong | #NoPrideWithoutAll'




The Qatari organisers will be emboldened now after the backing down over the armbands. This is why it was so important to carry through on their promises and wear the armband. Shame on them all.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4491 on: Today at 07:54:35 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 05:32:20 pm
The English government, not the English.

This!

I've just finished a long converstation with my Whatabouttery-loving friend, during which I had to explain countless times that I am not the British government nor responsible for any of its policies, and nor am I responsible for the iniquities of global capitalism. He used "We" constantly to indicate the state as a whole, but we are not the state, nor bound by the hypocrisy of those who govern it.

In the end, he decided that I didn't have a right to an opinion because I put petrol in my car (quite rarely, but still!) that comes from places like Saudi Arabia. So that was all fine and I saved myself further bother caring about anything at all.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4492 on: Today at 07:59:41 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:11:08 pm
.
'The attendance for Senegal vs. Netherlands was announced as 41,721. The official capacity of the Al Thumama Stadium stadium in Qatar is 40,000.'

^ https://twitter.com/Andrzej_Cala/status/1594753269330493463

& www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/nov/21/senegal-v-netherlands-world-cup-2022-live-score-updates?page=with:block-637bb7258f08b0d3de454b55#block-637bb7258f08b0d3de454b55




^ more images of the half empty ground are on Page 111 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.msg18601293#msg18601293



Edit:

Qatar v Ecuador - 'The official attendance of this match is 67,372' - Stadium capacity is 60,000: www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-bayt-stadium

England v Iran - 'The official attendance of this match is 45,334' - Stadium capacity is 40,000: www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/khalifa-international-stadium

Senegal v Netherlands - 'The official attendance of this match is 41,721' - Stadium capacity is 40,000: www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-thumama-stadium

USA v Wales - 'tba - usually around 75-80 minutes' - Stadium capacity is 40,000: www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/ahmad-bin-ali-stadium

So, if we take them at their word, they are exceeding the legal stated capacity of all their grounds, which should therefore have their safety (lol) certificates revoked immediately and closed until an investigation is carried out?

In fact, there's 12 foreign fans and a few confused Qataris wondering how long they have to watch this game they don't care about for before they can fuck off back home.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4493 on: Today at 08:00:17 pm
This feels like a watershed moment in sport all round.


A time when those who spout platitudes are called to account
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4494 on: Today at 08:00:33 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:08:46 pm
.
'Report: female Wales supporters having rainbow hats confiscated':-

^ www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/nov/21/usa-v-wales-world-cup-2022-live-score-updates?filterKeyEvents=false&page=with:block-637bc31a8f08b0d3de454c0c#block-637bc31a8f08b0d3de454c0c

and here - https://twitter.com/TheRainbowWall/status/1594741429951250436


'Our rainbow bucket hat. We are so proud of them, BUT news on the ground tonight is our welsh female supporters wearing them in #Qatar are having them taken off them, Not the men, just Women.

@FIFAcom ARE YOU SERIOUS !! #LGBTQRights 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ #WeBelong | #NoPrideWithoutAll'






'We have an update that in the end the Rainbow Hats had been taken from the men also but it didnt start out that way.

A reminder to our Red Wall out in Qatar please stay safe. We can not trust @FIFAcom at all and nothing they have said has been true.'

^ https://twitter.com/TheRainbowWall/status/1594761258753998942



Edit: a 2 minute video from ITV on it - https://twitter.com/itvnews/status/1594766624313462784

^ with Former Wales footballer and Wales ambassador Laura McAllister



'Fury as Wales fans have LGBTQ+ rainbow bucket hats confiscated at Qatar World Cup':-

The yellow, green and red hats are worn in their thousands by the so-called Red Wall

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/wales-fans-lgbtq-rainbow-bucket-hats-qatar-b2229988.html

That's fine. It's their culture and everyone should respect them being stuck in the dark ages. Concentrate on the football.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4495 on: Today at 08:07:32 pm
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4496 on: Today at 08:15:30 pm
The best response would be for the teams who were going to have the one love captain armbands to have all their players wear them for the next fixture, but we know that money and football are more important that human rights.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4497 on: Today at 08:33:56 pm
all the money washing is coming home to roost beckham the cheerleader
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4498 on: Today at 08:47:41 pm

'43,418 is the attendance for tonights match between #USMNT and Wales #FIFAWorldCup' - https://twitter.com/ecauich/status/1594792078281678849

Stadium capacity at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is 40,000: www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/ahmad-bin-ali-stadium


'Manchester City' style figures being officially given and broadcast so far in this World Cup - for all 4 matches so far...
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4499 on: Today at 08:51:40 pm
"Not all of Irans players have spoken out against the violence. But those who have, including the star striker Sardar Azmoun, do so in the knowledge that sporting sanctions are the least of their worries. And really the true measure of activism is in what you are prepared to give up. Muhammad Ali protested against the Vietnam war even though he knew he would be arrested, stripped of his world titles, robbed of his prime years. Irans players have risked unemployment, humiliation, imprisonment, threats against their families from a depraved autocratic regime. England have shown that they are not even prepared to risk a yellow card."

Happy to be jibbing this utter shitshow.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/21/england-show-their-true-colours-with-meek-surrender-in-armband-fiasco
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4500 on: Today at 08:54:14 pm
Reading the other thread I had the first temptation to turn the TV over to thte football. Need to pop back in here for a reminder why I'm not watching.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4501 on: Today at 08:54:22 pm
Quote from: lfc79 on Today at 08:15:30 pm
The best response would be for the teams who were going to have the one love captain armbands to have all their players wear them for the next fixture, but we know that money and football are more important that human rights.

In the last round of group matches all the teams not going through should wear them and some sort of protest t-shirt under their kit. No hassle getting a yellow card if you're heading home.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4502 on: Today at 08:55:01 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:47:41 pm
'43,418 is the attendance for tonights match between #USMNT and Wales #FIFAWorldCup' - https://twitter.com/ecauich/status/1594792078281678849

Stadium capacity at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is 40,000: www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/ahmad-bin-ali-stadium


'Manchester City' style figures being officially given and broadcast so far in this World Cup - for all 4 matches so far...
Abu Dhabi will be taking note and declaring 70,000 attendances now.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4503 on: Today at 09:04:57 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:53:49 pm
It is an international gathering of football players and fans.
It was incumbent of FIFA to ensure that the host negation welcomed all creeds colours genders etc.
That should have been a central plank of any bid.
Unfortunately we all know that the corrupt greedy bastards at FIFA (and the other federations) chose the biggest bribe. People saying well its their country are missing the point. They should never have been awarded the tour.
FIFA could have made a real impact on human rights by saying any bid that doesnt guarantee he human rights of players and fans can go in the bin. Straight from the top.
Thats how sport helped bring down apartheid in SA. The sporting ban hurt so much that they threw silly money at has been cricket players to go there. Sun City was the same with performers.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:41:14 pm
Bunch of assholes as well. I would have love to seen just one team grow a set and see what FIFA and Qatar actually do.
After the WC was awarded to Qatar, it was instantly controversial. Then in the following years it became clear what was going on, there were investigative journalists who followed it and reported on it (I saw tv as well as read written reports repeatedly over several years), so it is not like this all came to light only a few months ago. This should have happened: Many nations, especially the big football ones, should have declined to take part. A few years ago. Just simply say, hey FIFA, you do your thing, but we are gonna sit this one out. They could have banded together and then what - it would have been held in Qatar regardless? FIFA would have banned England, France, Netherlands, Argentina, Germany etc. from tournaments for the next twenty years?

If they had all took a stance then and said we're not playing there, then we probably would not have it there now. But everyone was silent and/or bent over and this let to FIFA and Qatar blatantly bending the rules whichever way they choose basically days before games now. All the football associations and players expressing disappointment these last few days have been complicit for years now. Any opinions they voiced were lip service, all that counts is money and money and endless, no morals ambition to win a cup and money again.

And it is sickening beyond description and if one more posts says "oh but it is their culture and we have to respect that" I am gonna puke. They got the tournament through pure corruption and claimed stuff which they broke/are breaking left, right and centre, having now arrived at pure bullying.

Everyone has to make their own decisions, but for me this is it, FIFA and future World Cups can go fuck themselves forever.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4504 on: Today at 09:14:50 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:54:22 pm
In the last round of group matches all the teams not going through should wear them and some sort of protest t-shirt under their kit. No hassle getting a yellow card if you're heading home.
I had the same thought - after their last game, each team should do that.

or before the KO for the final, have both captains hug each other and kiss.
:)
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4505 on: Today at 09:18:03 pm
The comments on the rainbow hats thread are depressing.fucking Gilead Games.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4506 on: Today at 09:34:26 pm
Disappointing by harry kane (didnt expect much there though) and Virgil today.. yes, its a world cup etc - but take the yellow card and show that you actually believe in something.. not the liverpool way
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4507 on: Today at 09:36:13 pm
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Today at 08:51:40 pm
"Irans players have risked unemployment, humiliation, imprisonment, threats against their families from a depraved autocratic regime. England have shown that they are not even prepared to risk a yellow card."
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/21/england-show-their-true-colours-with-meek-surrender-in-armband-fiasco

Nails it in two sentences
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4508 on: Today at 09:42:01 pm
I must admit, I watched a bit tonight when I got in from work. Felt like watching the pandemic games, just so soulless. That's not the football I know and love.

Wales fans were great though, fair play.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4509 on: Today at 10:01:22 pm
ZDF's Claudia Neumann showing a lot more courage than tje players she's covering

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4510 on: Today at 10:21:37 pm

'Sour and dispiriting is not how a World Cup should feel':-

Though far too late now, it is still worth asking why the tournament came to be in Qatar, with all the drawbacks that decision has brought in its wake

www.independent.co.uk/voices/editorials/qatar-world-cup-2022-one-love-armband-fifa-b2229837.html


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/yKaA7


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4511 on: Today at 10:33:49 pm
I mean, it's utterly embarassing, isn't it? If Infantino and his croneys, the Qatari emir and his lackeys, and everyone else responsible had even a milligram of conscience, they would look at the miserable scenes of empty seats (at a World Cup!), the building site fan-zones, the arguments over t-shirts and wristbands with fucking rainbows on them (fucking rainbows is also illegal in Qatar, don't try it), the pathetic bought fake fans, the hostile security forces and all of the rest of the tawdry "decoration" of this oh-so-unique tournament, and be utterly ashamed. But then, if they felt that, they wouldn't have been party to a World Cup built on the deaths of virtual slave-labourers, nor would they feel the need to persecute people for loving each other.

I hope every round is worse that the previous one, as more and more fans head home disillusioned (more fool them for ever coming, but still), and more journalists are harassed and hassled. Perhaps at some point, a millionaire footballer might even feel able to actually take a stand against all this, and say "no, this isn't good, this isn't good at all." FIFA and UEFA are failed organisations that need a total overhaul. They should belong to, and exist to serve, the fans, not oligarchs, tyrants and narcissists.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4512 on: Today at 10:35:10 pm
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Today at 08:51:40 pm
"Not all of Irans players have spoken out against the violence. But those who have, including the star striker Sardar Azmoun, do so in the knowledge that sporting sanctions are the least of their worries. And really the true measure of activism is in what you are prepared to give up. Muhammad Ali protested against the Vietnam war even though he knew he would be arrested, stripped of his world titles, robbed of his prime years. Irans players have risked unemployment, humiliation, imprisonment, threats against their families from a depraved autocratic regime. England have shown that they are not even prepared to risk a yellow card."

Happy to be jibbing this utter shitshow.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/21/england-show-their-true-colours-with-meek-surrender-in-armband-fiasco

Not just England but Wales and all the others who said they would wear the one-love (basically meaningless anyway) arm bands. Cowards the lot of them from "officials" to players. Shame on the lot of them.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4513 on: Today at 10:35:48 pm
Quote from: lfc79 on Today at 08:15:30 pm
The best response would be for the teams who were going to have the one love captain armbands to have all their players wear them for the next fixture, but we know that money and football are more important that human rights.
Every player of the eventual winners should wear them when they to collect medals/lift the cup. Can't get booked after the match and it'll be the most high profile and photographed moment of the tournament.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4514 on: Today at 10:41:58 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 10:35:48 pm
Every player of the eventual winners should wear them when they to collect medals/lift the cup. Can't get booked after the match and it'll be the most high profile and photographed moment of the tournament.

OneLove t-shirts for the winners immediately at full-time too - wouldn't have to be every player... though enough to make the point and be in on every photo and image being beamed around the world.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #4515 on: Today at 10:47:49 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:41:58 pm
OneLove t-shirts for the winners immediately at full-time too - wouldn't have to be every player... though enough to make the point and be in on every photo and image being beamed around the world.


Should've got together and had them incorporated into the shirts.

Still think they should be some man on man lip action after a goal.
