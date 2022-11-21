It is an international gathering of football players and fans.

It was incumbent of FIFA to ensure that the host negation welcomed all creeds colours genders etc.

That should have been a central plank of any bid.

Unfortunately we all know that the corrupt greedy bastards at FIFA (and the other federations) chose the biggest bribe. People saying well its their country  are missing the point. They should never have been awarded the tour.

FIFA could have made a real impact on human rights by saying any bid that doesnt guarantee he human rights of players and fans can go in the bin. Straight from the top.

Thats how sport helped bring down apartheid in SA. The sporting ban hurt so much that they threw silly money at has been cricket players to go there. Sun City was the same with performers.



Bunch of assholes as well. I would have love to seen just one team grow a set and see what FIFA and Qatar actually do.



After the WC was awarded to Qatar, it was instantly controversial. Then in the following years it became clear what was going on, there were investigative journalists who followed it and reported on it (I saw tv as well as read written reports repeatedly over several years), so it is not like this all came to light only a few months ago. This should have happened: Many nations, especially the big football ones, should have declined to take part. A few years ago. Just simply say, hey FIFA, you do your thing, but we are gonna sit this one out. They could have banded together and then what - it would have been held in Qatar regardless? FIFA would have banned England, France, Netherlands, Argentina, Germany etc. from tournaments for the next twenty years?If they had all took a stance then and said we're not playing there, then we probably would not have it there now. But everyone was silent and/or bent over and this let to FIFA and Qatar blatantly bending the rules whichever way they choose basically days before games now. All the football associations and players expressing disappointment these last few days have been complicit for years now. Any opinions they voiced were lip service, all that counts is money and money and endless, no morals ambition to win a cup and money again.And it is sickening beyond description and if one more posts says "oh but it is their culture and we have to respect that" I am gonna puke. They got the tournament through pure corruption and claimed stuff which they broke/are breaking left, right and centre, having now arrived at pure bullying.Everyone has to make their own decisions, but for me this is it, FIFA and future World Cups can go fuck themselves forever.