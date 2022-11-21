I mean, it's utterly embarassing, isn't it? If Infantino and his croneys, the Qatari emir and his lackeys, and everyone else responsible had even a milligram of conscience, they would look at the miserable scenes of empty seats (at a World Cup!), the building site fan-zones, the arguments over t-shirts and wristbands with fucking rainbows on them (fucking rainbows is also illegal in Qatar, don't try it), the pathetic bought fake fans, the hostile security forces and all of the rest of the tawdry "decoration" of this oh-so-unique tournament, and be utterly ashamed. But then, if they felt that, they wouldn't have been party to a World Cup built on the deaths of virtual slave-labourers, nor would they feel the need to persecute people for loving each other.
I hope every round is worse that the previous one, as more and more fans head home disillusioned (more fool them for ever coming, but still), and more journalists are harassed and hassled. Perhaps at some point, a millionaire footballer might even feel able to actually take a stand against all this, and say "no, this isn't good, this isn't good at all." FIFA and UEFA are failed organisations that need a total overhaul. They should belong to, and exist to serve, the fans, not oligarchs, tyrants and narcissists.