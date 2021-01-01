Poll

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4480 on: Today at 05:58:38 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 05:36:01 pm
You said it yourself - it's generally the most powerful that decide and that often translates to the ones backed by weapons. Oppression of women in Afghanistan and Iran is happening not because "it's their way" but because a group of misogynist clerics are imposing it on the population.
The fact remains that football is supposed to be "for all" and if Qatar cannot subscribe to that then they should not have been allowed to bid.


I did a Database training course in 2007 in London and I got paired up with a young woman from Jordan, she wore a Hijab and was really chatty and friendly. I had been a developer for 6 years, so I was helping her a lot with areas she hadn't experience in. Sat just behind us where two young women in Niqabs and they would not speak a word to me, just nod, which didn't help during lessons, as I was having to explain stuff to the Jordanian and then she'd tell them. She explained to me that they were Saudi and followed a more strict version of Islam and had to cover up and were not allowed to speak to me at all and I felt really uncomfortable with this. I didn't like the fact that women have to live this way because they are told to, all covered up by "its the will of god" or whatever excuse they use.
Fuck the Tories

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4481 on: Today at 06:11:08 pm »

'The attendance for Senegal vs. Netherlands was announced as 41,721. The official capacity of the Al Thumama Stadium stadium in Qatar is 40,000.'

^ https://twitter.com/Andrzej_Cala/status/1594753269330493463




^ more images of the half empty ground are on Page 111 (with other two announcements of official attendances being more than the stadium capacities)

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 06:13:25 pm »
This guy wasnt allowed to enter the stadium for USA Wales unless he changed his top.



Fucking disgusting
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 06:14:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:51:32 pm
No apparently they can. 

Their country, their rules even though they'd already said that rainbows were ok but now they can change their minds like they have with alcohol etc.
Lucky it doesnt rain much so they dont get actual rainbows!
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 06:15:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:51:32 pm
No apparently they can. 

Their country, their rules even though they'd already said that rainbows were ok but now they can change their minds like they have with alcohol etc.
This needs to be headline news. Disgusting.
