You said it yourself - it's generally the most powerful that decide and that often translates to the ones backed by weapons. Oppression of women in Afghanistan and Iran is happening not because "it's their way" but because a group of misogynist clerics are imposing it on the population.

The fact remains that football is supposed to be "for all" and if Qatar cannot subscribe to that then they should not have been allowed to bid.





I did a Database training course in 2007 in London and I got paired up with a young woman from Jordan, she wore a Hijab and was really chatty and friendly. I had been a developer for 6 years, so I was helping her a lot with areas she hadn't experience in. Sat just behind us where two young women in Niqabs and they would not speak a word to me, just nod, which didn't help during lessons, as I was having to explain stuff to the Jordanian and then she'd tell them. She explained to me that they were Saudi and followed a more strict version of Islam and had to cover up and were not allowed to speak to me at all and I felt really uncomfortable with this. I didn't like the fact that women have to live this way because they are told to, all covered up by "its the will of god" or whatever excuse they use.