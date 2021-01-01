First time I ever became aware of the FA incompetence and cronyism was in the early 70s when it became obvious how unfair FA Cup final ticket allocation was.



And then they went full on cronyism, cowardice and cover up with Hillsborough.



And remember Graham Kelly?

A charisma bypass, with a follow up procedure to remove any lingering trait of personality.Despite that he was a perfect choice for the FA. A company man, someone who wouldn't rock the boat and would fall into line when needed. He'd also go on screen to defend the indefensible.One of the most visible functions of a governing body is competition organisation and the FA, UEFA and FIFA have spectacularly failed repeatedly on this score for decades.After the near misses, a competent governing body would have investigated the causes of issues at Hillsborough and not used the ground again until issues were resolved. As we all know, it could have happened to other fans instead of us.No sensible governing body would have had a final at Heysel. I went there shortly after and you wouldn't have held a school sports day there, let alone a showcase final. Similarly, a competent governing body would have done something about the repeated assaults on foreign fans that occur in Italy. Not just us, and not just UK fans either.Then we get to FIFA, who bestowed upon us the world cups in Russia and Qatar. Decided upon by and exec committee, that has seen 75% thrown out of the organisation for corruption.Over decades, the games has been gradually taken, and then sold back to us and is one of the biggest transfers of wealth from the many to the few.