Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 224380 times)

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4360 on: Today at 12:01:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 10:30:38 am
Hugely disappointing but not in the least bit surprising. This is all on FIFA and Infantino in particular. These fuckers have well and truly trashed this sport to the point of no recovery and all for their obsequious pursuit of dirty petro dollars. They really could not give a fuck about people or football. This was the pinnacle of world sporting events for me when younger, but the stench is so bad now its hard to get remotely close to it.

Fuck off Qatar and duck of FIFA. Lets hope that, on the off chance that one of these countries scores a goal, celebrations will now include full on French kissing with tongues.

FIFA,UEFA and propably many FA's have become festering piles of fat maggots eating away the sport.

It's too late now but i'd be happy to dump the lot and start football again.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 12:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:44:04 am
It was bound to happen.

But many of the 6,500 workers who were killed in the process of making these hideous stadiums were from Muslim countries. Those stripped of their human rights in Qatar are almost always Muslim. If it's Islamophobic to point these obvious facts out then I'm proud to be 'Islamophobic'.

This is correct.
The City, PSG, Saudicastle and UAE bots fail to recognise that those taking a stand and calling this stuff out are doing it on behalf of the mainly muslim people who suffer under these regimes. I'm dictator-phobic not Islamophobic.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4362 on: Today at 12:04:11 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 11:56:52 am
What is the net effect of players taking the knee?  I dont see it personally.
It's an outward display that the England football team does not tolerate racism.  I hope they keep doing it.  Whether it ripples through to broader society I don't know but it's better than doing nothing!

The England team has been mixed heritage for decades and it's good that such solidarity is shown.  It's not all that long ago that England players were on the end of racist abuse from their own fans at games.

Maybe the FA and the England set-up would have stuck to their guns more on the One Love armbands if there was a player, or players, within the set-up that identified as LGBTQ+.  That time will come but at the moment it feels like such gestures are largely superficial.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 12:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:01:10 pm
Im actually posing the question, what is the benefit of players doing it. Doesnt actually solve anything imo. Weve become a society of looking like you support social causes for PR purposes rather than actually taking action against these things.

When it started it was a statement against the George Floyd murder by police in America and racism generally. The longer they kept on doing it the less relevance or impact it had (as a lone statement). It's two and a half years later now.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4364 on: Today at 12:07:08 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:01:40 pm
This is correct.
The City, PSG, Saudicastle and UAE bots fail to recognise that those taking a stand and calling this stuff out are doing it on behalf of the mainly muslim people who suffer under these regimes. I'm dictator-phobic not Islamophobic.

The problem is the bots don't see LGBTQ+ people as real Muslims.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4365 on: Today at 12:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:01:10 pm
Im actually posing the question, what is the benefit of players doing it. Doesnt actually solve anything imo. Weve become a society of looking like you support social causes for PR purposes rather than actually taking action against these things.

Yes I agree with that , Its pointless. Everything is driven by personal gain first. Plenty of gay high profile people are in Qatar now getting paid a lot of money, their right to earn big bucks comes ahead of any human rights they were moaning about before the offers came in!
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4366 on: Today at 12:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:01:12 pm
FIFA,UEFA and propably many FA's have become festering piles of fat maggots eating away the sport.

It's too late now but i'd be happy to dump the lot and start football again.

It comes down to money ultimately. It will corrupt and destroy everything, especially once the big bucks come in.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4367 on: Today at 12:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:01:12 pm
FIFA,UEFA and propably many FA's have become festering piles of fat maggots eating away the sport.

It's too late now but i'd be happy to dump the lot and start football again.

Me and my dad were actual thinking about this yesterday. If we could restart football and build structures from scratch somehow reducing the impact of money and reclaim the true sporting values of football.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4368 on: Today at 12:09:00 pm »
Just wanted to see what they said on BBC about this, seems that they have mentioned it then refused to talk about it, gone straight into talking about the team. Not important enough to discuss, oh well.

EDIT - Talking about it now.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:01 pm by Andy82lfc »
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4369 on: Today at 12:09:47 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:07:08 pm
The problem is the bots don't see LGBTQ+ people as real Muslims.

What makes you think theyre bots?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4370 on: Today at 12:10:15 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:17:16 am
First time I ever became aware of the FA incompetence and cronyism was in the early 70s when it became obvious how unfair FA Cup final ticket allocation was.

And then they went full on cronyism, cowardice and cover up with Hillsborough.

And remember Graham Kelly?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Graham_Kelly_(football_administrator)
A charisma bypass, with a follow up procedure to remove any lingering trait of personality.
Despite that he was a perfect choice for the FA. A company man, someone who wouldn't rock the boat and would fall into line when needed. He'd also go on screen to defend the indefensible.

One of the most visible functions of a governing body is competition organisation and the FA, UEFA and FIFA have spectacularly failed repeatedly on this score for decades.

After the near misses, a competent governing body would have investigated the causes of issues at Hillsborough and not used the ground again until issues were resolved. As we all know, it could have happened to other fans instead of us.

No sensible governing body would have had a final at Heysel. I went there shortly after and you wouldn't have held a school sports day there, let alone a showcase final. Similarly, a competent governing body would have done something about the repeated assaults on foreign fans that occur in Italy. Not just us, and not just UK fans either.

Then we get to FIFA, who bestowed upon us the world cups in Russia and Qatar. Decided upon by and exec committee, that has seen 75% thrown out of the organisation for corruption.

Over decades, the games has been gradually taken, and then sold back to us and is one of the biggest transfers of wealth from the many to the few.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4371 on: Today at 12:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 12:08:59 pm
Me and my dad were actual thinking about this yesterday. If we could restart football and build structures from scratch somehow reducing the impact of money and reclaim the true sporting values of football.

It's more like that now in non-league, at least until the likes of Gary Neville come along with billionaire owners to buy their way up the leagues.

It's a better overall product though.
