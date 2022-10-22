Poll

World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
If you believe that after all of the countless lies they continue to shit out day after day for the last ten years then I have some very expensive beans to sell you.

Do the beans have red hair and freckles?
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
the replies in the comments from seemingly arabic people or bots all slating reddy and denouncing any abuse of this World Cup of any kind sickens me.

The whataboutery, deflection and 'the West' at fault in the comments? Yes, it is annoying - yet it is also a sad indication that many cannot muster a coherent defence against anyone with genuine and reasoned concerns & criticisms about this World Cup, and Qatar's action in the build-up to it... without going down this most obvious and inane route.

They need far better PR/bots/shills than that - even the proponents of this line of 'reasoning' don't seemingly believe it to be true, and cannot engage in further conversations about it online... without doubling down, repeating themselves, and continuing to look foolish.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
'World Cup TV reporter robbed live on air in Qatar - and left baffled by police response':-

The start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has received plenty of criticism from fans and journalists alike with one reporter in particular having suffered a robbery live on air at a fan park

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup-qatar-police-robbed-28542361



'US viewers accuse Fox Sports of shilling for Qatar amid glowing World Cup coverage':-

Qatars human rights record has been under scrutiny
Other broadcasters focus on LGBT and workers rights

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/20/fox-sports-world-cup-2022-tv-soccer-qatar-criticism


'Qatar Airways, the countrys state-owned airline, is a major sponsor of Foxs World Cup coverage.'

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
'World Cup TV reporter robbed live on air in Qatar - and left baffled by police response':-

The start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has received plenty of criticism from fans and journalists alike with one reporter in particular having suffered a robbery live on air at a fan park

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup-qatar-police-robbed-28542361

I'm mostly baffled by the confidence that they will catch them!
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
'How to Get on TV' by David Goldblatt. A cracking, insightful and informative article on Qatar and its World Cup:-

www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v44/n22/david-goldblatt/how-to-get-on-tv


Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
'Iran's football captain speaks out against regime as comedian urges England to show solidarity':-

Ahead of Iran's game against England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the captain has spoken out in an apparent show of support for anti-government protests.

www.sbs.com.au/news/article/irans-football-captain-speaks-out-against-regime-as-comedian-urges-england-to-show-solidarity/ocdcsmqkl

& at www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63696125




^ Iran's World Cup captain Ehsan Hajsafi spoke to media ahead of his team's first game against England in Doha

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Not bringing anything to any discussion but just came in here to say that I completely boycott this corrupt and sportwashed idiocy. Fuck FIFA.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Looks like Qatar does indeed have sensible plans for the stadiums.

https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/11/18/how-qatar-plans-to-breathe-new-life-into-its-stadiums-after-world-cup/?outputType=amp


I've now had a look around for the article I read a few years ago and have found it. As it's from a Swiss outlet it's in German (https://www.republik.ch/2022/10/22/die-katar-morgana), but the gist of it is, that there still are loads of questions marks surrounding what is happening to the stadiums and how climate "friendly" the WC actually is. They talked to Talar Sahsuvaroglu who is responsible for "Environment and Sustainability" in the "Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy" of the WC in Qatar. They have a short part of the interview they did with her and in relation to the questions of what is going to happen with the plastic seats, what is happening to various parts of the different stadiums, if there are concrete plans about what is going to be removed from which stadium and if there's a person, who has a timetable for what is happening after the WC, she basically says she has no idea or there are no concrete plans for those things.

The article is also taking a closer look at how climate-friendly the tournament is, as Qatar and Fifa are claiming that it will be climate-neutral. And again those claims don't seem to be holding up. The container-stadium seems a nice idea, but it will probably end up being a disaster. Yeah, the recycled shipping containers and the re-use in another country sound great, but if no one wants it, because they can't afford it, it's not so great anymore. Especially, when the materials they had to use to build it were causing more CO2 compared to the materials that would have been needed to build a conventional stadium as a Swiss expert says in a quote in the article.

The whole climate-friendly/neutral stuff sounds all very dodgy and nothing more than a PR exercise. There's many more examples in the article, but the best one I think is that they've planted 5000 trees, 500.000 squaremetres of grass and 80.000 bushes/plants in Doha to show how climate-friendly everything is, but they need shitloads of water to keep all those plants alive in the climate in Qatar. Water they're getting from huge desalination plants that are powered by gas or oil. So, I would imagine all the claims about the stadiums being re-used and the tournament being climate-neutral should all be taken with a huge pinch of salt...
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
'Iran's football captain speaks out against regime as comedian urges England to show solidarity':-

Ahead of Iran's game against England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the captain has spoken out in an apparent show of support for anti-government protests.

www.sbs.com.au/news/article/irans-football-captain-speaks-out-against-regime-as-comedian-urges-england-to-show-solidarity/ocdcsmqkl




^ Iran's World Cup captain Ehsan Hajsafi spoke to media ahead of his team's first game against England in Doha

He really said a whole bunch of nothing. Basically just condolences to the nation and quoting the 10-year-old who was shot to the chest and died on Wednesday. The regime is mourning him too (despite mom's testimony that regime forces shot him), but saying it wasn't our forces who did it, but terrorists.

Regime state TV says the same (butcher who cries for victims), while claiming all 400+ killed in the last 2 months have been killed by terrorists or themselves been terrorists.

People inside Iran expect bolder, more courageous stances. Show some true guts like our beach football team did at the World Cup. Big occasion today, but as it stands I, as an Iranian, am cheering for England to beat this Islamic Republic team, unless the players surprise us all with a truly legendary show of support and solidarity. not holding my breath too.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Did you hear the one about the journalist that walked into an embassy?


Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
I do find people are hypocrites when criticising the Qatar World Cup.

I completely agree its bent and corrupt.

But can we know also widen the issue to the multitude of other heinous crimes going on in the world.

I type this on my sweatshop made phone, whilst probably wearing a sweatshop made garment. Ivory tower protesting is everywhere, and I think Infantino kind of actually had a point, albeit he expressed it like a drunkard.

Its not hypercritical mate because I havent been involved, contributed toward or voted for any of the stuff that youre referencing.

I regularly vote against the parties and corporations that commit the kind of things youre referencing, so I dont get the logic that Im suddenly supposed to accept it now its happening in a different country because of the shit a government which Ive not voted for have been involved in.

Its a fucking ridiculous argument.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Did you hear the one about the journalist that walked into an embassy?



Gangsters.

Would make Al Capone blush.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Gangsters.

Would make Al Capone blush.

Watch Infantino move to the NEOM in Saudi Arabia around the time the they're announced as the hosts of the WC 2030.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
I would lose all faith in humanity if not one player takes a stand on the biggest sporting stage in the world at a time when it most needs to be highlighted.....
I think theyve got to make a huge statement now. Shouldve boycotted the thing in the first place. Or if he gets booked, all walk off the pitch, get on a plane and come home. All seems a bit late and half-assed to me this armband thing as it stands. Well see. The only way to stick it to that Infantino prick is to go big on any statement you make. Otherwise dont bother.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
The armband plan was pathetic enough, but not being willing to take a booking for it would be something else.  Thatll be an inspiration to the masses in Iran.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
The armband plan was pathetic enough, but not being willing to take a booking for it would be something else.  Thatll be an inspiration to the masses in Iran.
Kane will just be concerned that any booking would impact on his ability to dive incase he gets another yellow.
This whole tournament is just going to be car crash viewing. People tuning in to see how bad it gets. The paid fans leaving at half time yesterday was hilarious.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Its not just Qatar hoping we now put politics aside. Its the hypocritical west, too

By all means boycott the football, but we could also follow the trail of gifts, property and arms deals closer to home

Quote
The 2022 World Cup was supposed to herald the arrival of Qatar, already an economic powerhouse, into the international arena as a legitimate cultural and political player. But so far, the opposite has happened. In an epic backfiring, all it seems to have achieved is focusing attention on the countrys abusive treatment of migrant workers and repression of LGBTQ+ people and women. Everything in Sundays opening ceremony  which the BBC remarkably chose not to broadcast, focusing instead on all that was wrong with Qatar 2022  felt coloured by the buildup, precipitating an overall sense of enforced joyfulness. Even the generic welcoming words from the Qatari sovereign felt pared-back and pointed.

On the face of it, the frenzy around this tournament has been the rare triumph of a human rights issue cutting through to the public. Theres just something about how the bid came about that put people off: it looked like money bending the world to its will, with the event being held in winter  in the middle of the European football season  and the use of cheap, exploited labour to build the facilities. Recent headlines including a World Cup ambassador describing homosexuality as a damage in the mind and the sight of a Danish journalist being forced off air, while broadcasting in a public space, seemed to confirm all this. High-profile footballers such as the former Bayern Munich and Germany player Philipp Lahm have said they will not be attending, while the Lionesses captain, Leah Williamson, has said she hasnt any interest in such a compromised contest. Major European cities including Barcelona and Paris are not broadcasting matches in public places, and David Beckham, an ambassador for the event, came under intense pressure to withdraw from the proceedings.

But there is something counter-productive and lopsided to the protests: the focus on the actions of sporting figures, players and even viewers seems off when Qatar only managed to manoeuvre itself into this prime position by soliciting the support of powerful states that have fast-tracked its passage into polite society. It is armed to the teeth by the UK, Europe and the US, and is a joint venturer in monumental, lucrative financial and real-estate transactions on European soil. The state of Qatar is the 10th largest landowner in Britain. Since it won the right to host the World Cup, it has been granted billions of pounds of weapons sales licences, including sophisticated surveillance equipment, by Britain.

There is a special relationship with London in particular, and it can be seen in the Westminster ledger of declared gifts. In the runup to the World Cup, the value of Qatars gifts to British MPs was greater than the amount spent by all the other 15 countries whose governments made donations to British MPs combined. The Conservative MP David Mundell, the first openly gay Tory cabinet minister, accepted hospitality worth £7,473 from Qatar, and then, in a parliamentary debate a few months later, in response to concern raised by another MP about LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar, said that Qatars critics should focus their energies on the handling of LGBT issues in professional football in the UK.

So yes, David Beckham should know better, but he is not making a massive leap into the political fringe. Qatar is not a pariah state  it exists in a global political system of western sponsors that have forged deep alliances with Gulf monarchies and extended them immunity. The countrys strong foundations are in its energy wealth, with the yield of gas exported across the world, including Europe, and its soft power is undergirded by strategically investing its surplus to forge titanium geopolitical links in and with the west.

And it is the strength of those links that means the buck has passed to us; and to footballers, coaches and their organising bodies, who have to take difficult questions, or make decisions about attendance, kits, what to say and what not to say. The message from governments, meanwhile, is loud and clear. We should not politicise sport, Emmanuel Macron said last week. What he really means is that Qatar (the recipient of French arms exports 25 times higher in 201721 than in 201216) is with the big boys. How, then, to hold any effective boycott or protest, with this sort of high-profile state protection?

Further weakening the hand of those now pushed to the frontline of Qatar criticism is the fact that the last Word Cup was held, with much less scrutiny, in Russia soon after the Skripal poisonings. The relative pass Russia, a country that hunts its dissidents and passed an anti-LGBTQ gay propaganda law, was given compared with the kicking Qatar is getting, makes it hard to argue that there isnt a whiff of bias alongside the indignant good intentions. There is a sort of cultural gatekeeping at play here, where European countries with longer footballing heritages are seen as more legitimate than gauche Gulf upstarts with little historical connection to the sport. Not reckoning with past mistakes allows Qatar to position itself as a symbol of worldly progress, and hands the opportunity to cynics such as the Fifa president, Gianni Infantino, to claim that the country is being bullied.

There is also the vexing question of what constitutes a human rights violation so grave that it deserves a boycott. Is it, shall we say, running a large offshore prison that exists in a legal vacuum, where over the past 20 years, hundreds of prisoners have been dumped without a trial, and many tortured? Guantánamo Bay is not the same as systemically maltreating thousands of migrant workers  no two human rights abuses are the same. But these kind of differences are not always a matter of objective measurement, but of how successfully we have been sold narratives that inure us to some violations and sensitise us to others.

How useful, then, is it really to set up moral purity tests for ourselves when our efforts are compromised by own our governments and our own unexamined prejudices and double standards? Whether you or I tune in over the next few weeks is neither here nor there. If the point is to register an objection and make a stand, then I suppose a boycott is the way to do it. But if the purpose is for some real pressure points to be squeezed so life perhaps gets better for migrant workers and LGBTQ+ people and women in Qatar, then our eyes and efforts would be better trained closer to home.

Qatar and other wealthy undemocratic regimes around the world are empowered in Britain, and by extension on the global stage, by a parliamentary system open to lobbying, a lucrative weapons industry, and a real-estate economy that is geared to a global wealthy elite. Qatar may have underestimated the scrutiny that it would come under in the runup to the competition, but there is one calculation that it has surely made correctly: the anger will dissipate and attention will move on, as the football drowns out the noise. The World Cup lasts a month; grubby political alliances are for ever.


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/nov/21/qatar-world-cup-british-double-standards-anger-gifts-property-arms-deals
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
I see they have taken a page of our Citys playbook. 67k attendance in a 60k stadium ;D

https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/match-centre/match/17/255711/285063/400128082?country=DK&wtw-filter=ALL
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
The armband plan was pathetic enough, but not being willing to take a booking for it would be something else.  Thatll be an inspiration to the masses in Iran.

There is no way FIFA will allow refs to caution the rainbow armband. Imagine the images of a ref cautioning Kane will pointing to his armband, the PR backlash for FIFA would be massive.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
John Oliver has done s new WC segment.  I've not finished watching, but predictably he's pulling no punches.

I won't embed as it'll likely be taken down soon anyway.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ze45mHOVSsM
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
There is no way FIFA will allow refs to caution the rainbow armband. Imagine the images of a ref cautioning Kane will pointing to his armband, the PR backlash for FIFA would be massive.

Just change the captain every game if youre so worried about suspensions. Although you either stand up and make a gesture properly or dont do it. Kane worries about not being able to stat pad in the group stages.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
The armband plan was pathetic enough, but not being willing to take a booking for it would be something else.  Thatll be an inspiration to the masses in Iran.

Imagine the impact of an nations captain missing a WC final because they wore an armband supporting inclusivity. That's the sort of statement we should see these leaders willing to take.

