Looks like Qatar does indeed have sensible plans for the stadiums.
I've now had a look around for the article I read a few years ago and have found it. As it's from a Swiss outlet it's in German (https://www.republik.ch/2022/10/22/die-katar-morgana
), but the gist of it is, that there still are loads of questions marks surrounding what is happening to the stadiums and how climate "friendly" the WC actually is. They talked to Talar Sahsuvaroglu who is responsible for "Environment and Sustainability" in the "Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy" of the WC in Qatar. They have a short part of the interview they did with her and in relation to the questions of what is going to happen with the plastic seats, what is happening to various parts of the different stadiums, if there are concrete plans about what is going to be removed from which stadium and if there's a person, who has a timetable for what is happening after the WC, she basically says she has no idea or there are no concrete plans for those things.
The article is also taking a closer look at how climate-friendly the tournament is, as Qatar and Fifa are claiming that it will be climate-neutral. And again those claims don't seem to be holding up. The container-stadium seems a nice idea, but it will probably end up being a disaster. Yeah, the recycled shipping containers and the re-use in another country sound great, but if no one wants it, because they can't afford it, it's not so great anymore. Especially, when the materials they had to use to build it were causing more CO2 compared to the materials that would have been needed to build a conventional stadium as a Swiss expert says in a quote in the article.
The whole climate-friendly/neutral stuff sounds all very dodgy and nothing more than a PR exercise. There's many more examples in the article, but the best one I think is that they've planted 5000 trees, 500.000 squaremetres of grass and 80.000 bushes/plants in Doha to show how climate-friendly everything is, but they need shitloads of water to keep all those plants alive in the climate in Qatar. Water they're getting from huge desalination plants that are powered by gas or oil. So, I would imagine all the claims about the stadiums being re-used and the tournament being climate-neutral should all be taken with a huge pinch of salt...