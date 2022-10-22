'Iran's football captain speaks out against regime as comedian urges England to show solidarity':-



Ahead of Iran's game against England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the captain has spoken out in an apparent show of support for anti-government protests.



^ Iran's World Cup captain Ehsan Hajsafi spoke to media ahead of his team's first game against England in Doha



He really said a whole bunch of nothing. Basically just condolences to the nation and quoting the 10-year-old who was shot to the chest and died on Wednesday. The regime is mourning him too (despite mom's testimony that regime forces shot him), but saying it wasn't our forces who did it, but terrorists.Regime state TV says the same (butcher who cries for victims), while claiming all 400+ killed in the last 2 months have been killed by terrorists or themselves been terrorists.People inside Iran expect bolder, more courageous stances. Show some true guts like our beach football team did at the World Cup. Big occasion today, but as it stands I, as an Iranian, am cheering for England to beat this Islamic Republic team, unless the players surprise us all with a truly legendary show of support and solidarity. not holding my breath too.