Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only  (Read 220962 times)

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,053
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4200 on: Today at 12:34:45 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:30:34 am
If you believe that after all of the countless lies they continue to shit out day after day for the last ten years then I have some very expensive beans to sell you.

Do the beans have red hair and freckles?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,175
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4201 on: Today at 12:39:38 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm
the replies in the comments from seemingly arabic people or bots all slating reddy and denouncing any abuse of this World Cup of any kind sickens me.

The whataboutery, deflection and 'the West' at fault in the comments? Yes, it is annoying - yet it is also a sad indication that many cannot muster a coherent defence against anyone with genuine and reasoned concerns & criticisms about this World Cup, and Qatar's action in the build-up to it... without going down this most obvious and inane route.

They need far better PR/bots/shills than that - even the proponents of this line of 'reasoning' don't seemingly believe it to be true, and cannot engage in further conversations about it online... without doubling down, repeating themselves, and continuing to look foolish.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,175
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4202 on: Today at 12:44:20 am »

'World Cup TV reporter robbed live on air in Qatar - and left baffled by police response':-

The start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has received plenty of criticism from fans and journalists alike with one reporter in particular having suffered a robbery live on air at a fan park

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup-qatar-police-robbed-28542361



'US viewers accuse Fox Sports of shilling for Qatar amid glowing World Cup coverage':-

Qatars human rights record has been under scrutiny
Other broadcasters focus on LGBT and workers rights

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/20/fox-sports-world-cup-2022-tv-soccer-qatar-criticism


'Qatar Airways, the countrys state-owned airline, is a major sponsor of Foxs World Cup coverage.'

« Last Edit: Today at 12:53:42 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline peelyon

  • strangefruit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,589
  • YNWA
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4203 on: Today at 12:53:06 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:44:20 am
'World Cup TV reporter robbed live on air in Qatar - and left baffled by police response':-

The start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has received plenty of criticism from fans and journalists alike with one reporter in particular having suffered a robbery live on air at a fan park

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup-qatar-police-robbed-28542361

I'm mostly baffled by the confidence that they will catch them!
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,175
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4204 on: Today at 01:06:42 am »
^ ;D



'How to Get on TV' by David Goldblatt. A cracking, insightful and informative article on Qatar and its World Cup:-

www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v44/n22/david-goldblatt/how-to-get-on-tv


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,175
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4205 on: Today at 01:12:01 am »

'Iran's football captain speaks out against regime as comedian urges England to show solidarity':-

Ahead of Iran's game against England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the captain has spoken out in an apparent show of support for anti-government protests.

www.sbs.com.au/news/article/irans-football-captain-speaks-out-against-regime-as-comedian-urges-england-to-show-solidarity/ocdcsmqkl

& at www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63696125




^ Iran's World Cup captain Ehsan Hajsafi spoke to media ahead of his team's first game against England in Doha

« Last Edit: Today at 02:04:11 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,431
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4206 on: Today at 01:33:23 am »
Not bringing anything to any discussion but just came in here to say that I completely boycott this corrupt and sportwashed idiocy. Fuck FIFA.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,236
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4207 on: Today at 01:35:40 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 12:13:05 am
Looks like Qatar does indeed have sensible plans for the stadiums.

https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/11/18/how-qatar-plans-to-breathe-new-life-into-its-stadiums-after-world-cup/?outputType=amp


I've now had a look around for the article I read a few years ago and have found it. As it's from a Swiss outlet it's in German (https://www.republik.ch/2022/10/22/die-katar-morgana), but the gist of it is, that there still are loads of questions marks surrounding what is happening to the stadiums and how climate "friendly" the WC actually is. They talked to Talar Sahsuvaroglu who is responsible for "Environment and Sustainability" in the "Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy" of the WC in Qatar. They have a short part of the interview they did with her and in relation to the questions of what is going to happen with the plastic seats, what is happening to various parts of the different stadiums, if there are concrete plans about what is going to be removed from which stadium and if there's a person, who has a timetable for what is happening after the WC, she basically says she has no idea or there are no concrete plans for those things.

The article is also taking a closer look at how climate-friendly the tournament is, as Qatar and Fifa are claiming that it will be climate-neutral. And again those claims don't seem to be holding up. The container-stadium seems a nice idea, but it will probably end up being a disaster. Yeah, the recycled shipping containers and the re-use in another country sound great, but if no one wants it, because they can't afford it, it's not so great anymore. Especially, when the materials they had to use to build it were causing more CO2 compared to the materials that would have been needed to build a conventional stadium as a Swiss expert says in a quote in the article.

The whole climate-friendly/neutral stuff sounds all very dodgy and nothing more than a PR exercise. There's many more examples in the article, but the best one I think is that they've planted 5000 trees, 500.000 squaremetres of grass and 80.000 bushes/plants in Doha to show how climate-friendly everything is, but they need shitloads of water to keep all those plants alive in the climate in Qatar. Water they're getting from huge desalination plants that are powered by gas or oil. So, I would imagine all the claims about the stadiums being re-used and the tournament being climate-neutral should all be taken with a huge pinch of salt...
Logged

Offline downtown

  • abbewy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,434
  • Justice for Sarina
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4208 on: Today at 01:39:28 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:12:01 am
'Iran's football captain speaks out against regime as comedian urges England to show solidarity':-

Ahead of Iran's game against England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the captain has spoken out in an apparent show of support for anti-government protests.

www.sbs.com.au/news/article/irans-football-captain-speaks-out-against-regime-as-comedian-urges-england-to-show-solidarity/ocdcsmqkl




^ Iran's World Cup captain Ehsan Hajsafi spoke to media ahead of his team's first game against England in Doha

He really said a whole bunch of nothing. Basically just condolences to the nation and quoting the 10-year-old who was shot to the chest and died on Wednesday. The regime is mourning him too (despite mom's testimony that regime forces shot him), but saying it wasn't our forces who did it, but terrorists.

Regime state TV says the same (butcher who cries for victims), while claiming all 400+ killed in the last 2 months have been killed by terrorists or themselves been terrorists.

People inside Iran expect bolder, more courageous stances. Show some true guts like our beach football team did at the World Cup. Big occasion today, but as it stands I, as an Iranian, am cheering for England to beat this Islamic Republic team, unless the players surprise us all with a truly legendary show of support and solidarity. not holding my breath too.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4209 on: Today at 02:58:03 am »
Did you hear the one about the journalist that walked into an embassy?


Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Up
« previous next »
 