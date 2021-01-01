Poll

Author Topic: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only  (Read 220802 times)

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4200 on: Today at 12:34:45 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:30:34 am
If you believe that after all of the countless lies they continue to shit out day after day for the last ten years then I have some very expensive beans to sell you.

Do the beans have red hair and freckles?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4201 on: Today at 12:39:38 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm
the replies in the comments from seemingly arabic people or bots all slating reddy and denouncing any abuse of this World Cup of any kind sickens me.

The whataboutery, deflection and 'the West' at fault in the comments? Yes, it is annoying - yet it is also a sad indication that many cannot muster a coherent defence against anyone with genuine and reasoned concerns & criticisms about this World Cup, and Qatar's action in the build-up to it... without going down this most obvious and inane route.

They need far better PR/bots/shills than that - even the proponents of this line of 'reasoning' don't seemingly believe it to be true, and cannot engage in further conversations about it online... without doubling down, repeating themselves, and continuing to look foolish.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4202 on: Today at 12:44:20 am »

'World Cup TV reporter robbed live on air in Qatar - and left baffled by police response':-

The start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has received plenty of criticism from fans and journalists alike with one reporter in particular having suffered a robbery live on air at a fan park

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup-qatar-police-robbed-28542361



'US viewers accuse Fox Sports of shilling for Qatar amid glowing World Cup coverage':-

Qatars human rights record has been under scrutiny
Other broadcasters focus on LGBT and workers rights

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/20/fox-sports-world-cup-2022-tv-soccer-qatar-criticism


'Qatar Airways, the countrys state-owned airline, is a major sponsor of Foxs World Cup coverage.'

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4203 on: Today at 12:53:06 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:44:20 am
'World Cup TV reporter robbed live on air in Qatar - and left baffled by police response':-

The start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has received plenty of criticism from fans and journalists alike with one reporter in particular having suffered a robbery live on air at a fan park

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup-qatar-police-robbed-28542361

I'm mostly baffled by the confidence that they will catch them!
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4204 on: Today at 01:06:42 am »
^ ;D



'How to Get on TV' by David Goldblatt. A cracking, insightful and informative article on Qatar and its World Cup:-

www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v44/n22/david-goldblatt/how-to-get-on-tv


Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4205 on: Today at 01:12:01 am »

'Iran's football captain speaks out against regime as comedian urges England to show solidarity':-

Ahead of Iran's game against England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the captain has spoken out in an apparent show of support for anti-government protests.

www.sbs.com.au/news/article/irans-football-captain-speaks-out-against-regime-as-comedian-urges-england-to-show-solidarity/ocdcsmqkl




^ Iran's World Cup captain Ehsan Hajsafi spoke to media ahead of his team's first game against England in Doha
