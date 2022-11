on what basis in the rule book can they be booked?



FIFA's 'equipment rules', from the IFAB's 'Laws Of The Game', mate... https://digitalhub.fifa.com/m/1cf301829f1cf996/original/ifab-laws-of-the-game-2020-21.pdf (on Page 31, of 117 of the pdf - or Page of the IFAB booklet itself)'The current FIFA equipment rules state that: 'At FIFA tournaments, match staff must wear official clothing and equipment provided by FIFA, including FIFA event badges specified and provided by FIFA.'Unofficial clothing such as the One Love armbands could be deemed illegal, and players wearing them could be fined or shown yellow cards.Mark Bullingham, Chief Executive of the FA, has previously said that England are willing to be fined for wearing the armband.''Captains of nine European nations, including England's Harry Kane, Wales' Gareth Bale and Germany's Manuel Neuer, were planning to wear the One Love armbands promoting inclusivity and LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar, a country which criminalises same-sex relationships.'^ from www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11449467/World-Cup-captains-wearing-One-Love-armbands-booked-breaching-FIFAs-equipment-rules.html (sorry for linking to the Mail)