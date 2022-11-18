so how about at the end of each game, after they step off the pitch, all the players take off their shirts to show a rainbow armband underneath? would be interesting to see what would happen then.



some player's gonna do something to make a silent statement -- I'll be amazed if it doesn't happen.



Slogans, statements, images and advertisingEquipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statementsor images. Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious,personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than themanufacturer's logo. For any offence the player and/or the team will besanctioned by the competition organiser, national football associationor by FIFA.If FIFA get wind of something , they will check the players, have them lift their kit shirt before the match. Just like when they check for jewelry or boots for unapproved footwear.Then the player/team will be told to change the undergarment or not be allowed to play or forfeit the match.