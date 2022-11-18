Poll

Author Topic: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only  (Read 220460 times)

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4160 on: Today at 08:03:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:57:55 pm
on what basis in the rule book can they be booked?
iirc it's about being correctly dressed according to regs
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4161 on: Today at 08:03:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:57:55 pm
on what basis in the rule book can they be booked?

FIFA's 'equipment rules', from the IFAB's  'Laws Of The Game', mate...

https://digitalhub.fifa.com/m/1cf301829f1cf996/original/ifab-laws-of-the-game-2020-21.pdf (on Page 31, of 117 of the pdf - or Page of the IFAB booklet itself)


'The current FIFA equipment rules state that: 'At FIFA tournaments, match staff must wear official clothing and equipment provided by FIFA, including FIFA event badges specified and provided by FIFA.'

Unofficial clothing such as the One Love armbands could be deemed illegal, and players wearing them could be fined or shown yellow cards.

Mark Bullingham, Chief Executive of the FA, has previously said that England are willing to be fined for wearing the armband.'

&

'Captains of nine European nations, including England's Harry Kane, Wales' Gareth Bale and Germany's Manuel Neuer, were planning to wear the One Love armbands promoting inclusivity and LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar, a country which criminalises same-sex relationships.'


^ from www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11449467/World-Cup-captains-wearing-One-Love-armbands-booked-breaching-FIFAs-equipment-rules.html (sorry for linking to the Mail)
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4162 on: Today at 08:05:03 pm »
Competition rules may contain further restrictions/limitations, particularly
in relation to the size, number and position of permitted slogans, statements
and images. It is recommended that disputes relating to slogans, statements or
images be resolved prior to a match/competition taking place.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4163 on: Today at 08:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:25:23 pm
Liked the response: "The PA is on loan from the Etihad"

 :D "Make some noise for Saad Al Sheeb!!"
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4164 on: Today at 08:08:41 pm »
so how about at the end of each game, after they step off the pitch, all the players take off their shirts to show a rainbow armband underneath?  would be interesting to see what would happen then.

some player's gonna do something to make a silent statement -- I'll be amazed if it doesn't happen.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4165 on: Today at 08:11:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:08:41 pm
so how about at the end of each game, after they step off the pitch, all the players take off their shirts to show a rainbow armband underneath?  would be interesting to see what would happen then.

some player's gonna do something to make a silent statement -- I'll be amazed if it doesn't happen.
I would lose all faith in humanity if not one player takes a stand on the biggest sporting stage in the world at a time when it most needs to be highlighted.....
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4166 on: Today at 08:12:19 pm »
Probably old news now but some nice stories today:

- Iran captain backing the protests in Iran :: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63696125
- Joe Lycett shredding £10k of his own money to shame Qatar ambassador David Beckham :: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-63692988 (rumours that he shredded toy money and instead gave the £10k to charity, which seems plausible and certainly doesn't lessen the impact)
- Southgate's intermittent backbone flickering back into view again as he says England players will take the knee before games :: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63695662
- Qatar's team being about the level you'd expect from a nation with a population of less than 3m and no particular love for football:: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63603375

Disclaimer: News outlets other than the BBC exist but I cba trawling them
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4167 on: Today at 08:13:02 pm »
Mad that anybody decided to watch this shite today.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4168 on: Today at 08:16:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:08:41 pm
so how about at the end of each game, after they step off the pitch, all the players take off their shirts to show a rainbow armband underneath?  would be interesting to see what would happen then.

some player's gonna do something to make a silent statement -- I'll be amazed if it doesn't happen.

Slogans, statements, images and advertising

Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements
or images. Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious,
personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the
manufacturer's logo. For any offence the player and/or the team will be
sanctioned by the competition organiser, national football association
or by FIFA.


If FIFA get wind of something , they will check the players, have them lift their kit shirt before the match. Just like when they check for jewelry or boots for unapproved footwear.

Then the player/team will be told to change the undergarment or not be allowed to play or forfeit the match.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4169 on: Today at 08:22:37 pm »
IF the kit issue is torpedoed, then all it takes is for every player who scores a goal to turn to the nearest camera, lift up an index finger (middle one wouldn't be appropriate here) and then join hands, or index-fingers-and-thumbs together in a heart symbol. Everyone should know that means One Love.....
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4170 on: Today at 08:25:32 pm »
If it was so important to players, they wouldn’t go to it.

Ultimately though other things matter more.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4171 on: Today at 08:30:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:25:32 pm
If it was so important to players, they wouldnt go to it.

Ultimately though other things matter more.
That could mean the end of their professional career though. FIFA and UEFA hold their registration and if you don't play for your national team when called upon, you can be banned from playing club games. It's the associations that have to take a stand.

As for the players, they can refuse to sign up for oil-clubs, unlike Earling "Human Rights" Haaland.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4172 on: Today at 08:44:50 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:30:42 pm
That could mean the end of their professional career though. FIFA and UEFA hold their registration and if you don't play for your national team when called upon, you can be banned from playing club games. It's the associations that have to take a stand.

As for the players, they can refuse to sign up for oil-clubs, unlike Earling "Human Rights" Haaland.

I am sure if a player felt so strongly about it the FA/England would have not picked them, same for several other nations. But I understand why players have gone because they value their own career more.

Its the same with a lot of things down to the place you go on holiday to the clothes you choose to wear. Ultimately other things matter more to people.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4173 on: Today at 08:51:44 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:30:42 pm
That could mean the end of their professional career though. FIFA and UEFA hold their registration and if you don't play for your national team when called upon, you can be banned from playing club games. It's the associations that have to take a stand.

As for the players, they can refuse to sign up for oil-clubs, unlike Earling "Human Rights" Haaland.

How did Matip get away with it?
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4174 on: Today at 08:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 08:51:44 pm
How did Matip get away with it?

Quote
In January 2017, Matip was selected for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations but rejected the call-up.[49] It was later revealed that Matip retired from the national team when he was still at Schalke, but had not followed FIFA procedure by informing the Cameroonian Football Association via letter.[50] While the confusion was cleared up by FIFA, Matip could not play for Liverpool. He subsequently missed a Premier League tie against Manchester United and an FA Cup third round match against Plymouth Argyle.[51][52]

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4175 on: Today at 08:57:24 pm »

'Gary Neville Comes Under Heavy Criticism For Pandering To Qatari State TV':-

www.balls.ie/news/gary-neville-qatar-tv-533444



'Gary Neville defends Qatar hosting World Cup but lays into FIFA and Gianni Infantino':-

Gianni Infantino has been heavily criticised for his speech on Saturday.

www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1699177/Gary-Neville-FIFA-Qatar-World-Cup-England-Gianni-Infantino



'Watch: Gary Neville makes the case for Qatar hosting the World Cup':-

Gary Neville has criticised the hosting of the World Cup in Qatar in the past, but seemed less keen to do so on Qatari channel BeINSports.

www.football-espana.net/2022/11/20/watch-gary-neville-makes-the-case-for-qatar-hosting-the-world-cup
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4176 on: Today at 09:03:01 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:57:24 pm
'Gary Neville Comes Under Heavy Criticism For Pandering To Qatari State TV':-

www.balls.ie/news/gary-neville-qatar-tv-533444



'Gary Neville defends Qatar hosting World Cup but lays into FIFA and Gianni Infantino':-

Gianni Infantino has been heavily criticised for his speech on Saturday.

www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1699177/Gary-Neville-FIFA-Qatar-World-Cup-England-Gianni-Infantino



'Watch: Gary Neville makes the case for Qatar hosting the World Cup':-

Gary Neville has criticised the hosting of the World Cup in Qatar in the past, but seemed less keen to do so on Qatari channel BeINSports.

www.football-espana.net/2022/11/20/watch-gary-neville-makes-the-case-for-qatar-hosting-the-world-cup

I'm glad that fraud has shown himself up over this and lost his halo. He was utterly nauseating over the ESL fall out. He was always a wrong 'un.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4177 on: Today at 09:05:07 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:57:24 pm
'Gary Neville Comes Under Heavy Criticism For Pandering To Qatari State TV':-

www.balls.ie/news/gary-neville-qatar-tv-533444



'Gary Neville defends Qatar hosting World Cup but lays into FIFA and Gianni Infantino':-

Gianni Infantino has been heavily criticised for his speech on Saturday.

www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1699177/Gary-Neville-FIFA-Qatar-World-Cup-England-Gianni-Infantino



'Watch: Gary Neville makes the case for Qatar hosting the World Cup':-

Gary Neville has criticised the hosting of the World Cup in Qatar in the past, but seemed less keen to do so on Qatari channel BeINSports.

www.football-espana.net/2022/11/20/watch-gary-neville-makes-the-case-for-qatar-hosting-the-world-cup

Is there a bigger gobshite in football than Neville.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4178 on: Today at 09:08:30 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:57:24 pm
'Gary Neville Comes Under Heavy Criticism For Pandering To Qatari State TV':-

http://www.balls.ie/news/gary-neville-qatar-tv-533444

Neville not using his platform on Bein Sports to call out Qatar, whoever could have seen that coming?
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4179 on: Today at 09:09:24 pm »
Holy Fuck, So he lied to everyone's face on national TV. 
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4180 on: Today at 09:09:52 pm »
Well I for one am shocked. Shocked I say.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4181 on: Today at 09:10:13 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:57:24 pm
'Gary Neville Comes Under Heavy Criticism For Pandering To Qatari State TV':-

www.balls.ie/news/gary-neville-qatar-tv-533444



'Gary Neville defends Qatar hosting World Cup but lays into FIFA and Gianni Infantino':-

Gianni Infantino has been heavily criticised for his speech on Saturday.

www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1699177/Gary-Neville-FIFA-Qatar-World-Cup-England-Gianni-Infantino



'Watch: Gary Neville makes the case for Qatar hosting the World Cup':-

Gary Neville has criticised the hosting of the World Cup in Qatar in the past, but seemed less keen to do so on Qatari channel BeINSports.

www.football-espana.net/2022/11/20/watch-gary-neville-makes-the-case-for-qatar-hosting-the-world-cup

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4182 on: Today at 09:10:58 pm »
Twitter is awash with tools construing any criticism of this tournament as islamophobia and we're not even through day 1. Joy.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4183 on: Today at 09:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:09:24 pm
Holy Fuck, So he lied to everyone's face on national TV.

And has to be all matey with Richard Keys when they hate each others guts. Keys is always slagging Neville off.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4184 on: Today at 09:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 06:54:59 pm
I do find people are hypocrites when criticising the Qatar World Cup.

I completely agree its bent and corrupt.

But can we know also widen the issue to the multitude of other heinous crimes going on in the world.

I type this on my sweatshop made phone, whilst probably wearing a sweatshop made garment. Ivory tower protesting is everywhere, and I think Infantino kind of actually had a point, albeit he expressed it like a drunkard.

Just pure whataboutery.

Some absolute whoppers on this forum la.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4185 on: Today at 09:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:09:24 pm
Holy Fuck, So he lied to everyone's face on national TV.

I'm lying down in an attempt to come to terms with the shock of it all.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4186 on: Today at 09:18:50 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gHjbay54F4U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gHjbay54F4U</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dt_Q03HNbTk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dt_Q03HNbTk</a>
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4187 on: Today at 09:19:37 pm »

'Life after building Qatars World Cup, told by shattered survivors and devastated families' - by Si Hughes:-

https://theathletic.com/3903249/2022/11/20/qatar-world-cup-workers-lives/


^ article can be read in full here - https://archive.ph/AWCEw


Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4188 on: Today at 09:22:54 pm »
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 09:18:50 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gHjbay54F4U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gHjbay54F4U</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dt_Q03HNbTk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dt_Q03HNbTk</a>

These is really good journalism. Highly recommend.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4189 on: Today at 09:47:10 pm »

'It's the World Cup for everyone, even for those who have protected pedophile networks like the president of the Gabonese federation. FIFA and CAF had intervened with the Gabonese state to demand the release of Mounguengui... Want to vomit.' - https://twitter.com/Romain_Molina/status/1594433915284062209








'Gabonese FA president charged in connection with investigation into alleged sexual abuse' - April 2022:-

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/28/gabonese-fa-president-charged-in-connection-with-investigation-into-alleged-sexual-abuse


'Caf official tried to intervene after arrest of Gabon FA chief accused of abuse cover-up' - May 2022:-

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/17/caf-official-tried-to-intervene-after-arrest-of-gabon-fa-chief-accused-of-abuse-cover-up


'African football head criticised for visiting Gabon FA president in jail' - Sept 2022:-

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/01/african-football-head-criticised-for-visiting-gabon-fa-president-in-jail-mounguengui-motsepe




Though we shouldn't be too surprised...


'Fifa backs executives after failure to tell players about sexually abusive coach':-

Victor Montagliani and Peter Montopoli were at Canada Soccer when the organization failed to tell players the real reason why now-convicted sex offender Bob Birada left in 2008

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/03/fifa-backs-executives-after-failure-to-tell-players-about-sexually-abusive-coach

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4190 on: Today at 10:06:21 pm »

Would be good if some of the players visited a migrant encampment. This is like playing a World Cup in apartheid era South Africa..
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4191 on: Today at 10:23:33 pm »
Back to the $220Bn spent by Qatar preparing for the competition.

They could have spent $50Bn which would still have eclipsed all previous World Cups (over 3 times the next amount) and donated $170Bn to the developing countries to help them react to global warming. The amount given by the richest countries was about $100Bn this year which puts into context both how pathetic the richest countries are and also what a complete waste of money this World Cup is.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4192 on: Today at 10:53:07 pm »

'"Gianni Infantino was sat next to Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia are leading a bid to host the 2030 World Cup." @MelissaReddy_ on the FIFA president sitting next to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia during Qatar vs Ecuador 📸':-

https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1594408877990334464 - 2 minute video
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4193 on: Today at 11:39:41 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:23:33 pm
Back to the $220Bn spent by Qatar preparing for the competition.

They could have spent $50Bn which would still have eclipsed all previous World Cups (over 3 times the next amount) and donated $170Bn to the developing countries to help them react to global warming. The amount given by the richest countries was about $100Bn this year which puts into context both how pathetic the richest countries are and also what a complete waste of money this World Cup is.

I would to see a journalism piece in 4 years looking at the Qatar stadiums and what they are used for.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4194 on: Today at 11:43:05 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 11:39:41 pm
I would to see a journalism piece in 4 years looking at the Qatar stadiums and what they are used for.

We are facing a big crisis in the world and spending over $200Bn on stadiums etc that nobody will use is the utmost folly. I dont have the answer but we somehow need to presurise mega rich countries to use their money much more wisely.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4195 on: Today at 11:52:14 pm »
I find it sad, whilst I'm not a fan of international football, I have watched WCs for many years and taken some interest. I found today that I had no desire to watch, read or take any interest whatsoever. These are the things that kill the game, money never replaces humanity effectively.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #4196 on: Today at 11:54:15 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:53:07 pm
'"Gianni Infantino was sat next to Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia are leading a bid to host the 2030 World Cup." @MelissaReddy_ on the FIFA president sitting next to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia during Qatar vs Ecuador 📸':-

https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1594408877990334464 - 2 minute video
the replies in the comments from seemingly arabic people or bots all slating reddy and denouncing any abuse of this World Cup of any kind sickens me.
