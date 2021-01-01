Poll

World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:57:55 pm
on what basis in the rule book can they be booked?
iirc it's about being correctly dressed according to regs
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:57:55 pm
on what basis in the rule book can they be booked?

FIFA's 'equipment rules', from the IFAB's  'Laws Of The Game', mate...

https://digitalhub.fifa.com/m/1cf301829f1cf996/original/ifab-laws-of-the-game-2020-21.pdf (on Page 31, of 117 of the pdf - or Page of the IFAB booklet itself)


'The current FIFA equipment rules state that: 'At FIFA tournaments, match staff must wear official clothing and equipment provided by FIFA, including FIFA event badges specified and provided by FIFA.'

Unofficial clothing such as the One Love armbands could be deemed illegal, and players wearing them could be fined or shown yellow cards.

Mark Bullingham, Chief Executive of the FA, has previously said that England are willing to be fined for wearing the armband.'

&

'Captains of nine European nations, including England's Harry Kane, Wales' Gareth Bale and Germany's Manuel Neuer, were planning to wear the One Love armbands promoting inclusivity and LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar, a country which criminalises same-sex relationships.'


^ from www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11449467/World-Cup-captains-wearing-One-Love-armbands-booked-breaching-FIFAs-equipment-rules.html
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Competition rules may contain further restrictions/limitations, particularly
in relation to the size, number and position of permitted slogans, statements
and images. It is recommended that disputes relating to slogans, statements or
images be resolved prior to a match/competition taking place.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:25:23 pm
Liked the response: "The PA is on loan from the Etihad"

 :D "Make some noise for Saad Al Sheeb!!"
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
so how about at the end of each game, after they step off the pitch, all the players take off their shirts to show a rainbow armband underneath?  would be interesting to see what would happen then.

some player's gonna do something to make a silent statement -- I'll be amazed if it doesn't happen.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:08:41 pm
so how about at the end of each game, after they step off the pitch, all the players take off their shirts to show a rainbow armband underneath?  would be interesting to see what would happen then.

some player's gonna do something to make a silent statement -- I'll be amazed if it doesn't happen.
I would lose all faith in humanity if not one player takes a stand on the biggest sporting stage in the world at a time when it most needs to be highlighted.....
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Probably old news now but some nice stories today:

- Iran captain backing the protests in Iran :: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63696125
- Joe Lycett shredding £10k of his own money to shame Qatar ambassador David Beckham :: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-63692988 (rumours that he shredded toy money and instead gave the £10k to charity, which seems plausible and certainly doesn't lessen the impact)
- Southgate's intermittent backbone flickering back into view again as he says England players will take the knee before games :: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63695662
- Qatar's team being about the level you'd expect from a nation with a population of less than 3m and no particular love for football:: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63603375

Disclaimer: News outlets other than the BBC exist but I cba trawling them
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Mad that anybody decided to watch this shite today.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:08:41 pm
so how about at the end of each game, after they step off the pitch, all the players take off their shirts to show a rainbow armband underneath?  would be interesting to see what would happen then.

some player's gonna do something to make a silent statement -- I'll be amazed if it doesn't happen.

Slogans, statements, images and advertising

Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements
or images. Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious,
personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the
manufacturer's logo. For any offence the player and/or the team will be
sanctioned by the competition organiser, national football association
or by FIFA.


If FIFA get wind of something , they will check the players, have them lift their kit shirt before the match. Just like when they check for jewelry or boots for unapproved footwear.

Then the player/team will be told to change the undergarment or not be allowed to play or forfeit the match.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
IF the kit issue is torpedoed, then all it takes is for every player who scores a goal to turn to the nearest camera, lift up an index finger (middle one wouldn't be appropriate here) and then join hands, or index-fingers-and-thumbs together in a heart symbol. Everyone should know that means One Love.....
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
If it was so important to players, they wouldn’t go to it.

Ultimately though other things matter more.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:25:32 pm
If it was so important to players, they wouldnt go to it.

Ultimately though other things matter more.
That could mean the end of their professional career though. FIFA and UEFA hold their registration and if you don't play for your national team when called upon, you can be banned from playing club games. It's the associations that have to take a stand.

As for the players, they can refuse to sign up for oil-clubs, unlike Earling "Human Rights" Haaland.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:30:42 pm
That could mean the end of their professional career though. FIFA and UEFA hold their registration and if you don't play for your national team when called upon, you can be banned from playing club games. It's the associations that have to take a stand.

As for the players, they can refuse to sign up for oil-clubs, unlike Earling "Human Rights" Haaland.

I am sure if a player felt so strongly about it the FA/England would have not picked them, same for several other nations. But I understand why players have gone because they value their own career more.

Its the same with a lot of things down to the place you go on holiday to the clothes you choose to wear. Ultimately other things matter more to people.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:30:42 pm
That could mean the end of their professional career though. FIFA and UEFA hold their registration and if you don't play for your national team when called upon, you can be banned from playing club games. It's the associations that have to take a stand.

As for the players, they can refuse to sign up for oil-clubs, unlike Earling "Human Rights" Haaland.

How did Matip get away with it?
