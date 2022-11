So the refs are potentially going to book players wearing the ‘one love’ armbands?



These backward c*nts boil my fucking blood. Absolutely abhorrent culture and country they are.



That's the rumour - Kane and van Dijk have said they'll have to talk about what happens with the other players and staff if that is the case. Probably be news of other captains saying the same thing too.it happens, of course.A 'simple'way around that would be to swap the captain's armband so every player wears it... every player is booked. The story / focus live on TV all around the world is on the armband and what it means... and the call is then with the referees as to what happens when there is an actual yellow card offence in the game. Will refs really start sending people off? So much so that big name players, and lots of them are unavailable at the World Cup? FIFA and the sponsors wouldn't like that...Ifs, buts, and hypotheticals all around, of course