Um. These people were recruited to do specific jobs - they were lied to, conned, mistreated and abused. By their employers, backed by a shameless state. Idle conflation with desperate people paying traffickers to smuggle them across one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world only to be met by cold indifference isn't helping - and thanks for posting that garbage on our site and then not only agreeing with it but actively endorsing it.



Say nothing of forced to take on debt before they even started working and then forced into the endless cycle of hours, to enable them to pay the agents back. A lot of them were working up to 16 hours and were not even paid a lunch break, forced to work in extreme conditions without any shade or in pits which had poor oxygen and many young men who didn't die are now paying for it with ill health.