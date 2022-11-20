Poll

World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4000 on: Today at 11:01:59 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:26:41 am
I was browsing r/soccer and across this https://imgur.com/a/fy5jKJc

Youre probably the most disgraceful poster RAWK has seen
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4001 on: Today at 11:02:32 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:58:33 am
Of course not. I didn't upvote that because I defend Qatar like some posters here seem to think, I upvoted it because all the points raised by that poster were correct especially about Denmark.
You're wilfully conflating illegal immigration (fuelled by traffickers cashing in) with what is tantamount to state-sponsored slave labour masquerading as gainful employment of professional construction workers (fuelled by politicians, businessmen and FIFA cashing in). The only common ground is the innocent victims in both cases. Upvote that.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4002 on: Today at 11:07:58 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:26:41 am
I was browsing r/soccer and across this https://imgur.com/a/fy5jKJc
Ive often thought you are not a Liverpool fan and are just here to wind people up. Just when I think you cant post anything worse, you just totally outdo yourself.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4003 on: Today at 11:09:21 am
Nobody is arsed about this World Cup. There's usually a buzz on the first day, even in 2018. England's first game at 13:00 on a Monday probably doesn't help either.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4004 on: Today at 11:12:52 am
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:44:35 am
This has been covered quite adequately in the Guardian yesterday. When it comes to criticising Qatar, the western governments have been unanimously silent. The criticism is coming from football people - fans, players, FAs, journalists. In many cases people who also criticise their own governments for their own crimes. If western governments criticised Qatar, the accusation of hypocrisy would probably stand (and you're probably right about the Mail, I wouldn't know), but it doesn't stand when it comes to most of those criticising Qatar this time around.

Infantino may have a point when he talks about the treatment of migrants in Europe, and, yes, more migrants (who are not welcome to get any kind of job in Europe at all) drown in the Mediterranean every year than died in Qatar all these years, but most people criticising Qatar now also oppose Europe's "let them drown" immigration policy, so the accusation of hypocrisy again doesn't stand.

People who criticise Qatar are also not friends of Putin or Orban, they were not quiet in 2018 or last year (when it comes to Hungary). Sadly, plenty in Europe are happy with their right wing governments and many (particularly on the eastern edges) would probably be happy to have Qatar's anti-LGBTQI laws, but those are not the ones criticising Qatar now (again the likes of Daily Mail aside).
Thanks, that's an excellent dismantling of the ludicrous "hypocrisy" allegation by the Infant. :thumbup
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4005 on: Today at 11:14:35 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:10:41 am
Lots of people with opinions that Joe Lycet should be donating the £10k to charity instead of shredding it.

Not hearing anything about what Beckham should do with the £10m of his blood money....

Think it could be quite a smart move, shredding the £10k could hit the headlines and shine a light on the Qatari way of treating the LGBTQ community and Beckham selling his soul to the sportswashers far more effectively than £10k worth of marketing would.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4006 on: Today at 11:15:39 am
Quote from: Red Kennedys on Today at 11:14:35 am
Think it could be quite a smart move, shredding the £10k could hit the headlines and shine a light on the Qatari way of treating the LGBTQ community and Beckham selling his soul to the sportswashers far more effectively than £10k worth of marketing would.
45 mins to go - anyone else watching?
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4007 on: Today at 11:16:33 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 11:15:39 am
45 mins to go - anyone else watching?

Where can we watch it Jim?
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4008 on: Today at 11:19:01 am
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4009 on: Today at 11:19:56 am
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4010 on: Today at 11:29:13 am
Stuck this on FB. I'm interested to see if the platform flags or deletes it.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4011 on: Today at 11:36:44 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:58:33 am
Of course not. I didn't upvote that because I defend Qatar like some posters here seem to think, I upvoted it because all the points raised by that poster were correct especially about Denmark.

Well then, like (almost) everyone here, you disagree with our government's stance on immigration and migrants. We're not all responsible for our bloody awful government's policies (unless you voted for them, of course), just as Qataris are not all responsible for their bloody awful government's policies.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4012 on: Today at 11:51:05 am
Is there a world cup on today?
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4013 on: Today at 11:54:44 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 11:51:05 am
Is there a world cup on today?
No, no World Cup.
Just some corrupt sportswashing thing.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4014 on: Today at 11:56:20 am
The most powerful footballing nations in the world and they're still too cowed to wear a fucking rainbow.

Cowards.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4015 on: Today at 11:57:30 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 07:50:03 pm

I haven't  read the thread extensively.  Are people calling others morally bankrupt c*nts if they choose to watch?

This which was aimed at me

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:44:15 pm
;D

We get it, you're willing to leave your morals at the front door for a game of football.

I asked for clarification.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4016 on: Today at 12:00:59 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 10:57:09 am
Um. These people were recruited to do specific jobs - they were lied to, conned, mistreated and abused. By their employers, backed by a shameless state. Idle conflation with desperate people paying traffickers to smuggle them across one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world only to be met by cold indifference isn't helping - and thanks for posting that garbage on our site and then not only agreeing with it but actively endorsing it.

Say nothing of forced to take on debt before they even started working and then forced into the endless cycle of hours, to enable them to pay the agents back. A lot of them were working up to 16 hours and were not even paid a lunch break, forced to work in extreme conditions without any shade or in pits which had poor oxygen and many young men who didn't die are now paying for it with ill health.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4017 on: Today at 12:01:52 pm
£10k shredded.

Might help battle inflation a little I guess.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4018 on: Today at 12:02:57 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:01:52 pm
£10k shredded.

If it was real money is wasn't a very smart thing to do. The dickhead.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4019 on: Today at 12:06:00 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:26:41 am
I was browsing r/soccer and across this https://imgur.com/a/fy5jKJc

Absolute state of this post.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4020 on: Today at 12:11:06 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:50:48 am
I upvoted it because some points there are correct. If these workers showed up in our countries our home office would call them invaders.


You're sick in the head,I'm only surprised you didn't claim it was your own work.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4021 on: Today at 12:25:55 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:50:48 am
I upvoted it because some points there are correct. If these workers showed up in our countries our home office would call them invaders.

Our current home office is the worse example to cite, unless youre in agreement with the likes of Patel and Braverman.  If so youre on the wrong forum.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4022 on: Today at 12:27:26 pm

'DFB supporters cancel participation in fan tournament in Qatar':-

Because men and women are not allowed to play together in one team, the National Team Fan Club will not take part in an event organized by the World Cup Organizing Committee in Doha at short notice.

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/sport/fussball-wm/fussball-wm-dfb-anhaenger-sagen-teilnahme-an-fanturnier-in-qatar-ab-18473091.html
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4023 on: Today at 12:28:46 pm

'Revealed: star football pundits promote World Cup gambling despite ban':-

Spirit of rules on use of celebrities in advertising is being ignored, claims charity supporting victims of gambling addiction

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/20/revealed-star-football-pundits-promote-world-cup-gambling-despite-ban


Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4024 on: Today at 12:29:56 pm
Attention seeking twat, give the 10k to those who cant eat or warm themselves this winter.

What beckham is doing is despicable too, but you can buy a lot of meals for 10k.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4025 on: Today at 12:35:33 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:09:21 am
Nobody is arsed about this World Cup. There's usually a buzz on the first day, even in 2018. England's first game at 13:00 on a Monday probably doesn't help either.

We were out with the dog earlier when Mr Sllippers turned to me and asked "Does the World Cup start this month"?



Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4026 on: Today at 12:46:22 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:29:56 pm
Attention seeking twat, give the 10k to those who cant eat or warm themselves this winter.

What beckham is doing is despicable too, but you can buy a lot of meals for 10k.

Bang on
Would make more sense to give it to a lgbt charity than chucking it in the shredder.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4027 on: Today at 12:49:42 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:29:56 pm
Attention seeking twat, give the 10k to those who cant eat or warm themselves this winter.

What beckham is doing is despicable too, but you can buy a lot of meals for 10k.

But isnt that exactly the point of this stunt, to massively draw attention to the likes of Beckham and calling him out.

The bigger attention seeking twats are the Qataries and its cost them a lot more than £10k.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4028 on: Today at 12:50:26 pm
Some strange criticism of Lycett.  He offered Beckham the chance for the money go to charity. Beckham is the wanker here.

He does plenty for charity.  Like shredding £10k to advertise gay rights and how they are lacking in Qatar



Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4029 on: Today at 12:50:33 pm
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 12:46:22 pm
Bang on
Would make more sense to give it to a lgbt charity than chucking it in the shredder.
I agree with him making a statement but its a lot of money to waste.
Plus, it will have zero affect on Beckham. Hell still get his £150M of blood money.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4030 on: Today at 12:52:04 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:29:56 pm
Attention seeking twat, give the 10k to those who cant eat or warm themselves this winter.

What beckham is doing is despicable too, but you can buy a lot of meals for 10k.

You can buy a lot more for £150m. Let's keep some perspective here.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4031 on: Today at 12:52:31 pm
It's probably got more attention than spending £10k on an advertising campaign would have, which no one would have batted an eyelid at.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4032 on: Today at 12:55:19 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:29:56 pm
Attention seeking twat, give the 10k to those who cant eat or warm themselves this winter.

What beckham is doing is despicable too, but you can buy a lot of meals for 10k.


I kind of agree but had he given it away Beckham would've used that as a reason for not doing the right thing.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4033 on: Today at 01:09:56 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:28:46 pm
'Revealed: star football pundits promote World Cup gambling despite ban':-

Spirit of rules on use of celebrities in advertising is being ignored, claims charity supporting victims of gambling addiction

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/20/revealed-star-football-pundits-promote-world-cup-gambling-despite-ban




That lanky stupid c*nt crouch. Does my head in. Would do anything for a few quid.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4034 on: Today at 01:13:02 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:26:41 am
I was browsing r/soccer and across this https://imgur.com/a/fy5jKJc

Obvious troll, trolls.


That reply by 'arabicwhiterose' is to this post...?

'They taking a page out of China's playbook. Where the fear of losing business is enough to enforce Chinese beliefs onto us in our own countries. Fuck that.'

^ from this thread, here - https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/yyg0c8/amnesty_international_portugal_denounced/ (the actual reddit thread itself about events in Portugal)


So arabicwhiterose then replies about Denmark? WTF is that about?

No wonder it got downvoted into oblivion, and other moderators on other subreddits are looking into his posts full of European-hating content.

Sad to see 'Arabicwhiterose' is a Liverpool fan (or claims to be). Sadly, we seem to attract all sorts of xenophobic agenda-led pricks on social media these days.

He even posted he believed Klopp's comments were xenophobic last month in that press conference.

As well as 'Europeans try not to be racist for once challenge is impossible.' - you thought posting shit from this prick up on here was a good idea?


Obvious agenda-led and whataboutery deflection troll, trolls.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Reply #4035 on: Today at 01:17:51 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:09:56 pm
That lanky stupid c*nt crouch. Does my head in. Would do anything for a few quid.

I'm not sure being lanky has anything to do with it.
