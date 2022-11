.

Just a recap of the day where Infantino decided to vent to the world's media against people having genuine concerns and criticisms of the 2022 World Cup, FIFA, & Qatar...The 2 minute video by Melissa Reddy is a must-watch (linked below).':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/jft_oxGiw5k ':-Don’t criticise Qatar,’ Infantino tells press conference in DohaFifa president accuses western critics of hypocrisy and racism':-':-In a bizarre monologue, Infantino criticised Western media for giving ‘moral lessons’ over Qatar’s abuse of migrant workers and LGBTQ+ rights ahead of the World Cup' (yet does not mention criticism from many other parts of the world):-Fifa president Gianni Infantino accuses the West of "hypocrisy" and says Qatar 2022 will be the "best World Cup ever". www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/63688808 (4 minute video)& '' (ignores criticism from all over the world)In response to Infantino's latest sociopathic remarks...':-"I think this will be the World Cup that really underpins just how dirty the game is.":- https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1593903703622176768 (a 2 minute video)^ or watch the video here - www.skysports.com/watch/video/12750968/melissa-reddys-must-watch-analysis-of-gianni-infantinos-speech ':-':-':- https://twitter.com/Romain_Molina/status/1593924820374167553 (journalist and author; The Guardian, CNN, BBC, The New York Times, & Josimar)':-':-FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s near hour-long speech on the eve of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been described as “crass” and an “insult” to migrant workers by human rights groups.':-Human rights groups have moved quickly to condemn Gianni Infantino’s extraordinary defence of hosts World Cup hosts Qatar, accusing the FIFA president of “deflection and whataboutery" and warning that “history will not judge this moment kindly”.':-' (DBU = the Danish FA):-':-':-:-Infantino scored a spectacular own-goal for his own World Cup.':-On Friday, I suggested FIFA's tolerance of Qatar's disregard for human rights should be the final nail in the global soccer body's coffin. FIFA President Gianni Infantino apparently agrees with me.':-FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he would be open to North Korea hosting a World Cup.' - by Miguel Delaney:-A stand-alone runner to oversee the game despite vocal critics in several quarters as the most controversial World Cup in history approaches – but what is Fifa’s real role and responsibility now?Also worth remembering Putin's close friendship with Putin (at the time of Russia annexing Crimea - much like it later attempted to with Ukraine)...':- https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1496930303952183300 (a 2 minute video);^ well worth the watch to see Infantino squirm and then deflect the question put to him - and then FIFA media guys suddenly say there will be no more questions...and in May 2022, when Infantino said this...':-'Infantino directly assessed the claim that was already denied by Qatar after The Guardian reported that 6,500 workers have died building infrastructure to host the first Middle East World Cup in November."FIFA is not here to be the world's police nor is it responsible for everything that happens, but thanks to it and to football, a positive social change has been contributed to in Qatar"" the Swiss continued."And of course, FIFA is not here to be the world's police nor is it responsible for everything that happens in the world.But thanks to FIFA, thanks to football, it has contributed to a positive social change in Qatar. These controversies certainly have overshadowed the preparation," he added.'^ Definitely some 'we treat our slaves better than some others, therefore we are the good guys' / 'arbeit macht frei' vibes from the sociopath in charge of FIFA.Infantino, when working at UEFA, allowed Abu Dhabi and Qatar to hide the settlements they had to pay in fines... for fake sponsorships that helped bankroll their clubs in Europe...Afterall it was Infantino, back when he was UEFA general secretary, who buckled under pressure from Abu Dhabi and Qatar and allowed the clubs from Manchester and Paris to operate with virtual impunity. - www.spiegel.de/international/football-leaks-manchester-city-paris-saint-germain-gianni-infantino-a-1236277.html He was the one who negotiated directly with the clubs under investigation. This resulted in secret settlements that hid the extent to which owners were exploiting sponsorship contracts to bankroll their clubs. - https://theblacksea.eu/stories/football-leaks-2018/ffp-eastern-europe Infantino has a house in Qatar, lived there nearly a year now, and his daughters live and are schooled there, too - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1482483580982939652