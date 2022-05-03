I do not ever remember, in my life, a world cup appearing and not being bothered at all, I have no idea what games are on this week, am I on my own?



Youre not at alone at all. With a mixture of the time of year and the politics behind this tournament I just havent engaged with it at all. I was fine with that, and had no real desire to watch it. Problem is my 7 year old seems to have just been hit with the football bug - I mean that time in a persons life where even though they play football with their team every Saturday, have been to Anfield, something clicks and football becomes THE thing. Weve all had that moment right? He keeps asking about the World Cup, hes really excited by it. Hes probably excited by the fact theres a big football tournament that he can watch with his dad, knowing what football means to his dad.Problem is the dad just isnt interested - for the first time Dad can remember. I know exactly that moment hes at in his like of football - being Irish mine was Euro 88 and I remember the whole thing completely with amazing memories. Watching games with my Dad and his friends and getting caught up in the excitement. Watching Liverpool players play for Ireland and doing well!This whole shit show feels like its stolen something from myself - my love of football (how can I not want to watch a world cup?). But it feels like its stolen something more than that as well - that fleeting moment when your son gets so into football that watching a tournament like the World Cup with him should be a joy. A moment that makes memories that will last for him (and me). Instead we have this. Ill watch the games with him, Ill cheer on England with him (or try at least!), but it feels like I should explain to him, even at 7, why this World Cup is different and why its wrong. Thats bloody difficult to do with a 7 year old under the particular circumstances of why its wrong. Hell be 10/11 by the next one, that fleeting moment of the football bug hitting him will have passed. Fuck FIFA for taking that moment perfect moment of your first World Cup from me and him. Fuck them for making me agonise over whether I should just watch the football with my son and say nothing, or watch it with him with some explanation of what it is.Either way, its not the same lasting memory I made with my own Dad at a particular time in my life. Fuck them for doing that, its shite.(Rant over)