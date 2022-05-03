Poll

World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
'Joe Lycett has his £10,000 ready for shredding if he doesnt convince David Beckham to end Qatar ambassadorship in 24 hours':-

https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/19/joe-lycett-has-his-10k-ready-to-shred-if-david-beckham-doesnt-end-qatar-deal-17790202/


https://benderslikebeckham.com & https://twitter.com/joelycett


Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
.
Just a recap of the day where Infantino decided to vent to the world's media against people having genuine concerns and criticisms of the 2022 World Cup, FIFA, & Qatar...

The 2 minute video by Melissa Reddy is a must-watch (linked below).



'Gianni Infantino gives extraordinary speech defending Qatar; accuses West of moral hypocrisy':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jft_oxGiw5k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jft_oxGiw5k</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/jft_oxGiw5k



'I feel gay, disabled  like a woman too!: Infantino makes bizarre attack on critics':-

Dont criticise Qatar, Infantino tells press conference in Doha
Fifa president accuses western critics of hypocrisy and racism

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/19/fifa-gianni-infantino-world-cup-qatar



'World Cup 2022: Fifa president Gianni Infantino accuses West of 'hypocrisy'':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63687412



'Fifa president Gianni Infantino at World Cup: Today I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker':-

In a bizarre monologue, Infantino criticised Western media for giving moral lessons over Qatars abuse of migrant workers and LGBTQ+ rights ahead of the World Cup

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/gianni-infantino-fifa-president-speech-b2228569.html



'Infantino: West should apologise before giving morale lessons' (yet does not mention criticism from many other parts of the world):-

Fifa president Gianni Infantino accuses the West of "hypocrisy" and says Qatar 2022 will be the "best World Cup ever".

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/63688808 (4 minute video)



'Gianni Infantino says in Doha: I know what it feels to be discriminated  I was bullied because I had red hair'

& 'Infantino saying Europe cant give moral lessons to Qatar based on its actions over the previous 1,000+ years(ignores criticism from all over the world)

https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1593877426244812800





In response to Infantino's latest sociopathic remarks...



'Melissa Reddy picks apart Gianni Infantino's 'astounding' and 'disrespectful' statement':-

"I think this will be the World Cup that really underpins just how dirty the game is.":-

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1593903703622176768 (a 2 minute video)

^ or watch the video here - www.skysports.com/watch/video/12750968/melissa-reddys-must-watch-analysis-of-gianni-infantinos-speech



'His name is Gianni Infantino, he is president of Fifa and he seems to have completely lost touch with reality.':-

www.aftonbladet.se/sportbladet/a/4o3K59/infantino-har-fullstandigt-forlorat-kontakten-med-verkligheten



''I feel gay, Arab and disabled': FIFA boss Infantino's 'mad' defence of Qatar ahead of World Cup':-

www.lbc.co.uk/news/infantino-i-feel-gay-arab-and-disabled-fifa-boss-qatar-world-cup



'I wonder if he feels like a pedophile too given the number of FIFA instructors around the world indulging in the practice.':-

https://twitter.com/Romain_Molina/status/1593924820374167553 (journalist and author; The Guardian, CNN, BBC, The New York Times, & Josimar)



'FIFA president unhappy with Qatar criticisms. Too bad.':-

https://eu.usatoday.com/story/sports/columnist/nancy-armour/2022/11/19/fifa-president-gianni-infantino-tone-deaf-rant-before-world-cup/10736830002/



'Crass and an insult. FIFA president criticized for speech on Qatars human rights ahead of World Cup':-

FIFA President Gianni Infantinos near hour-long speech on the eve of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been described as crass and an insult to migrant workers by human rights groups.

https://us.cnn.com/2022/11/19/football/gianni-infantino-speech-reaction-qatar-2022-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html



'World Cup 2022: Crass Gianni Infantinos Qatar rant labeled an insult as human rights groups speak out':-

Human rights groups have moved quickly to condemn Gianni Infantinos extraordinary defence of hosts World Cup hosts Qatar, accusing the FIFA president of deflection and whataboutery" and warning that history will not judge this moment kindly.

www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/gianni-infantino-qatar-human-rights-world-cup-2022-b1041190.html



'Qatar: Amnesty responds to Gianni Infantinos latest comments':-

www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2022/11/qatar-amnesty-responds-to-gianni-infantinos-latest-comments/



'DBU boss is defiant after Infantino attack in World Cup speech' (DBU = the Danish FA):-

www.berlingske.dk/sport/dbu-boss-er-paf-efter-infantino-angreb-i-vm-tale



'FIFA president Gianni Infantino slammed for tone deaf and offensive speech ahead of World Cup in Qatar after saying I feel African, I feel gay, I feel disabled':-

https://talksport.com/football/1250476/fifa-president-gianni-infantino-slammed-tone-deaf-offensive-speech-world-cup-qatar/



'Football may unite the world, but FIFA works to divide it':-

www.playthegame.org/news/football-may-unite-the-world-but-fifa-works-to-divide-it/



FIFA Boss Gives The World More Reason To Ignore Soccer In Qatar:-

Infantino scored a spectacular own-goal for his own World Cup.

https://time.com/6235332/infantino-fifa-qatar-world-cup



'FIFA President Gianni Infantino's extraordinary own goal':-

On Friday, I suggested FIFA's tolerance of Qatar's disregard for human rights should be the final nail in the global soccer body's coffin. FIFA President Gianni Infantino apparently agrees with me.

www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/fifa-president-gianni-infantinos-extraordinary-own-goal



'North Korea could host World Cup  FIFA wants to unite world, says Gianni Infantino':-

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he would be open to North Korea hosting a World Cup.

https://theathletic.com/3912874/2022/11/19/infantino-fifa-world-cup-qatar-north-korea/



'Gianni Infantino: Fifas re-elected president spins an ever-spreading web of influence' - by Miguel Delaney:-

A stand-alone runner to oversee the game despite vocal critics in several quarters as the most controversial World Cup in history approaches  but what is Fifas real role and responsibility now?

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/gianni-infantino-profile-fifa-president-b2228308.html






Also worth remembering Putin's close friendship with Putin (at the time of Russia annexing Crimea - much like it later attempted to with Ukraine)...


'Video asking FIFA President Gianni Infantino if hell retain the Order of Friendship medal given to him by Vladimir Putin and if he has any regrets about praising the Russian leader so strongly in recent years, especially when the initial invasion of Ukraine happened in 2014':-

https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1496930303952183300 (a 2 minute video);

^ well worth the watch to see Infantino squirm and then deflect the question put to him - and then FIFA media guys suddenly say there will be no more questions...





and in May 2022, when Infantino said this...


'Infantino, on the conditions of the World Cup workers: "We give them dignity and pride"':-

www.marca.com/futbol/mundial/2022/05/03/6270e7a1ca474130158b461b.html

'Infantino directly assessed the claim that was already denied by Qatar after The Guardian reported that 6,500 workers have died building infrastructure to host the first Middle East World Cup in November.

"FIFA is not here to be the world's police nor is it responsible for everything that happens, but thanks to it and to football, a positive social change has been contributed to in Qatar"

"6,000 people could also be dying in other places," the Swiss continued.

"And of course, FIFA is not here to be the world's police nor is it responsible for everything that happens in the world.

But thanks to FIFA, thanks to football, it has contributed to a positive social change in Qatar. These controversies certainly have overshadowed the preparation," he added.'


^ Definitely some 'we treat our slaves better than some others, therefore we are the good guys' / 'arbeit macht frei' vibes from the sociopath in charge of FIFA.





Infantino, when working at UEFA, allowed Abu Dhabi and Qatar to hide the settlements they had to pay in fines... for fake sponsorships that helped bankroll their clubs in Europe...


Afterall it was Infantino, back when he was UEFA general secretary, who buckled under pressure from Abu Dhabi and Qatar and allowed the clubs from Manchester and Paris to operate with virtual impunity. - www.spiegel.de/international/football-leaks-manchester-city-paris-saint-germain-gianni-infantino-a-1236277.html

He was the one who negotiated directly with the clubs under investigation. This resulted in secret settlements that hid the extent to which owners were exploiting sponsorship contracts to bankroll their clubs. - https://theblacksea.eu/stories/football-leaks-2018/ffp-eastern-europe & www.reuters.com/article/us-soccer-files-fairplay-specialreport/special-report-how-top-soccer-clubs-clashed-with-rules-on-financial-fair-play-idUSKCN1N7230


Infantino has a house in Qatar, lived there nearly a year now, and his daughters live and are schooled there, too - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1482483580982939652

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
I do not ever remember, in my life, a world cup appearing and not being bothered at all, I have no idea what games are on this week, am I on my own?
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:53:25 am
I do not ever remember, in my life, a world cup appearing and not being bothered at all, I have no idea what games are on this week, am I on my own?

Nope.

And don't care,
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:53:25 am
I do not ever remember, in my life, a world cup appearing and not being bothered at all, I have no idea what games are on this week, am I on my own?
Youre not at alone at all. With a mixture of the time of year and the politics behind this tournament I just havent engaged with it at all. I was fine with that, and had no real desire to watch it. Problem is my 7 year old seems to have just been hit with the football bug - I mean that time in a persons life where even though they play football with their team every Saturday, have been to Anfield, something clicks and football becomes THE thing. Weve all had that moment right? He keeps asking about the World Cup, hes really excited by it. Hes probably excited by the fact theres a big football tournament that he can watch with his dad, knowing what football means to his dad.

Problem is the dad just isnt interested - for the first time Dad can remember. I know exactly that moment hes at in his like of football - being Irish mine was Euro 88 and I remember the whole thing completely with amazing memories. Watching games with my Dad and his friends and getting caught up in the excitement. Watching Liverpool players play for Ireland and doing well!

This whole shit show feels like its stolen something from myself - my love of football (how can I not want to watch a world cup?). But it feels like its stolen something more than that as well - that fleeting moment when your son gets so into football that watching a tournament like the World Cup with him should be a joy. A moment that makes memories that will last for him (and me). Instead we have this. Ill watch the games with him, Ill cheer on England with him (or try at least!), but it feels like I should explain to him, even at 7, why this World Cup is different and why its wrong. Thats bloody difficult to do with a 7 year old under the particular circumstances of why its wrong. Hell be 10/11 by the next one, that fleeting moment of the football bug hitting him will have passed. Fuck FIFA for taking that moment perfect moment of your first World Cup from me and him. Fuck them for making me  agonise over whether I should just watch the football with my son and say nothing, or watch it with him with some explanation of what it is.

Either way, its not the same lasting memory I made with my own Dad at a particular time in my life. Fuck them for doing that, its shite.

(Rant over)
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Benzema, officially the best player in the world, is the latest to be ruled out of this world cup. Got injured in the first training session.
Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
Of all the people saying "come on get over it, the World Cup is for everyone!" (e.g. Beckham, Infantino) have any of them been asked directly about how anyone from the LGBTQI+ community is supposed to feel safe attending? When there has been significant mixed messaging (at the very best) regarding being gay and in Qatar?? It's so frustrating to hear them repeat this line without them actually tackling the incongruous aspect of the rhetoric.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:53:25 am
I do not ever remember, in my life, a world cup appearing and not being bothered at all, I have no idea what games are on this week, am I on my own?

I know the England & Wales fixtures on Monday & that's it, haven't even bothered looking at the day to day match schedule, normally i can't wait for the world cup to start, but this time feels empty inside, FIFA need to be disbanded.
