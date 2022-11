gotta really feel for this Infantino guy. the man knows suffering !According to the annual report, Gianni Infantino made a total of 2.98million Swiss Francs in 2021 ($3.19million). On top of that, the 52-year-old also enjoyed just under $20,000 in expenses.It must, however, be noted that 1.95million Swiss Francs is Infantino's base salary, while the additional 1.03million Swiss Francs is the variable wage which will be paid in 2022.Nevertheless, the combined figure means Infantino's salary works out at $245,384 per month, $61,346 per week, $12,269 per day, $1,533 per hour and $25.56 per minute. https://www.planetsport.com/soccer/...bined figure means,hour and $25.56 per minute.if anyone can empathize with migrant workers who are used as slave labour, he can.