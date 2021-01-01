Poll

oojason

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3920 on: Today at 09:29:02 pm »

'Gianni Infantino does his Football Jesus act during strange monologue on Qatar' - by Barney Ronay:-

Fifas leader revealed himself in all his marzipan ooze, shifting shape but oddly lost and angry ahead of this reeling World Cup

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/19/gianni-infantino-does-his-football-jesus-act-during-bizarre-monologue-on-qatar


Redbonnie

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3921 on: Today at 09:31:36 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 08:46:42 pm
Man, Infantino is an idiot. He might be Italian, but he clearly doesn't know much about the role of the European working class in dismantling colonialism from the inside. Football is a working class game. Of course, football fans care about the abuses of working class and other people. Jesus wept.

Spot on  great post
oojason

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3922 on: Today at 09:33:42 pm »

'Qatar World Cup fans 'unable to buy water' as some face gruelling trek in 30-degree heat':-

Matters are complicated further by claims that the nearest shop from which to buy drinking water is a one-hour walk away.

www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1698819/qatar-world-cup-unable-to-buy-water-lusail-stadium
Redbonnie

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3923 on: Today at 09:35:03 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:05:08 pm
Its like when people say Liverpools prosperity was down to the slave trade and then the cotton trade with the Deep South. It was. But very few of the working class made fortunes out of it. Similarly with the Lancashire mill towns and Manchester in particular.
The rebellious states in the USA reckoned that cotton was so important to the economy of the U.K. and the North West in particular, that any disruption in the trade would bring the U.K. into the civil war on the confederate side. Withholding cotton from the U.K. mills was one of the slave states major diplomatic weapons, with Southern leaders confident that the workers would support their cause, because starvation was the alternative.  In fact many of the workers actually starved rather than support the slave states.
I remember reading about starvation roads on the moors, built by out of work mill operatives in return for food. The working class opposition to the confederacy is believed to be one of the factors which kept the UK neutral, despite pressure from the wealthy aristocratic establishment to intervene. (Caught in a dilemma, they were terrified of the revolutions that had swept Europe in the late 1840s, but didnt want to see universal suffrage shown to be a success)

All this is why reading blue moons threads on the World Cup would have proud Lancastrian socialists spinning in their graves.
oojason

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3924 on: Today at 09:35:22 pm »

'Qatar World Cup absurdity as family with three children 'barred from entering fan park'':-

Fans were left frustrated again by a lack of organisation after World Cup fan parks were opened to supporters in Qatar.

www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1698896/Qatar-World-Cup-news-fan-park-family-barred-children


'an American family had 'waited for 45 minutes' in the queue, only to be instructed to leave when they reached the gate as their three young children would be prohibited from entering the venue.'
JRed

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3925 on: Today at 09:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 09:35:03 pm
All this is why reading blue moons threads on the World Cup would have proud Lancastrian socialists spinning in their graves.
Can only imagine the lack of self awareness in there. Supporting this World Cup in Qatar  is no different to supporting Man City. Both abhorrent stains on the game.
Redbonnie

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3926 on: Today at 09:40:06 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:36:41 pm
Can only imagine the lack of self awareness in there. Supporting this World Cup in Qatar  is no different to supporting Man City. Both abhorrent stains on the game.

And thats the quandry they find themselves in. Defending Infantino because they know as Melissa Reddy said this World Cup is shining a light on just how dirty football is. They know that means City.
oojason

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3927 on: Today at 09:44:37 pm »

'Sportswashing and spectacle as Qatars World Cup of conflicts kicks off' - by Miguel Delaney:-

The greatest show on Earth will take place against a background of human suffering that cannot be ignored

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/qatar-2022-fifa-tournament-preview-b2228086.html
Port_vale_lad

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3928 on: Today at 09:49:35 pm »
Some rumblings on tinternet that Qatar have bribed Ecuador to lose the 1st game.

Not the best sources yet to be honest but hope it turns out to be true just for shits and giggles.
lfc_col

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3929 on: Today at 09:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 09:35:03 pm
All this is why reading blue moons threads on the World Cup would have proud Lancastrian socialists spinning in their graves.

Theres still some about  ;)
SamLad

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3930 on: Today at 09:55:23 pm »
gotta really feel for this Infantino guy.  the man knows suffering !

According to the annual report, Gianni Infantino made a total of 2.98million Swiss Francs in 2021 ($3.19million). On top of that, the 52-year-old also enjoyed just under $20,000 in expenses.

It must, however, be noted that 1.95million Swiss Francs is Infantino's base salary, while the additional 1.03million Swiss Francs is the variable wage which will be paid in 2022.

Nevertheless, the combined figure means Infantino's salary works out at $245,384 per month, $61,346 per week, $12,269 per day, $1,533 per hour and $25.56 per minute.

https://www.planetsport.com/soccer/...bined figure means,hour and $25.56 per minute.

if anyone can empathize with migrant workers who are used as slave labour, he can.
Chakan

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3931 on: Today at 09:58:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:55:23 pm
gotta really feel for this Infantino guy.  the man knows suffering !

According to the annual report, Gianni Infantino made a total of 2.98million Swiss Francs in 2021 ($3.19million). On top of that, the 52-year-old also enjoyed just under $20,000 in expenses.

It must, however, be noted that 1.95million Swiss Francs is Infantino's base salary, while the additional 1.03million Swiss Francs is the variable wage which will be paid in 2022.

Nevertheless, the combined figure means Infantino's salary works out at $245,384 per month, $61,346 per week, $12,269 per day, $1,533 per hour and $25.56 per minute.

https://www.planetsport.com/soccer/...bined figure means,hour and $25.56 per minute.

if anyone can empathize with migrant workers who are used as slave labour, he can.

Don't be ridiculous it's not cause he doesn't make a lot of money, it's cause he had red hair and freckles, like most swiss people.
oojason

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3932 on: Today at 10:00:52 pm »

From 2019, and obviously a lot has changed since - yet the intent was (and likely is) still there...


'Fifa cosies up to China with expanded Club World Cup, paving the way for the biggest prize of all':-

https://today.line.me/hk/v2/article/O91xOj - a repost of an article from the South China Morning Post


So that's the full card for Infantino...

Russia, Qatar, North Korea, and China - all a lovely set of lads...
Tobelius

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3933 on: Today at 10:03:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:55:23 pm
gotta really feel for this Infantino guy.  the man knows suffering !

According to the annual report, Gianni Infantino made a total of 2.98million Swiss Francs in 2021 ($3.19million). On top of that, the 52-year-old also enjoyed just under $20,000 in expenses.

It must, however, be noted that 1.95million Swiss Francs is Infantino's base salary, while the additional 1.03million Swiss Francs is the variable wage which will be paid in 2022.

Nevertheless, the combined figure means Infantino's salary works out at $245,384 per month, $61,346 per week, $12,269 per day, $1,533 per hour and $25.56 per minute.

https://www.planetsport.com/soccer/...bined figure means,hour and $25.56 per minute.

if anyone can empathize with migrant workers who are used as slave labour, he can.

He'll tell us next 'Today i feel working class' no doubt.
