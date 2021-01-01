Man, Infantino is an idiot. He might be Italian, but he clearly doesn't know much about the role of the European working class in dismantling colonialism from the inside. Football is a working class game. Of course, football fans care about the abuses of working class and other people. Jesus wept.
Its like when people say Liverpools prosperity was down to the slave trade and then the cotton trade with the Deep South. It was. But very few of the working class made fortunes out of it. Similarly with the Lancashire mill towns and Manchester in particular.The rebellious states in the USA reckoned that cotton was so important to the economy of the U.K. and the North West in particular, that any disruption in the trade would bring the U.K. into the civil war on the confederate side. Withholding cotton from the U.K. mills was one of the slave states major diplomatic weapons, with Southern leaders confident that the workers would support their cause, because starvation was the alternative. In fact many of the workers actually starved rather than support the slave states.I remember reading about starvation roads on the moors, built by out of work mill operatives in return for food. The working class opposition to the confederacy is believed to be one of the factors which kept the UK neutral, despite pressure from the wealthy aristocratic establishment to intervene. (Caught in a dilemma, they were terrified of the revolutions that had swept Europe in the late 1840s, but didnt want to see universal suffrage shown to be a success)
All this is why reading blue moons threads on the World Cup would have proud Lancastrian socialists spinning in their graves.
Can only imagine the lack of self awareness in there. Supporting this World Cup in Qatar is no different to supporting Man City. Both abhorrent stains on the game.
gotta really feel for this Infantino guy. the man knows suffering !According to the annual report, Gianni Infantino made a total of 2.98million Swiss Francs in 2021 ($3.19million). On top of that, the 52-year-old also enjoyed just under $20,000 in expenses.It must, however, be noted that 1.95million Swiss Francs is Infantino's base salary, while the additional 1.03million Swiss Francs is the variable wage which will be paid in 2022.Nevertheless, the combined figure means Infantino's salary works out at $245,384 per month, $61,346 per week, $12,269 per day, $1,533 per hour and $25.56 per minute.https://www.planetsport.com/soccer/...bined figure means,hour and $25.56 per minute.if anyone can empathize with migrant workers who are used as slave labour, he can.
