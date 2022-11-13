Poll

Author Topic: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only  (Read 207911 times)

oojason

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3800 on: Today at 12:41:30 pm »

'Orange ignores alternative FIFA band':-

The initiative of FIFA to introduce its own pro-inclusion captain's armband at the last minute, which thwarts the intention of the European associations to play with the OneLove band in Qatar, has been ignored by the KNVB.

www.telegraaf.nl/sport/1516201512/oranje-laat-alternatieve-fifa-band-links-liggen


'The Dutch Football Association and captain Virgil van Dijk stick to their plan to use the OneLove band during the World Cup in Qatar, which promotes equality in terms of origin, race, gender and sexuality. We have received a letter from FIFA about the captain's armband, confirms Jaap Paulsen of the KNVB. It indicates that FIFA has also designed a kind of pro-inclusion band. That is very nice, although the initiative is a bit late. We have decided to just use our own band, so the One Love band.

There has also been commotion in England about FIFA's action, which seems to want to meet the Qataris with this. The OneLove band is controversial, because many see it as a rainbow band, which is not the case. It is a combination of the Pan-African flag, which expresses pride in your origin and race, and the Pansexual flag, which applies to all sexual orientations and gender identities. This is therefore an expression against any form of discrimination, Paulsen clarifies.


Like Van Dijk, the English captain Harry Kane and the Welsh captain Gareth Bale want to wear the One Love band during the World Cup to support the LGBTQA community, among other things. He is discriminated against in Qatar. In the strict Islamic country, homosexuality is prohibited by law and sexual contact between two people of the same sex can even carry the death penalty. As far as is known, seven European countries will use the OneLove band.

The French captain Hugo Lloris would also do this, but he dropped out this week. In a statement, he said he did not think it appropriate to wear this band in Islamic Qatar. Incidentally, FIFA has not (yet) banned countries from using the OneLove band. To date, we have not received approval or disapproval from FIFA. But we've already decided that if that disapproval comes, the band will still be worn by Virgil. In that case, the KNVB will take the fine that is on it," said Paulsen.'
vblfc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3801 on: Today at 12:44:01 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 12:36:27 pm
Genuinely what is the significance of "I feel African?" Is he just saying anything he thinks sounds good?
Think he wrapping in a sort of indirect racist implication. Seems to be a textbook Sportswashing approach these days.
jillc

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3802 on: Today at 12:44:23 pm »
Delaney's take on the FIFA arse.

Gianni Infantino: The web of influence spun by Fifas re-elected president

 https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/gianni-infantino-profile-fifa-president-b2228308.html
FlashingBlade

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3803 on: Today at 12:51:07 pm »
In this fucked up world takes a lot for a 'jaw drop' but Infantino's 'speech'  beggars belief.
BoRed

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3804 on: Today at 12:52:01 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 12:51:07 pm
In this fucked up world takes a lot for a 'jaw drop' but Infantino's 'speech'  beggars belief.

I honestly thought it was a parody when the quotes were first posted.
lfc_col

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3805 on: Today at 12:53:58 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 12:36:27 pm
Genuinely what is the significance of "I feel African?" Is he just saying anything he thinks sounds good?

Trying to get people on side i guess makes him look a tit though
rob1966

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3806 on: Today at 12:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:32:50 pm
No, didn't you hear? He's going to call out the issues whilst getting paid because if didn't take Bein Sports' money, and stayed in England instead, there's no way he could talk about any issues raised from having The World Cup in Qatar.

Neville won't say a fucking word.

To be honest though, I don't think any player should speak out while they are actually in Qatar, too fucking dangerous.

Infantino meanwhile is a c*nt of the highest order, FIFA and UEFA needs disbanding and new ruling bodies brought in to replace the corrupt c*nts
reddebs

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3807 on: Today at 12:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:22:39 pm
Maybe the West has matured to a point where they can tell what is acceptable and what isn't?

Countries have the right to make mistakes, but how do some try to justify making mistakes because other countries made the same mistakes first?

This is what so many people don't get with these comparisons.

It's the same with the "back in my day" mob.  Just because you survived without heating, hot water and good food doesn't mean that it's right for people to still be going without.

The West for all it's ongoing issues has learnt, is still learning and is still apologising and paying reparations to those it abused.

Qatar won't even acknowledge their issues.
vblfc

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3808 on: Today at 12:55:49 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 12:51:07 pm
In this fucked up world takes a lot for a 'jaw drop' but Infantino's 'speech'  beggars belief.
Blatter was the same. Get caught with your pants down and just brazenly double down and push on regardless. That FIFA top job has way too much power.
lfc_col

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3809 on: Today at 12:59:20 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:55:49 pm
Blatter was the same. Get caught with your pants down and just brazenly double down and push on regardless. That FIFA top job has way too much power.

Still making money off it too bizarrely he's on some of those documentaries about corruption in football
Slippers

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3810 on: Today at 12:59:31 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 12:36:27 pm
Genuinely what is the significance of "I feel African?" Is he just saying anything he thinks sounds good?

He didn't want to leave anyone out,in case he sounded daft like.
oojason

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3811 on: Today at 01:00:06 pm »

'Hopes for workers legacy fade after deafening silence from Qataris':-

Trade union working with Qatar fears for World Cup legacy
It sees no sign that sustainable change is coming

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/qatar-accused-deafening-silence-migrant-workers-centre-reform-world-cup


Quote from: RooiBefok on November 13, 2022, 07:35:19 am
Dear friends,

Imagine being so desperate for work that you left your family behind to live in a squalid camp, toiling in the desert heat for as little as $1 an hour. Then you died, alone, and your family got nothing.

Imagine that those who treated you like a slave would rake in billions while the family you left behind spiraled down deeper into poverty.

FIFA decided to let Qatars despotic regime host the World Cup, and since then thousands of desperate and vulnerable migrant workers have reportedly died.

Thats 39 modern-day slaves who died for every goal expected to be scored.

FIFA is under pressure to set aside $440 million for these workers - the same amount that will be awarded to the competing teams. Rights groups, footballers, and even some of the World Cups top corporate sponsors are part of the push. But with less than two weeks until kickoff, we need to make this call massive to get FIFA to do the right thing. So sign now and well deliver your voices straight to FIFA.

Despite warnings, FIFA chose a host country well known for using forced labor and for abusing poor and desperate migrant workers. FIFA helped create this problem, and now it has to help solve it.

Getting a huge organization like FIFA to do the right thing can feel like an uphill battle. But public pressure works, especially when it starts to hurt profits. Even four of the World Cups top corporate sponsors  Budweiser, McNasty's, Coca Cola, and Adidas  support compensating workers. And so do 84% of football fans who are likely to tune into the matches, according to a recent poll.

We only have days before the lights go up on the first game, shifting global attention to the matches, and not the people who worked - and died - in the sweltering heat and inhumane conditions to make the Qatar World Cup a reality. Dont let FIFA profit off abuse. Sign now to demand that they set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers.

Avaaz stands up for human rights and workers rights around the world. Already in 2015 Avaaz urged Qatar to end its modern slavery ahead of the World Cup, receiving almost a million signatures. In the years since, the Qatar government has taken steps to address these issues, but more can be done!

With hope and determination,
Bieta, Nate, Christine, Miguel, Ahmed, Luis, Marta and the rest of the Avaaz team.

Please follow the link below.  Were reading fast approaching 100,000 signatures.
Thank You
YNWA

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb

695,000+ signed now ;D

Hopefully most on here will sign too? And many thanks to everyone who already has signed it...

(it only requires an email address to do - so no lengthy sign ups or anything like that - just remember to click on the 'verify' button when you receive the confirmation email).

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb
FlashingBlade

Re: World Cup - Qatar, news. issues and reports only
« Reply #3812 on: Today at 01:01:21 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:55:49 pm
Blatter was the same. Get caught with your pants down and just brazenly double down and push on regardless. That FIFA top job has way too much power.

Think he is taking it to another level..this is what happens when someone becomes too powerful..too remote from their role , its all about them...Infintino..Musk...Putin...its the ' Chippy Tits Syndrome'
