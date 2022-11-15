@JamesOlley
Even for Infantino, this is an incredible start to his opening remarks: "Today I have very strong feelings. Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker."
"Of course, Im not Qatari, Im not Arab, Im not African, not gay, not disabled, not really a migrant worker. I feel like them because I know what it means to be discriminated, as a foreigner in a foreign country, as a child at school I was bullied as I had red hair & freckles."
In the words of Malcolm Tucker, it's a complete mystery how he remains unmurdered.