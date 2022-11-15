Poll

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
It will be 'Man City' full for all matches.

I hope Ecuador destroy them in the opening match. They rescheduled the whole tournament so they could have a standalone event for their own ego.

What a quandary for the Ecuador players and management. Whether to go all out to win the game, or accept the brown envelopes Qatari officials have no doubt been offering to get the tournament off to a good, albeit unlikely, start.

I'm going for a nice little shock to start the WC - Qatar 1, Ecuador 0.

Yes, I AM the master of cynicism.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Love the writing on the side of the portacabins saying CHEER UP like it's a threat ;D

 :D Yep.Fully expect there'll be writing like LOVE US,ENJOY YOUR METAL CRATE OR ELSE next.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
They can pretty much do whatever they want now, its too late. Any LGBTQ+ fans travelling should be feeling (more) nervous.
Exactly this.
Everyone is welcome. Until you get there and they change their minds
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63683093
Female officials will not be prevented from officiating in games involving conservative nations.
Yeah right, lets see if that actually happens.
Would be interesting to see the reactions if a female ref gave a contentious decision against Qatar 
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
@JamesOlley
Even for Infantino, this is an incredible start to his opening remarks: "Today I have very strong feelings. Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker."

"Of course, Im not Qatari, Im not Arab, Im not African, not gay, not disabled, not really a migrant worker. I feel like them because I know what it means to be discriminated, as a foreigner in a foreign country, as a child at school I was bullied as I had red hair & freckles."

In the words of Malcolm Tucker, it's a complete mystery how he remains unmurdered.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Gary Lineker talking about Sports washing yesterday... Interesting.

"There are significant issues around this World Cup, obviously with human rights issues, what has happened with the building of the stadiums and workers' rights and homophobia and various things they have here.

"I am accustomed to it as I've spent most of my life in the build-up to World Cups talking about issues other than football, but when the football starts you tend to stop talking about it. But that is how sportswashing works so you have to be careful."

Yet Lineker will come back to MOTD and wax lyrical about how great Man City have been for the PL - a truly remarkable story. Fuck off.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Even for Infantino, this is an incredible start to his opening remarks: "Today I have very strong feelings. Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker."

"Of course, Im not Qatari, Im not Arab, Im not African, not gay, not disabled, not really a migrant worker. I feel like them because I know what it means to be discriminated, as a foreigner in a foreign country, as a child at school I was bullied as I had red hair & freckles."


I shouldn't be surprised at anything that's happening around this World Cup but somehow Infantino manages to one up himself. We know what's going to happen here - him and FIFA will over the next month be constantly  saying it's all great and they're behind equality and respect but let's focus on the sport etc. At some point in the future, they'll come out and say 'yeah, it was awful and they should never have held in Qatar'. Like Blatter did this week.

Oh and wasn't it Adam Kenyon who said that to Terri Coverley?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Somehow infantino is becoming worse than Blatter
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Ah, you might be right. I knew it was said to Terri. I just assumed it was Malcolm.

Somehow infantino is becoming worse than Blatter
He's the fucking worst. He makes me dream of a Sepp comeback. At least Sepp hasn't moved his family to Doha.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Even for Infantino, this is an incredible start to his opening remarks: "Today I have very strong feelings. Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker."

"Of course, Im not Qatari, Im not Arab, Im not African, not gay, not disabled, not really a migrant worker. I feel like them because I know what it means to be discriminated, as a foreigner in a foreign country, as a child at school I was bullied as I had red hair & freckles."
So, he knows what is like to be persecuted for your sexuality, he knows what its like to be exploited and have to work in possibly fatal conditions because youre desperate to feed your family, he knows what its like to have your life limited due to a disability, he knows what its like to live in poverty.
He knows all this because he had red hair and freckles! Fuckinghell, it gets worse. His Qatari script writers are shit.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
 "today i am dead, like a migrant worker, only ofcourse im not dead or a migrant worker, just a corrupt fucking millionaire"

Growing up in the ghettos of dangerous Switzerland, survival of the fittest there.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
they built 8 new stadiums (I think).  wtf are they gonna do with them after the WC?

edit:  LOL after posting that I came across this (in the Guardian)

Over the next 29 days Qatars eight box-fresh arenas, gleaming glass and steel monuments to the men who died in their construction, will live out their own brief sepulchral lifespans before being dismantled for parts or converted into shopping malls.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/the-damned-world-cup-kicks-off-and-qatar-is-not-in-any-mood-to-apologise

It's good at least that this will eventually contribute to the actual culture of the region.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Infantino and Pep.
Peas in a fucking pod.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
This is an absolute farce and actually wouldnt be surprised if many fans who were thinking of going binned it off entirely and those currently there somehow managed to get away from it. Its turning out to not actually be worth it and FIFA should be heavily hit up with sanctions for hosting it there in the first place.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
So, he knows what is like to be persecuted for your sexuality, he knows what its like to be exploited and have to work in possibly fatal conditions because youre desperate to feed your family, he knows what its like to have your life limited due to a disability, he knows what its like to live in poverty.
He knows all this because he had red hair and freckles! Fuckinghell, it gets worse. His Qatari script writers are shit.

They really are. Theyve been the same the past decade with anything they try and bullshit their way through. They have no problem with lying at every given opportunity but theyre so shit at it.

The messed up thing is though is that the whole rant feels forced even for that corrupt twat. Wouldnt surprise me if hes been put up against a wall and had it made clear if he doesnt defend them like mad they will pull out of more stuff or not give him a promised brown envelope or two.

"I don't have to defend Qatar, they can defend themselves. - after ranting like a looney for an hour in their defence  ;D
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
I knew this was going to be a shitshow but it's managed to exceed  my expectations before it's even started.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Even for Infantino, this is an incredible start to his opening remarks: "Today I have very strong feelings. Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker."

"Of course, Im not Qatari, Im not Arab, Im not African, not gay, not disabled, not really a migrant worker. I feel like them because I know what it means to be discriminated, as a foreigner in a foreign country, as a child at school I was bullied as I had red hair & freckles."

That's fucking hilarious to be honest.
I really hope some catasprohic event (that doesn't include the death of innocent people) happens and this doesn't go ahead.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
So when fans arrive at their half built portacabin slums, and the guy at the makeshift reception asks for their passport, better make sure he gives it back.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
they built 8 new stadiums (I think).  wtf are they gonna do with them after the WC?

edit:  LOL after posting that I came across this (in the Guardian)

Over the next 29 days Qatars eight box-fresh arenas, gleaming glass and steel monuments to the men who died in their construction, will live out their own brief sepulchral lifespans before being dismantled for parts or converted into shopping malls.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/the-damned-world-cup-kicks-off-and-qatar-is-not-in-any-mood-to-apologise
Its been memoryholed, but part of their bid was that they were going to dismantle the stadiums and rebuild them in Africa.  I distinctly remember some airhead pundits welcoming that as a great idea.
