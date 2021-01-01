Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 205970 times)

Offline grenny158

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
  • Be kind.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3720 on: Today at 05:03:26 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:44:15 am
It will be 'Man City' full for all matches.

I hope Ecuador destroy them in the opening match. They rescheduled the whole tournament so they could have a standalone event for their own ego.

What a quandary for the Ecuador players and management. Whether to go all out to win the game, or accept the brown envelopes Qatari officials have no doubt been offering to get the tournament off to a good, albeit unlikely, start.

I'm going for a nice little shock to start the WC - Qatar 1, Ecuador 0.

Yes, I AM the master of cynicism.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3721 on: Today at 07:17:44 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:59:19 pm
Love the writing on the side of the portacabins saying CHEER UP like it's a threat ;D

 :D Yep.Fully expect there'll be writing like LOVE US,ENJOY YOUR METAL CRATE OR ELSE next.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3722 on: Today at 07:28:45 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 04:11:44 am
They can pretty much do whatever they want now, its too late. Any LGBTQ+ fans travelling should be feeling (more) nervous.
Exactly this.
Everyone is welcome. Until you get there and they change their minds
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3723 on: Today at 08:14:15 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63683093
Female officials will not be prevented from officiating in games involving conservative nations.
Yeah right, lets see if that actually happens.
Would be interesting to see the reactions if a female ref gave a contentious decision against Qatar 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 