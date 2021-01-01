It will be 'Man City' full for all matches.



I hope Ecuador destroy them in the opening match. They rescheduled the whole tournament so they could have a standalone event for their own ego.



What a quandary for the Ecuador players and management. Whether to go all out to win the game, or accept the brown envelopes Qatari officials have no doubt been offering to get the tournament off to a good, albeit unlikely, start.I'm going for a nice little shock to start the WC - Qatar 1, Ecuador 0.Yes, I AM the master of cynicism.