I question the timing of everything that's happening. Awarding the WC to Qatar is a mistake now, but it wasn't back then? The venues are barely made ready, but that wasn't known before? The hotels are not ready and the places are not nearly enough, but that wasn't known years ago? The exploitation of foreign workers is on top of everyone's mouth now, but that wasn't known as far as 10 years ago? The booze ban in public venues happened now, but that was not anticipated when the WC was awarded to a Muslim country?



Sounds like Roman Abramovich was a nice gentleman when he bought Chelsea, his money-laundering scheme was gladly accepted in the UK, but suddenly he became bad actor because of the Russian war. Countries, authorities and companies are glad to take the money and only complain when the knife hit the bone. It's hypocritical to no end! We all knew what was happening in Qatar; why did countries not boycott the WC? One migght argue that FIFA will ban them, but would there be a world cup if the 31 other countries refused to play? Would there be FIFA without all the big European and South American countries even if the rest of the federations intend to play?



And what about the fans that bought tickets to Qatar, did they not know anything? Did they not get travel insurance that allows you to cancel for any reason? What WC would that be if the fans just don't show up? Best they get ready for a rough treatment they can't yet imagine. Qatar will try to avoid any international conflicts, but their nature will prevail. Shit will happen.

