Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 205317 times)

Offline andy07

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3680 on: Yesterday at 09:38:48 pm »
Yawn, absolutely nobody gives a fuck about this shitshow.  Cant wait for football to resume.
Offline Tobelius

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3681 on: Yesterday at 09:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:32:50 pm
No, didn't you hear? He's going to call out the issues whilst getting paid because if didn't take Bein Sports' money, and stayed in England instead, there's no way he could talk about any issues raised from having The World Cup in Qatar.

His rat whiskers are so super sensitive to public opinion he'll modify his current days opinion on the fly to suit the congregation.
Will take any money he can tho no questions asked.
Online farawayred

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3682 on: Yesterday at 09:57:57 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:38:48 pm
Yawn, absolutely nobody gives a fuck about this shitshow.  Cant wait for football to resume.
I month on the sidelines... On the bright side, I booked a week long vacation in Puerto Vallarta and will be back for the City game. Fuck the WC, welcome booze!
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3683 on: Yesterday at 10:08:04 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:28:33 pm
'World Cup fan village still a building site 48 hours before tournament kicks off':-



That's wonderful. Qatar is giving international tourists an authentic Qatar Immigrant Worker Experience. Not sure what the complaints here are for?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3684 on: Yesterday at 10:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 08:23:29 pm

I know it has been mentioned a few times on here already but those pictures give out definite Fyre festival vibes don't they. Mental.

Absolutely. Joke is I remember Miguel Delaney mentioning months ago on a podcast that the journalists who attended the draw anticipated this. They couldn't believe the lack of hotels and were trying to work out what would be done
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3685 on: Yesterday at 10:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm
Starting to piss me off now  we have been robbed of a World Cup by FIFA being bent.  Its a damp squib. The games will be like the Covid ghost games.

Although Qatar never should have been awarded it, they should have had it pulled the moment they couldn't deliver on two basic conditions within their bid: summer schedule and air conditioned stadium. It's not like there isn't precedence for changing the host (i.e Mexico 86)

Future tournaments need to fulfill certain obligations: existing stadia, hotel and transportation infrastructure, let alone basic human rights which shouldn't have to be a prerequisite in this day and age
Offline SamLad

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3686 on: Yesterday at 10:29:17 pm »
FIFA should have awarded it to the Isle of Man.  would have been about 10,000 times better.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3687 on: Yesterday at 10:30:41 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/robbie-williams-defends-decision-to-perform-in-qatar-during-world-cup

Cock being a cock shocker.

Pulling many turds out of the false equivalency arsehole while hes at it too.
Offline Red Berry

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3688 on: Yesterday at 10:32:02 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:20:55 pm
Although Qatar never should have been awarded it, they should have had it pulled the moment they couldn't deliver on two basic conditions within their bid: summer schedule and air conditioned stadium. It's not like there isn't precedence for changing the host (i.e Mexico 86)

Future tournaments need to fulfill certain obligations: existing stadia, hotel and transportation infrastructure, let alone basic human rights which shouldn't have to be a prerequisite in this day and age

Unless the corruption is weeded out this will happen again. About the best we can hope for with this tournament is that both Qatar and FIFA are left utterly humiliated by it which puts off future bids under similar controversial circumstances.
Offline TSC

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3689 on: Yesterday at 10:35:25 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:57:57 pm
I month on the sidelines... On the bright side, I booked a week long vacation in Puerto Vallarta and will be back for the City game. Fuck the WC, welcome booze!

Great spot that.  I stayed there for the Mexican World Cup back in the 80s.

Back to this mess. Ive had zip interest but reading about the state of things for this WC it appears FIFA is to the World Cup what Musk is to Twitter
Offline SamLad

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3690 on: Yesterday at 10:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:32:02 pm
Unless the corruption is weeded out this will happen again. About the best we can hope for with this tournament is that both Qatar and FIFA are left utterly humiliated by it which puts off future bids under similar controversial circumstances.
don't hold your breath .....

Fifa president Gianni Infantino will stand unopposed to be re-elected for a third term in the post.

The 52-year-old Swiss-Italian became head of football's governing body when he succeeded Sepp Blatter in February 2016, and was re-elected in 2019. Fifa said that "following the call for election" in March 2022, its member associations had only proposed Infantino as a candidate.

He will be re-elected at the 73rd Fifa Congress in Kigali, Rwanda on 16 March.
Offline Red Berry

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3691 on: Yesterday at 10:42:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:37:07 pm
don't hold your breath .....

Fifa president Gianni Infantino will stand unopposed to be re-elected for a third term in the post.

The 52-year-old Swiss-Italian became head of football's governing body when he succeeded Sepp Blatter in February 2016, and was re-elected in 2019. Fifa said that "following the call for election" in March 2022, its member associations had only proposed Infantino as a candidate.

He will be re-elected at the 73rd Fifa Congress in Kigali, Rwanda on 16 March.

Oh believe me, I'm not.

FIFA have been playing fast and loose with the WC for years. Hopefully with Qatar they've over extended themselves.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3692 on: Yesterday at 10:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:32:02 pm
Unless the corruption is weeded out this will happen again. About the best we can hope for with this tournament is that both Qatar and FIFA are left utterly humiliated by it which puts off future bids under similar controversial circumstances.

For sure
Offline jillc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3693 on: Yesterday at 10:49:13 pm »
Exclusive: fans who have travelled to the World Cup as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut.

Ain't that a shame.  ;D
Offline JRed

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3694 on: Yesterday at 10:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:30:41 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/robbie-williams-defends-decision-to-perform-in-qatar-during-world-cup

Cock being a cock shocker.

Pulling many turds out of the false equivalency arsehole while hes at it too.
That was almost as bad as Poulter and his mates justifying LiV golf.
What an absolute twat.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3695 on: Yesterday at 10:54:48 pm »





Offline Red Berry

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3696 on: Yesterday at 10:54:49 pm »
It's like these celebs and pundits feel like they have some solemn duty to attend a world sporting event because, well sport, apolitical, unites us all etc etc, when the reality is it's an utterly immoral abuse of sport and the people who support it.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3697 on: Yesterday at 10:56:27 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:51:09 pm
That was almost as bad as Poulter and his mates justifying LiV golf.
What an absolute twat.

Bob has always been an uber c*nt though.
Offline jillc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3698 on: Yesterday at 11:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:54:49 pm
It's like these celebs and pundits feel like they have some solemn duty to attend a world sporting event because, well sport, apolitical, unites us all etc etc, when the reality is it's an utterly immoral abuse of sport and the people who support it.

The only people who should be going are working journalists who have a duty to report what is going on and to challenge any false pretences that Qatar and FIFA attempt to exploit.
Offline Skeeve

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3699 on: Yesterday at 11:11:36 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:20:55 pm
Although Qatar never should have been awarded it, they should have had it pulled the moment they couldn't deliver on two basic conditions within their bid: summer schedule and air conditioned stadium. It's not like there isn't precedence for changing the host (i.e Mexico 86)

Future tournaments need to fulfill certain obligations: existing stadia, hotel and transportation infrastructure, let alone basic human rights which shouldn't have to be a prerequisite in this day and age

It is one thing for hosts wanting to build a new showcase stadium for the opening game and final, but the vast majority of a bid should consist of existing stadiums (with some refurbishing if needed) even if that runs counter to fifa's spurious claims of taking the game to new places, a world cup should actually be an event that boosts existing interest rather than trying to create it from nothing.
Offline SamLad

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3700 on: Yesterday at 11:15:01 pm »
they built 8 new stadiums (I think).  wtf are they gonna do with them after the WC?

edit:  LOL after posting that I came across this (in the Guardian)

Over the next 29 days Qatars eight box-fresh arenas, gleaming glass and steel monuments to the men who died in their construction, will live out their own brief sepulchral lifespans before being dismantled for parts or converted into shopping malls.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/the-damned-world-cup-kicks-off-and-qatar-is-not-in-any-mood-to-apologise
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3701 on: Yesterday at 11:43:10 pm »
Pathetic arguments by Robbie Williams. There are loads of countries which are nowhere near as bad as Qatar, so it's nonsense to say that if you don't go to Qatar you 'can't go anywhere'. Secondly this is not just a case of playing a show there during a tour, it's a major global event and anyone who chooses to perform there is giving credibility to the event and by extension, the regime. Then there's the fact that thousands have died in building the infrastructure for the event.

Anyway, on a different note, does anyone know if the stadiums are likely to be full? I've not heard anything about
whether tickets have sold out, and I have no idea how many fans have managed to get there.
Online oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3702 on: Yesterday at 11:47:59 pm »

Bear in mind this is the Express, but still...


'Qatari royals who banned World Cup beer caught on camera at FIFA party awash with booze':-

Supporters will be banned from buying and drinking beer in and around stadiums at the World Cup in Qatar.

www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1698394/Qatari-royals-banned-beer-caught-on-camera-FIFA-party-World-Cup-news
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3703 on: Yesterday at 11:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 11:43:10 pm
Pathetic arguments by Robbie Williams. There are loads of countries which are nowhere near as bad as Qatar, so it's nonsense to say that if you don't go to Qatar you 'can't go anywhere'. Secondly this is not just a case of playing a show there during a tour, it's a major global event and anyone who chooses to perform there is giving credibility to the event and by extension, the regime. Then there's the fact that thousands have died in building the infrastructure for the event.

Anyway, on a different note, does anyone know if the stadiums are likely to be full? I've not heard anything about
whether tickets have sold out, and I have no idea how many fans have managed to get there.
I am expecting empty stadiums. Unless they get enough locals to go, I haven't heard of anyone actually going.
Online oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3704 on: Yesterday at 11:51:00 pm »

'Multiple World Cup sponsors concerned over contracts after Qatars alcohol ban':-

U-turn on selling beer could affect £63m Budweiser contract
Partners feel let down by Fifa according to another sponsor

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/multiple-world-cup-sponsors-concerned-over-contracts-after-qatars-alcohol-ban
Online oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3705 on: Yesterday at 11:52:49 pm »

'The damned World Cup kicks off and Qatar is not in any mood to apologise':-

There has been a hardening of the host nations attitudes before a tournament shadowed by corruption, suffering and death

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/the-damned-world-cup-kicks-off-and-qatar-is-not-in-any-mood-to-apologise
Offline redgriffin73

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3706 on: Yesterday at 11:59:19 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:28:33 pm
'World Cup fan village still a building site 48 hours before tournament kicks off':-

Rawdat Al Jahhniya is near stadium for Wales first game
World Cup expected to attract 1.2m visitors

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/world-cup-accommodation-site-unfinished-with-abandoned-trucks


£172 a night...


'The Rawdat Al Jahhaniya accommodation is not the only fan site of which questions have been asked. On Thursday the Times spoke to two contractors who had spent 10 days at Ras Bu Fontas, which will host 6,000 football fans a day, and who raised concerns.

One told the newspaper: It has been hell. The air con in the cabin barely works and sounds like a [fighter jet] is taking off. Even if you have it on all the time during the day it is still 27C. You cant have it on at night because it is so noisy.

The other described the cabins, which contain two single beds, in unflattering terms. They are rock hard so you might as well sleep on the floor, he said. I have never been somewhere so uncomfortable. We have been here for 10 days and it is a nightmare. It might be OK if you want to rough it for a night or two, but any longer would be dreadful.

The Qatar organising committee declined to comment when contacted by the Guardian.'






Love the writing on the side of the portacabins saying CHEER UP like it's a threat ;D
Online farawayred

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3707 on: Today at 12:11:50 am »
I question the timing of everything that's happening. Awarding the WC to Qatar is a mistake now, but it wasn't back then? The venues are barely made ready, but that wasn't known before? The hotels are not ready and the places are not nearly enough, but that wasn't known years ago? The exploitation of foreign workers is on top of everyone's mouth now, but that wasn't known as far as 10 years ago? The booze ban in public venues happened now, but that was not anticipated when the WC was awarded to a Muslim country?

Sounds like Roman Abramovich was a nice gentleman when he bought Chelsea, his money-laundering scheme was gladly accepted in the UK, but suddenly he became bad actor because of the Russian war. Countries, authorities and companies are glad to take the money and only complain when the knife hit the bone. It's hypocritical to no end! We all knew what was happening in Qatar; why did countries not boycott the WC? One migght argue that FIFA will ban them, but would there be a world cup if the 31 other countries refused to play? Would there be FIFA without all the big European and South American countries even if the rest of the federations intend to play?

And what about the fans that bought tickets to Qatar, did they not know anything? Did they not get travel insurance that allows you to cancel for any reason? What WC would that be if the fans just don't show up? Best they get ready for a rough treatment they can't yet imagine. Qatar will try to avoid any international conflicts, but their nature will prevail. Shit will happen.
 
Online BarryCrocker

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3708 on: Today at 12:13:00 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:51:00 pm
'Multiple World Cup sponsors concerned over contracts after Qatars alcohol ban':-

U-turn on selling beer could affect £63m Budweiser contract
Partners feel let down by Fifa according to another sponsor

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/multiple-world-cup-sponsors-concerned-over-contracts-after-qatars-alcohol-ban

Online west_london_red

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3709 on: Today at 12:31:28 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 11:43:10 pm
Pathetic arguments by Robbie Williams. There are loads of countries which are nowhere near as bad as Qatar, so it's nonsense to say that if you don't go to Qatar you 'can't go anywhere'. Secondly this is not just a case of playing a show there during a tour, it's a major global event and anyone who chooses to perform there is giving credibility to the event and by extension, the regime. Then there's the fact that thousands have died in building the infrastructure for the event.

Anyway, on a different note, does anyone know if the stadiums are likely to be full? I've not heard anything about
whether tickets have sold out, and I have no idea how many fans have managed to get there.

Theyll just bus in loads of school children, civil servants etc
Online oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3710 on: Today at 12:37:36 am »

'Migrant workers recount abuse while building stadiums for World Cup in Qatar':-

The World Cup starts Sunday in Qatar, but controversies have shadowed the event. To host, the nation went on a stadium-building spree, bringing in thousands upon thousands of migrant laborers. There are numerous stories about the workforce being mistreated and more than three dozen died on the job. We partnered with independent filmmakers Fat Rat Films to hear from some of those workers.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J-idyCP-YHo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J-idyCP-YHo</a>

^ www.pbs.org/newshour/show/migrant-workers-recount-abuse-while-building-stadiums-for-world-cup-in-qatar - an 8 minute video
Online BarryCrocker

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3711 on: Today at 12:44:15 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:31:28 am
Theyll just bus in loads of school children, civil servants etc

It will be 'Man City' full for all matches.

I hope Ecuador destroy them in the opening match. They rescheduled the whole tournament so they could have a standalone event for their own ego.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3712 on: Today at 12:51:53 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:30:41 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/robbie-williams-defends-decision-to-perform-in-qatar-during-world-cup

Cock being a cock shocker.

Pulling many turds out of the false equivalency arsehole while hes at it too.
That's such a lame argument from Williams.

Basically saying that he won't oppose this particular set of injustices because then he'd have to oppose all injustice. So, if he can't stand against everything, he'll stand against nothing.

I'm sure Williams could find plenty of countries to play that don't persecute gay people and don't use disposable slaves to build their death trap stadiums.

I just can't respect any performer who goes out there to promote and legitimise this horror show.
