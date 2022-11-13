Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 203891 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,096
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3640 on: Today at 07:28:33 pm »

'World Cup fan village still a building site 48 hours before tournament kicks off':-

Rawdat Al Jahhniya is near stadium for Wales first game
World Cup expected to attract 1.2m visitors

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/world-cup-accommodation-site-unfinished-with-abandoned-trucks


£172 a night...


'The Rawdat Al Jahhaniya accommodation is not the only fan site of which questions have been asked. On Thursday the Times spoke to two contractors who had spent 10 days at Ras Bu Fontas, which will host 6,000 football fans a day, and who raised concerns.

One told the newspaper: It has been hell. The air con in the cabin barely works and sounds like a [fighter jet] is taking off. Even if you have it on all the time during the day it is still 27C. You cant have it on at night because it is so noisy.

The other described the cabins, which contain two single beds, in unflattering terms. They are rock hard so you might as well sleep on the floor, he said. I have never been somewhere so uncomfortable. We have been here for 10 days and it is a nightmare. It might be OK if you want to rough it for a night or two, but any longer would be dreadful.

The Qatar organising committee declined to comment when contacted by the Guardian.'




« Last Edit: Today at 07:31:22 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3641 on: Today at 07:28:47 pm »
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,886
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3642 on: Today at 07:30:23 pm »
It's like a piñata of evil, every whack you take, something more shitty falls out.

It's fantastic.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,096
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3643 on: Today at 07:36:03 pm »

'Hopes for workers legacy fade after deafening silence from Qataris':-

Trade union working with Qatar fears for World Cup legacy
It sees no sign that sustainable change is coming

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/qatar-accused-deafening-silence-migrant-workers-centre-reform-world-cup


Quote from: RooiBefok on November 13, 2022, 07:35:19 am
Dear friends,

Imagine being so desperate for work that you left your family behind to live in a squalid camp, toiling in the desert heat for as little as $1 an hour. Then you died, alone, and your family got nothing.

Imagine that those who treated you like a slave would rake in billions while the family you left behind spiraled down deeper into poverty.

FIFA decided to let Qatars despotic regime host the World Cup, and since then thousands of desperate and vulnerable migrant workers have reportedly died.

Thats 39 modern-day slaves who died for every goal expected to be scored.

FIFA is under pressure to set aside $440 million for these workers - the same amount that will be awarded to the competing teams. Rights groups, footballers, and even some of the World Cups top corporate sponsors are part of the push. But with less than two weeks until kickoff, we need to make this call massive to get FIFA to do the right thing. So sign now and well deliver your voices straight to FIFA.

Despite warnings, FIFA chose a host country well known for using forced labor and for abusing poor and desperate migrant workers. FIFA helped create this problem, and now it has to help solve it.

Getting a huge organization like FIFA to do the right thing can feel like an uphill battle. But public pressure works, especially when it starts to hurt profits. Even four of the World Cups top corporate sponsors  Budweiser, McNasty's, Coca Cola, and Adidas  support compensating workers. And so do 84% of football fans who are likely to tune into the matches, according to a recent poll.

We only have days before the lights go up on the first game, shifting global attention to the matches, and not the people who worked - and died - in the sweltering heat and inhumane conditions to make the Qatar World Cup a reality. Dont let FIFA profit off abuse. Sign now to demand that they set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers.

Avaaz stands up for human rights and workers rights around the world. Already in 2015 Avaaz urged Qatar to end its modern slavery ahead of the World Cup, receiving almost a million signatures. In the years since, the Qatar government has taken steps to address these issues, but more can be done!

With hope and determination,
Bieta, Nate, Christine, Miguel, Ahmed, Luis, Marta and the rest of the Avaaz team.

Please follow the link below.  Were reading fast approaching 100,000 signatures.
Thank You
YNWA

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb

690,000+ signed now ;D

Hopefully most on here will sign too?

(it only requires an email address to do - so no lengthy sign ups or anything like that - just remember to click on the 'verify' button when you receive the confirmation email).

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3644 on: Today at 07:37:37 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 07:28:09 pm
Nope. Our work hasn't even done any kind of WC sweepstake.
Mine did but I didnt take part
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3645 on: Today at 07:47:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:28:47 pm
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
It is a bit strange how they keep cancelling things at the last minute. Its going to be a complete and utter shitshow. Thankfully!
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,886
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 07:48:23 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:47:09 pm
It is a bit strange how they keep cancelling things at the last minute. Its going to be a complete and utter shitshow. Thankfully!

Not really, cancelling at last minute is probably the best time for them to cancel stuff. What they gonna do, just not have the world cup?
Logged

Online Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,340
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3647 on: Today at 07:53:14 pm »
So gutted that thats a rhetorical question.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3648 on: Today at 07:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:48:23 pm
Not really, cancelling at last minute is probably the best time for them to cancel stuff. What they gonna do, just not have the world cup?
You dont find it strange that theyve lured people there under false pretences?
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3649 on: Today at 07:58:41 pm »
These knobheads don't like criticism do they and it genuinely wouldn't surprise me if they don't just pull the plug on it all.

It's not like they need the money or that they give a toss about what or how the rest of the world views them.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,732
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3650 on: Today at 07:59:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:58:41 pm
These knobheads don't like criticism do they and it genuinely wouldn't surprise me if they don't just pull the plug on it all.

It's not like they need the money or that they give a toss about what or how the rest of the world views them.

Here's hoping.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,886
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3651 on: Today at 07:59:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:57:54 pm
You dont find it strange that theyve lured people there under false pretences?

A country that kills others for just being different and themselves. Nah can't say it's strange they've done other shitty stuff.
Logged

Online John C

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,185
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3652 on: Today at 08:02:54 pm »
Who has the TV rights for the games? Is it different media franchises or a single provider?
In other words, is one single camera director going to have control of what the global audience see's in the crowd or is it different countries or different outlets?
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3653 on: Today at 08:07:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:58:41 pm
These knobheads don't like criticism do they and it genuinely wouldn't surprise me if they don't just pull the plug on it all.

It's not like they need the money or that they give a toss about what or how the rest of the world views them.


They're used to being able to disappear anybody who doesn't bow down,scumbags.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3654 on: Today at 08:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:59:43 pm
Here's hoping.

The world needs to keep the spotlight on them. 

No let up on the criticism or complaints.  Lots of articles highlighting what a shitshow it really is.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,014
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3655 on: Today at 08:09:11 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 07:05:24 pm
Whoops  :o  ;D  :lmao

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/fans-paid-to-attend-world-cup-by-qatar-have-daily-allowance-cancelled

Wonder if they will have the balls to do likewise to celebs like Beckham who have sold their souls to this farce? If they are going for a regional power move rather than global pr it would top screwing the shill fans by far.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3656 on: Today at 08:09:58 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:02:54 pm
Who has the TV rights for the games? Is it different media franchises or a single provider?
In other words, is one single camera director going to have control of what the global audience see's in the crowd or is it different countries or different outlets?

Single.
https://www.hbs.tv/
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,121
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3657 on: Today at 08:10:21 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:28:33 pm
'World Cup fan village still a building site 48 hours before tournament kicks off':-

Rawdat Al Jahhniya is near stadium for Wales first game
World Cup expected to attract 1.2m visitors

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/world-cup-accommodation-site-unfinished-with-abandoned-trucks


£172 a night...


'The Rawdat Al Jahhaniya accommodation is not the only fan site of which questions have been asked. On Thursday the Times spoke to two contractors who had spent 10 days at Ras Bu Fontas, which will host 6,000 football fans a day, and who raised concerns.

One told the newspaper: It has been hell. The air con in the cabin barely works and sounds like a [fighter jet] is taking off. Even if you have it on all the time during the day it is still 27C. You cant have it on at night because it is so noisy.

The other described the cabins, which contain two single beds, in unflattering terms. They are rock hard so you might as well sleep on the floor, he said. I have never been somewhere so uncomfortable. We have been here for 10 days and it is a nightmare. It might be OK if you want to rough it for a night or two, but any longer would be dreadful.

The Qatar organising committee declined to comment when contacted by the Guardian.'






hah hah hah.
I hope the c*nts going catch trench cock from all the sweating they'll be doing.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3658 on: Today at 08:10:48 pm »
Have they explained why alcohol can still be purchased in the hospitality (/VIP) areas but not in the rest of the stadium?

I mean, I know the reason why but was wondering if Qatar had even made any attempt to justify it.

Probably should be in a separate post but my sons' primary school is letting them watch the first England game.  My instinct was to tell them that I'd prefer my two don't but my wife says I shouldn't.  I've explained to the kids why there'll be no games on in our house and they seemed to get it.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3659 on: Today at 08:13:05 pm »

I am just one hour away from Qatar and can get free tickets and all but won't go. Don't know what people traveling from far away were thinking, it won't be comfortable.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3660 on: Today at 08:15:35 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:10:48 pm
Have they explained why alcohol can still be purchased in the hospitality (/VIP) areas but not in the rest of the stadium?

I mean, I know the reason why but was wondering if Qatar had even made any attempt to justify it.

Probably should be in a separate post but my sons' primary school is letting them watch the first England game.  My instinct was to tell them that I'd prefer my two don't but my wife says I shouldn't.  I've explained to the kids why there'll be no games on in our house and they seemed to get it.


They have installed portabars so that the locals aren't offended.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Up
« previous next »
 