':-Rawdat Al Jahhniya is near stadium for Wales first gameWorld Cup expected to attract 1.2m visitors'The Rawdat Al Jahhaniya accommodation is not the only fan site of which questions have been asked. On Thursday the Times spoke to two contractors who had spent 10 days at Ras Bu Fontas, which will host 6,000 football fans a day, and who raised concerns.One told the newspaper: It has been hell. The air con in the cabin barely works and sounds like a [fighter jet] is taking off. Even if you have it on all the time during the day it is still 27C. You cant have it on at night because it is so noisy.The other described the cabins, which contain two single beds, in unflattering terms. They are rock hard so you might as well sleep on the floor, he said. I have never been somewhere so uncomfortable. We have been here for 10 days and it is a nightmare. It might be OK if you want to rough it for a night or two, but any longer would be dreadful.The Qatar organising committee declined to comment when contacted by the Guardian.'