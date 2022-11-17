I know we're not big fans of international football in this area but has anyone spotted any signs that there's a World Cup due to start? I was out and about yesterday and passed loads of pubs, shops and restaurants and there was nowt - not a flag nor a piece of bunting nor an ad. The only decorations/ads were Christmas related. It's like the World Cup isn't happening.



Not much near me (West Midlands). Usually the flags and posters with fixtures are out on the walls will have been up for some time - I don't see much at all. Not in the way off special offers etc either.Seen a few pub trade articles saying they haven't produced as much as beer as they usually would... because they don't think the demand will be there (plus money is tight for hospitality and alcohol trade after Covid and rising costs).I haven't seen many England flags in windows or on cars either - maybe that'll change from Monday? Or as it progresses? Though maybe not.