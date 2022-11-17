Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 203342 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3600 on: Today at 04:57:54 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:30:40 pm
I know we're not big fans of international football in this area but has anyone spotted any signs that there's a World Cup due to start? I was out and about yesterday and passed loads of pubs, shops and restaurants and there was nowt - not a flag nor a piece of bunting nor an ad. The only decorations/ads were Christmas related. It's like the World Cup isn't happening.
I walked from Bootle Strand today and I saw one cafe with little St. George's flags on the tables. My initial thought was 'why?' and it was only when I opened this thread later on I remembered the WC was starting. Other than that I've seen nothing, anywhere. I was in Yorkshire for a few days last week and don't recall seeing anything there either.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline 24∗7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,636
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3601 on: Today at 05:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:54:48 pm
Its a struggle but I dont care because I dont have anything.
And right there - that's what's wrong with humanity. We've been turned into Gratitude Machines. Modern slavery. We're told we're lucky to have what we have and we should be grateful for that - whilst the people saying it usually are sitting on massive piles of resources they don't need. The WC is simply a reflection of that reality. And we accept it. Kinell. We deserve to burn......
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,090
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3602 on: Today at 05:08:42 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:30:40 pm
I know we're not big fans of international football in this area but has anyone spotted any signs that there's a World Cup due to start? I was out and about yesterday and passed loads of pubs, shops and restaurants and there was nowt - not a flag nor a piece of bunting nor an ad. The only decorations/ads were Christmas related. It's like the World Cup isn't happening.

Not much near me (West Midlands). Usually the flags and posters with fixtures are out on the walls will have been up for some time - I don't see much at all. Not in the way off special offers etc either.

Seen a few pub trade articles saying they haven't produced as much as beer as they usually would... because they don't think the demand will be there (plus money is tight for hospitality and alcohol trade after Covid and rising costs).

I haven't seen many England flags in windows or on cars either - maybe that'll change from Monday? Or as it progresses? Though maybe not.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,895
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3603 on: Today at 05:12:46 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:44:56 pm
Fyre Festival of football.

Yep. Been thinking that for a while and the "accomodation" solidifies it. I wouldn't be surprised if something among fans kicks off during this. Shite overpriced accomodations, excessive heat, no booze, restrictions on seemingly everything. Other than a display of power, it begs the question why Qatar wanted to host it in the first place. Hardly an advert for tourism
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,865
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3604 on: Today at 05:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:54:48 pm
good grief!

Read the article.

We put up with it because we need the money, said another, revealing the predicament faced by many low-wage workers in Qatar. Others are grateful to at least have a job that pays more than they can make at home. Im happy because I get something  Its a struggle but I dont care because I dont have anything, one said.
yes it appears to be one rogue company, as the article also says that other guards are not on the same pay and conditions.  It's not right clearly though
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,090
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3605 on: Today at 05:15:07 pm »

'World Cup sustainability claims "built on sand" say experts':-

www.dezeen.com/2022/11/18/qatar-world-cup-2022-fifa-sustainability-carbon-neutral



'A carbon neutral World Cup: Can Qatar really make good on its promise?':-

The 2022 World Cup was always going to be different. The first tournament slated for winter. The smallest host nation in history. Seven newly constructed stadiums.

Then, in January 2020, FIFA and Qatars Supreme Committee announced their most radical aim  staging the first carbon-neutral World Cup in a nation built on fossil fuel wealth.

https://theathletic.com/3566809/2022/11/18/world-cup-climate-change-carbon-neutral/


^ or in full here - https://archive.ph/ah15S
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,281
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3606 on: Today at 05:19:45 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:15:07 pm
'World Cup sustainability claims "built on sand" say experts':-

www.dezeen.com/2022/11/18/qatar-world-cup-2022-fifa-sustainability-carbon-neutral



'A carbon neutral World Cup: Can Qatar really make good on its promise?':-

The 2022 World Cup was always going to be different. The first tournament slated for winter. The smallest host nation in history. Seven newly constructed stadiums.

Then, in January 2020, FIFA and Qatars Supreme Committee announced their most radical aim  staging the first carbon-neutral World Cup in a nation built on fossil fuel wealth.

https://theathletic.com/3566809/2022/11/18/world-cup-climate-change-carbon-neutral/


^ or in full here - https://archive.ph/ah15S

After all the lies the Qatari's have told from the start, most in the face of 100% factual evidence proving the opposite, I wouldn't believe a word they said.

If they told me the sky was blue I would start to doubt that it actually was.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,731
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3607 on: Today at 05:26:06 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:06:38 pm
And right there - that's what's wrong with humanity. We've been turned into Gratitude Machines. Modern slavery. We're told we're lucky to have what we have and we should be grateful for that - whilst the people saying it usually are sitting on massive piles of resources they don't need. The WC is simply a reflection of that reality. And we accept it. Kinell. We deserve to burn......

 :thumbup
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,804
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3608 on: Today at 05:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:57:54 pm
I walked from Bootle Strand today and I saw one cafe with little St. George's flags on the tables. My initial thought was 'why?' and it was only when I opened this thread later on I remembered the WC was starting. Other than that I've seen nothing, anywhere. I was in Yorkshire for a few days last week and don't recall seeing anything there either.
Just saw my first twat flag flying from a car window before.


Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,712
  • Seis Veces
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3609 on: Today at 05:31:27 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:48:46 pm
'Beer ban, Beckham and a vagina stadium: the World Cup in inglorious technicolor' - by Marina Hyde:-

In some ways its a shame not to be in Qatar to see how this all pans out  in others, not so much

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/beer-ban-beckham-and-a-vagina-stadium-the-world-cup-in-inglorious-technicolor-qatar




Vagina stadium, you say?
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,152
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3610 on: Today at 05:34:00 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:30:40 pm
I know we're not big fans of international football in this area but has anyone spotted any signs that there's a World Cup due to start? I was out and about yesterday and passed loads of pubs, shops and restaurants and there was nowt - not a flag nor a piece of bunting nor an ad. The only decorations/ads were Christmas related. It's like the World Cup isn't happening.

I just booked a meeting for 3pm on Monday and someone declined in outrage saying it was Englands opening game then and it hadnt even crossed my mind.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,013
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3611 on: Today at 05:37:16 pm »
Sounds like a cheeky twat unless they have booked the time off.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,152
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3612 on: Today at 05:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:29:41 pm
Just saw my first twat flag flying from a car window before.




Good evening everyone.

Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,882
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3613 on: Today at 05:38:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:34:00 pm
I just booked a meeting for 3pm on Monday and someone declined in outrage saying it was Englands opening game then and it hadnt even crossed my mind.

You should email back and ask if they plan on working during that time?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,804
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3614 on: Today at 05:39:58 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:31:27 pm
Vagina stadium, you say?
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Li4GfSsJxpk&amp;t=3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Li4GfSsJxpk&amp;t=3s</a>
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,152
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3615 on: Today at 05:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:38:11 pm
You should email back and ask if they plan on working during that time?

Im not a grass.

And they may have booked the time off, their calendar looked full but was the only time the rest could do. The point was more it hadnt even occurred to me when Englands first game was. Im sure thered normally be a bit more buzz about it.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,090
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3616 on: Today at 05:45:34 pm »

'An Unlikely Group Scrambles for World Cup Rooms: FIFAs Elite' - by Tariq Panja:-

The luxury hotel set to host soccers most senior leaders wasnt quite ready when they began arriving, the latest in a series of last-second tweaks to Qatars well-laid plans.

www.nytimes.com/2022/11/17/sports/soccer/fifa-world-cup-hotel.html


^ or article in full here - https://archive.ph/91tv7
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,923
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3617 on: Today at 05:49:40 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:31:27 pm
Vagina stadium, you say?

Looks more like a roast chicken to me.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3618 on: Today at 05:53:31 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline nash_av

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3619 on: Today at 05:56:04 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:54:46 pm
They were probably promised something a lot more than that and then found it out to be a lie, like much about this World Cup. Also, you have to remember they are mostly poor and desperate, I can't think they would have been offered something as little as that originally.
That's a general theme when the workers go to most middle east countries. Offered something initially then after arrival their passports are confiscated and then basically they are at the mercy of the contractors.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3620 on: Today at 06:03:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:29:41 pm
Just saw my first twat flag flying from a car window before.
Ah yes, here it is, outside our's just now.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3621 on: Today at 06:05:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:49:40 pm
Looks more like a roast chicken to me.
Remind me not to come round to yours for Sunday roast.   ;)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,281
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3622 on: Today at 06:23:33 pm »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 05:56:04 pm
That's a general theme when the workers go to most middle east countries. Offered something initially then after arrival their passports are confiscated and then basically they are at the mercy of the contractors.

Correct, the idea of companies confiscating your passports is a disgrace, completely limits any options you may have.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Skagger

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3623 on: Today at 06:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:46:54 pm
I'm sorta puzzled as to why Qatar have gone through with this rigmarole at all.

At the time of the bid, I thought they had looked at Dubai and saw how it had expanded and become a big winter tourist destination with lots of high-end shopping and all that jazz and thought 'we want some of that'.
So they've spent $250 billion on transforming the place, without doing anything at all to make it remotely attractive for tourists.  Hotels being unfinished, prison camps - sorry, fan venues - for supporters, last minute alcohol bans, threatening camera crews, etc.  It's as if they wanted to do everything in their power to make it as unwelcome a place for visitors, both for the World Cup and in the future.

There's soft power and demonstrating your presence in the world, and then there's (points at all this shit) this.

My read has always been that a large element of this has been Qatar wanting to slap its bollocks on the table to a middle eastern audience rather than a global one primarily, a "fuck you" to SA and AD with a global audience, the alcohol ban makes sense if you look at it from this perspective too.
Logged
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
...Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,338
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3624 on: Today at 06:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Today at 06:34:09 pm
My read has always been that a large element of this has been Qatar wanting to slap its bollocks on the table to a middle eastern audience rather than a global one primarily, a "fuck you" to SA and AD with a global audience, the alcohol ban makes sense if you look at it from this perspective too.
Yup. Its a flex to show whos boss. So degrading that our game is the thing bending over and taking it.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,692
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3625 on: Today at 06:41:31 pm »
The beer ban is hilarious. Serves any travelling fans right. Fuck them all.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,815
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3626 on: Today at 06:43:02 pm »
Hahaha what a fucking shitshow and a farce.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,152
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3627 on: Today at 06:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:05:16 pm
Remind me not to come round to yours for Sunday roast.   ;)

Absolutely fowl.
Logged

Online John C

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,183
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3628 on: Today at 06:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:50:34 pm
The Liverpool fanbase is a bit more politically aware than the rest I suspect
I doubt we'll see many at all round here mate, although on the way home from the match last week I noticed a little boozer on Green lane (halfway between Tuebrook and Old Swan) plastered with England flags.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Up
« previous next »
 