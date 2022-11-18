Poll

World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3600 on: Today at 04:54:48 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:51:40 pm
why have they gone out there and got jobs if that's what they are being paid,?

good grief!

Read the article.

We put up with it because we need the money, said another, revealing the predicament faced by many low-wage workers in Qatar. Others are grateful to at least have a job that pays more than they can make at home. Im happy because I get something  Its a struggle but I dont care because I dont have anything, one said.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3601 on: Today at 04:57:54 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:30:40 pm
I know we're not big fans of international football in this area but has anyone spotted any signs that there's a World Cup due to start? I was out and about yesterday and passed loads of pubs, shops and restaurants and there was nowt - not a flag nor a piece of bunting nor an ad. The only decorations/ads were Christmas related. It's like the World Cup isn't happening.
I walked from Bootle Strand today and I saw one cafe with little St. George's flags on the tables. My initial thought was 'why?' and it was only when I opened this thread later on I remembered the WC was starting. Other than that I've seen nothing, anywhere. I was in Yorkshire for a few days last week and don't recall seeing anything there either.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3602 on: Today at 05:06:38 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:54:48 pm
Its a struggle but I dont care because I dont have anything.
And right there - that's what's wrong with humanity. We've been turned into Gratitude Machines. Modern slavery. We're told we're lucky to have what we have and we should be grateful for that - whilst the people saying it usually are sitting on massive piles of resources they don't need. The WC is simply a reflection of that reality. And we accept it. Kinell. We deserve to burn......
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3603 on: Today at 05:08:42 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:30:40 pm
I know we're not big fans of international football in this area but has anyone spotted any signs that there's a World Cup due to start? I was out and about yesterday and passed loads of pubs, shops and restaurants and there was nowt - not a flag nor a piece of bunting nor an ad. The only decorations/ads were Christmas related. It's like the World Cup isn't happening.

Not much near me (West Midlands). Usually the flags and posters with fixtures are out on the walls will have been up for some time - I don't see much at all. Not in the way off special offers etc either.

Seen a few pub trade articles saying they haven't produced as much as beer as they usually would... because they don't think the demand will be there (plus money is tight for hospitality and alcohol trade after Covid and rising costs).

I haven't seen many England flags in windows or on cars either - maybe that'll change from Monday? Or as it progresses? Though maybe not.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3604 on: Today at 05:12:46 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:44:56 pm
Fyre Festival of football.

Yep. Been thinking that for a while and the "accomodation" solidifies it. I wouldn't be surprised if something among fans kicks off during this. Shite overpriced accomodations, excessive heat, no booze, restrictions on seemingly everything. Other than a display of power, it begs the question why Qatar wanted to host it in the first place. Hardly an advert for tourism
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3605 on: Today at 05:13:43 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:54:48 pm
good grief!

Read the article.

We put up with it because we need the money, said another, revealing the predicament faced by many low-wage workers in Qatar. Others are grateful to at least have a job that pays more than they can make at home. Im happy because I get something  Its a struggle but I dont care because I dont have anything, one said.
yes it appears to be one rogue company, as the article also says that other guards are not on the same pay and conditions.  It's not right clearly though
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3606 on: Today at 05:15:07 pm

'World Cup sustainability claims "built on sand" say experts':-

www.dezeen.com/2022/11/18/qatar-world-cup-2022-fifa-sustainability-carbon-neutral



'A carbon neutral World Cup: Can Qatar really make good on its promise?':-

The 2022 World Cup was always going to be different. The first tournament slated for winter. The smallest host nation in history. Seven newly constructed stadiums.

Then, in January 2020, FIFA and Qatars Supreme Committee announced their most radical aim  staging the first carbon-neutral World Cup in a nation built on fossil fuel wealth.

https://theathletic.com/3566809/2022/11/18/world-cup-climate-change-carbon-neutral/


^ or in full here - https://archive.ph/ah15S
