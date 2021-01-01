"...bigger..." <--- that's a value judgement right there. You're choosing a 'bigger' thing over, by implication, a 'smaller' thing - when, in truth, there's a wider, collective consideration to take into account - and that's the basis upon which ANY of their restrictive practices are founded. Join the dots and you'll see it. Everything links. From their approach to hypocritical conditions under which to allow alcohol consumption to their labour laws to their idea that same-sex relationships are a disturbance of the mind and justifying that view through scripture......?



The very fact that this shitshow is even being allowed to happen in such circumstances casts a very disturbing shadow over it all and everyone knows it - and everyone participating in it is complicit. My own disapproval of it runs deep, across all the issues - nothing bigger or smaller. If that's a reflection of their culture, they're welcome to it. All of it.



Thats the disconnect in opinions then. Most people are linking every issue there and making it a wider argument whilst Im separating certain aspects of the situation to a more specific argument re cultural differences.Its my opinion that its oppressive out there, with all due respect. But what I will ask you is if you are going down the everything is linked line of thinking, then where exactly do you draw the line when you look at the history of the British Empire for example then? If youre not going to separate certain issues, then we must look to our own history as a whole? Again Im not arguing for Qatar in the slightest here but trying to understand where the line is drawn if we want to look at the state of the world.