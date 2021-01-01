Poll

Poll

Will you watch the WC

World Cup 2022 - Qatar

tubby

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3480 on: Today at 01:39:08 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:31:41 pm
I edit my comments a lot, I did originally have it in and decided to take out but then put it back in, coincidence that the comment above mentioned it. Either way, I think if youre in a country you have to respect their culture re certain lifestyle choices. Many Middle Eastern countries do not share our views regarding alcohol. Theres absolutely nothing wrong with it imo.

I dunno how you can't see what's wrong here.  They were fine for the past 10 years or so with fans buying alcohol at the stadiums, but with 2 days to go have suddenly decided to change their minds.  But in the same breath are saying it's fine for corporate folks paying big money to get luxury alcohol options.

How is that in any way ok?
Chakan

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3481 on: Today at 01:40:30 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:39:08 pm
I dunno how you can't see what's wrong here.  They were fine for the past 10 years or so with fans buying alcohol at the stadiums, but with 2 days to go have suddenly decided to change their minds.  But in the same breath are saying it's fine for corporate folks paying big money to get luxury alcohol options.

How is that in any way ok?

Because according to Studg, it's their culture.
oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3482 on: Today at 01:40:52 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:33:32 pm
It is when the event is being sponsored by a huge drinks company which presumably, they knew about well in advance.

Absolutely. A drinks company which has spent millions transporting the beer there - setting up and distributing it across the 8 stadiums, fan parks etc - and is told less than 3 days before the first game of a tournament they have spent millions on... that none of it can be sold in stadiums (unless you are rich and in the VIP boxes or suites). Logistical and transport costs must be high to have done - and higher to remedy it now. Loss of income too. Possibly many adverts and promo work now useless.

Budweiser won't be picking up the tab for all that - FIFA or Qatar will - and maybe some extra on top for breach of contract, or way of apology, probably.

Other sponsors (and potential sponsors) will be looking at this and at FIFA and thinking twice, now.

Qatar fucked up here - just one of many fuckups they've made with this World Cup.

Studgotelli

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3483 on: Today at 01:40:57 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:30:24 pm
So did it recently become part of their culture of has it been there since the world cup was awarded?

Huh? Mate Im not disagreeing that the timing and management of it has been poor. Where Im saying there shouldnt be as big an issue is they reserve the right to regulate the lifestyle how they see it best. May not be right to others but its their land, they have their rules and regulations in place to adhere to their culture. If you are visiting, you respect their laws or face the repercussions. The alcohol thing is a common cultural thing in those parts of the world. Imagine the situation in reverse. Im sure people would be saying like or lump it, get out of the country, who do you think you are telling us what to do

Let me also be clear here, Im talking lifestyle choices such as alcohol, smoking, clothing etc not their human rights laws
Iska

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3484 on: Today at 01:42:11 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:33:38 pm
When you put a price on your culture don't expect people outside to show it any respect
Are you talking about Qatari culture here, or the culture that sold them the World Cup?
Chakan

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3485 on: Today at 01:42:19 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:40:57 pm
Huh? Mate Im not disagreeing that the timing and management of it has been poor. Where Im saying there shouldnt be as big an issue is they reserve the right to regulate the lifestyle how they see it best. May not be right to others but its their land, they have their rules and regulations in place to adhere to their culture. If you are visiting, you respect their laws or face the repercussions. The alcohol thing is a common cultural thing in those parts of the world. Imagine the situation in reverse. Im sure people would be saying like or lump it, get out of the country, who do you think you are telling us what to do

Let me also be clear here, Im talking lifestyle choices such as alcohol, smoking, clothing etc not their human rights laws

Because you can't just claim it's in their culture to ban alcohol 2 days before the tournament is supposed to begin, if it's been in their culture since the tournament was awarded.

They didn't just suddenly wake up this morning and go "Holy shit we're selling alcohol! But that's against our culture"

Plus if they are going to have a stadium wide ban on alcohol then it shouldn't be available in the corporate boxes, you know considering it would be against their culture there as well?
24∗7

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3486 on: Today at 01:43:19 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:40:57 pm
Let me also be clear here, Im talking lifestyle choices such as alcohol, smoking, clothing etc not their human rights laws
Must be good to feel comfortable enough to pick and choose the things to approve and disapprove of. Talking yourself into circles here. Pretty much like the Qatari regime are. Anyway, whatever floats your boat.
jillc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3487 on: Today at 01:43:30 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:40:52 pm
Absolutely. A drinks company which has spent millions transporting the beer there - setting up and distributing it across the 8 stadiums, fan parks etc - and is told less than 3 days before the first game of a tournament they have spent millions on... that none of it can be sold in stadiums. Logistical and transport costs must be high. Possibly many adverts and promo work now useless.

Budweiser won't be picking up the tab for all that - FIFA or Qatar will - and maybe some extra on top for breach of contract, or way of apology, probably.

Qatar fucked up here - just one of many fuckups they've made with this World Cup.

It is why there will be huge implications for not being allowed to sell the beer, Budweiser would have it in a contract you'd have thought.
Slippers

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3488 on: Today at 01:43:49 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:25:08 am
Shame Burtons went to the wall, they'd make a killing on waistcoats.  As for the tournament, well, it's turning into the clusterfuck we all expected.  I hope our lot have a good competition, come home (or wherever they have to go) fit.

Alcohol now banned at stadiums officially. Two days before the tournament starts.

What an absolute shitshow.

I love it.
lobsterboy

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3489 on: Today at 01:44:56 pm
I am quite enjoying laughing at all the tools who went out there being denied their match day ale.

Also at Budweiser getting shafted.
They shouldn't have sponsored this travesty in the first place.

Hope the air con fails and the sewers back up next.

Fyre Festival of football.
TepidT2O

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3490 on: Today at 01:45:23 pm
Ban alcohol? No problem with that.

Ban alcohol but only for regular fans?

It stinks, they just dont want it seen
Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3491 on: Today at 01:46:49 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:39:08 pm
I dunno how you can't see what's wrong here.  They were fine for the past 10 years or so with fans buying alcohol at the stadiums, but with 2 days to go have suddenly decided to change their minds.  But in the same breath are saying it's fine for corporate folks paying big money to get luxury alcohol options.

How is that in any way ok?

I can see the wrong and I dont think its been handled well. My point however is that they reserve the right to do it if thats what they want to do as its their land. Clearly there are cultural differences at play here though and it shouldnt have been held there in the first place. BUT you are still able to consume alcohol out there just not around the stadiums. Big deal. The reaction is as if alcohol has been banned completely.
Chakan

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3492 on: Today at 01:48:01 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:46:49 pm
I can see the wrong and I dont think its been handled well. My point however is that they reserve the right to do it if thats what they want to do as its their land. Clearly there are cultural differences at play here though and it shouldnt have been held there in the first place. BUT you are still able to consume alcohol out there just not around the stadiums. Big deal. The reaction is as if alcohol has been banned completely.

So why's it available in the corporate boxes? Surely that's against their culture as well? Or are corporate boxes mini temples that make up their own rules?
stoopid yank

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3493 on: Today at 01:49:18 pm
Late to the party here -so let me get this right....

no alcohol now for the average peasants, but still ok for the super rich and wealthy in the corporate boxes?

Fucking hilarious.
Slippers

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3494 on: Today at 01:50:12 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:48:01 pm
So why's it available in the corporate boxes? Surely that's against their culture as well? Or are corporate boxes mini temples that make up their own rules?

I think you've answered your own question there.
Chakan

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3495 on: Today at 01:51:08 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 01:50:12 pm
I think you've answered your own question there.

Then you lose the right to claim it's for cultural reasons.
killer-heels

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3496 on: Today at 01:51:25 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:48:01 pm
So why's it available in the corporate boxes? Surely that's against their culture as well? Or are corporate boxes mini temples that make up their own rules?

Everybody knows the Sheikh's in Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi etc. love beer and alcohol as much as anyone.
Chakan

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3497 on: Today at 01:52:11 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:51:25 pm
Everybody knows the Sheikh's in Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi etc. love beer and alcohol as much as anyone.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:51:08 pm
Then you lose the right to claim it's for cultural reasons.

Anyway love seeing this turn into a shit show.

Now only waiting for the arrests to start just to "chef's kiss" it.
killer-heels

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3498 on: Today at 01:53:28 pm
Yeah, the cultural claim is utter bollocks. Their claims to culture is just oppression.
24∗7

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3499 on: Today at 01:53:34 pm
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 01:49:18 pm
Late to the party here -so let me get this right....

no alcohol now for the average peasants, but still ok for the super rich and wealthy in the corporate boxes?

Fucking hilarious.
Yup - it was immediately obvious the moment it was announced. Ker-ching. "Here's a way we can make a lot of money by overcharging rich twats in the ground, whereas the plebs we've already fleeced for the tickets to the match will have to contend with overpriced warm beer in unshaded fan zones before/after the game. That way, we still make a packet AND we keep the boozing off the screens. Thanks, FIFA, a bit more extra in your back pockets for the cooperation. Sorry, we meant corporations."
Slippers

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3500 on: Today at 01:54:12 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:51:08 pm
Then you lose the right to claim it's for cultural reasons.

Yep,so weird that it wasn't part of their culture when they were awarded this farce of a tournament.
Studgotelli

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3501 on: Today at 01:54:17 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 01:43:19 pm
Must be good to feel comfortable enough to pick and choose the things to approve and disapprove of. Talking yourself into circles here. Pretty much like the Qatari regime are. Anyway, whatever floats your boat.

What? I dont agree with their human rights issues but theres a wider lifestyle difference out there that I think is fair enough . Whats wrong with that? How is that picking and choosing?
24∗7

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3502 on: Today at 01:56:03 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:54:17 pm
What? I dont agree with their human rights issues but theres a bigger lifestyle difference out there that I think is fair enough . Whats wrong with that? How is that picking and choosing?
"...bigger..." <--- that's a value judgement right there. You're choosing a 'bigger' thing over, by implication, a 'smaller' thing - when, in truth, there's a wider, collective consideration to take into account - and that's the basis upon which ANY of their restrictive practices are founded. Join the dots and you'll see it. Everything links. From their approach to hypocritical conditions under which to allow alcohol consumption to their labour laws to their idea that same-sex relationships are a disturbance of the mind and justifying that view through scripture......?

The very fact that this shitshow is even being allowed to happen in such circumstances casts a very disturbing shadow over it all and everyone knows it - and everyone participating in it is complicit. My own disapproval of it runs deep, across all the issues - nothing bigger or smaller. If that's a reflection of their culture, they're welcome to it. All of it.
Wullie160975

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3503 on: Today at 01:56:07 pm
I wonder how many fans wouldn't have bought tickets to go over to Qatar if they knew they couldn't have a drink (at the stadium) and instead watched it at home doing whatever they liked.
Studgotelli

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3504 on: Today at 01:59:42 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:48:01 pm
So why's it available in the corporate boxes? Surely that's against their culture as well? Or are corporate boxes mini temples that make up their own rules?

Well we know why its available there, money talks. Anyway my point is there doesnt need to be a massive uproar. If you want to drink out there drink somewhere else. I dont see why thats such a massive deal. The bigger issue here is with FIFA rather than Qatar.
Chakan

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3505 on: Today at 02:00:25 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:59:42 pm
Well we know why its available there, money talks. Anyway my point is there doesnt need to be a massive uproar. If you want to drink out there drink somewhere else. I dont see why thats such a massive deal. The bigger issue here is with FIFA rather than Qatar.

So it's part of their culture unless money is involved? So not really part of their culture at all?

Righto thanks for clearing that up. That was my point really, it's not part of their culture.
JCB

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3506 on: Today at 02:02:42 pm
The irony here, is that back in 2014, it was ilegal to sell alcohol in Brazilian Stadiums but Fifa forced the Government to change that. I think Law trumps culture in an argument here, so no point using that as a defense.

As much as I hate what's going on, I find it quite funny that Quatar has shafted FIFA back like this at the 11th hour, Brazil should have done the same.
24∗7

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3507 on: Today at 02:02:43 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:59:42 pm
Well we know why its available there, money talks. Anyway my point is there doesnt need to be a massive uproar. If you want to drink out there drink somewhere else. I dont see why thats such a massive deal. The bigger issue here is with FIFA rather than Qatar.
Nuh-uh - they're as bad as each other in this. Of course it's about more than beer, or who can drink it or where. We agree 100% on the "money talks" comment but let's not pretend here that FIFA is worse overall than the Qatari regime, who after all appear to have bought it - FIFA's heads were turned by Shiny Things. The whole thing fuckin stinks. The beer thing is a distraction, yet the reasoning behind it points to the real issues.
jillc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3508 on: Today at 02:03:17 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 01:56:03 pm
"...bigger..." <--- that's a value judgement right there. You're choosing a 'bigger' thing over, by implication, a 'smaller' thing - when, in truth, there's a wider, collective consideration to take into account - and that's the basis upon which ANY of their restrictive practices are founded. Join the dots and you'll see it. Everything links. From their approach to hypocritical conditions under which to allow alcohol consumption to their labour laws to their idea that same-sex relationships are a disturbance of the mind and justifying that view through scripture......?

The very fact that this shitshow is even being allowed to happen in such circumstances casts a very disturbing shadow over it all and everyone knows it - and everyone participating in it is complicit. My own disapproval of it runs deep, across all the issues - nothing bigger or smaller. If that's a reflection of their culture, they're welcome to it. All of it.

Say nothing of how they use migrants and abuse their working and human rights while at the same time attacking those who highlight their abusive practices.
stoopid yank

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3509 on: Today at 02:03:48 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 01:53:34 pm
Yup - it was immediately obvious the moment it was announced. Ker-ching. "Here's a way we can make a lot of money by overcharging rich twats in the ground, whereas the plebs we've already fleeced for the tickets to the match will have to contend with overpriced warm beer in unshaded fan zones before/after the game. That way, we still make a packet AND we keep the boozing off the screens. Thanks, FIFA, a bit more extra in your back pockets for the cooperation. Sorry, we meant corporations."

Its like the cherry on top of an already massive shit cake. Corruption, modern slavery, corporate greed, and now this, blatantly out in the open. "We bought this event for our selves and we'll do whatever we want..."
24∗7

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3510 on: Today at 02:03:57 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:03:17 pm
Say nothing of how they use migrants and abuse their working and human rights while at the same time attacking those who highlight their abusive practices.
Yup - total gaslighting by them.
Andy82lfc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3511 on: Today at 02:04:03 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:16:42 pm
Dont get me wrong this is true and I understand but its not like youre not able to drink at all over there either. Poorly managed yes but, especially around things like alcohol, if you are visiting a country there should be some level of acknowledgment and respect of their culture. People are also free to try and go against it but cant complain if there anre any repercussions such as jail etc.

Culture has absolutely nothing to do with it. They agreed to stage a world cup and invite everyone including what they perceive as people who are 'damaged in the mind', along with opening up alcohol tolerances. Nobody else forced them to do this and sell out their culture for sportswashing, they did. Now if it turns out they were lying the whole time and are now pulling back what they promised I'd be fearful of what else they will do if I was daft enough to go visit during the world cup.   
24∗7

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3512 on: Today at 02:05:13 pm
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 02:03:48 pm
Its like the cherry on top of an already massive shit cake. Corruption, modern slavery, corporate greed, and now this, blatantly out in the open. "We bought this event for our selves and we'll do whatever we want..."
Yup - they're not even pretending to hide it. That's the modern way though - lie through your arse, and laugh while denying it, knowing there's fuck all anyone can really do it about it - all whilst printing money for yourself. Greed, corruption, backhanders - and then FIFA has the fuckin cheek to tell us to keep the politics out of it.
rob1966

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3513 on: Today at 02:06:05 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:51:25 pm
Everybody knows the Sheikh's in Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi etc. love beer and alcohol as much as anyone.

It is mad being in a bar in Dubai and an Arab walks in, in the full dress and goes on the ale.

Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:00:25 pm
So it's part of their culture unless money is involved? So not really part of their culture at all?

Righto thanks for clearing that up. That was my point really, it's not part of their culture.

Dubai has strict no drinking or being drunk in public laws but happily sells duty free on arrival at the airport and allows drinking in bars, restaurants and hotels - against their culture only when it suits.
afc turkish

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3514 on: Today at 02:06:35 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:13:23 pm
Ha! No, certain countries or continents have separate feeds, mate. It is why, for example, the South American footy coverage may have more camera shots at half-time of... attractive women in the crowd, or fans who who are decked out in costume or something out of the ordinary - than that of the European feed - which'll have more 'stats' on screen, or background shots suitable for TV 'analysis' or 'heated debate' back in the studio.

It is also why South American feeds usually don't mind showing the odd on-field streaker - or will show on-pitch fights... whereas European feeds tend to use camera shots that move away to another camera that is not filming that type of thing (us Europeans miss out on quite a bit if watching our feeds)...

Always go with the South American feed... always... :D
Chakan

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3515 on: Today at 02:07:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:06:05 pm
Dubai has strict no drinking or being drunk in public laws but happily sells duty free on arrival at the airport and allows drinking in bars, restaurants and hotels - against their culture only when it suits.

Exactly. You can't claim one thing and then look the other way when someone flashes you a wad of cash. It's bullshit. I mean it's how the world works, but it's still bullshit.
Studgotelli

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #3516 on: Today at 02:08:53 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 01:56:03 pm
"...bigger..." <--- that's a value judgement right there. You're choosing a 'bigger' thing over, by implication, a 'smaller' thing - when, in truth, there's a wider, collective consideration to take into account - and that's the basis upon which ANY of their restrictive practices are founded. Join the dots and you'll see it. Everything links. From their approach to hypocritical conditions under which to allow alcohol consumption to their labour laws to their idea that same-sex relationships are a disturbance of the mind and justifying that view through scripture......?

The very fact that this shitshow is even being allowed to happen in such circumstances casts a very disturbing shadow over it all and everyone knows it - and everyone participating in it is complicit. My own disapproval of it runs deep, across all the issues - nothing bigger or smaller. If that's a reflection of their culture, they're welcome to it. All of it.

Thats the disconnect in opinions then. Most people are linking every issue there and making it a wider argument whilst Im separating certain aspects of the situation to a more specific argument re cultural differences.

Its my opinion that its oppressive out there, with all due respect. But what I will ask you is if you are going down the everything is linked line of thinking, then where exactly do you draw the line when you look at the history of the British Empire for example then? If youre not going to separate certain issues, then we must look to our own history as a whole? Again Im not arguing for Qatar in the slightest here but trying to understand where the line is drawn if we want to look at the state of the world.
Online Studgotelli

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3517 on: Today at 02:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:00:25 pm
So it's part of their culture unless money is involved? So not really part of their culture at all?

Righto thanks for clearing that up. That was my point really, it's not part of their culture.

Fair enough.
