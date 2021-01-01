It is when the event is being sponsored by a huge drinks company which presumably, they knew about well in advance.
Absolutely. A drinks company which has spent millions transporting the beer there - setting up and distributing it across the 8 stadiums, fan parks etc - and is told less than 3 days before the first game of a tournament they have spent millions on... that none of it can be sold in stadiums (unless you are rich and in the VIP boxes or suites)
. Logistical and transport costs must be high to have done - and higher to remedy it now. Loss of income too. Possibly many adverts and promo work now useless.
Budweiser won't be picking up the tab for all that - FIFA or Qatar will - and maybe some extra on top for breach of contract, or way of apology, probably.
Other sponsors (and potential sponsors)
will be looking at this and at FIFA and thinking twice, now.
Qatar fucked up here - just one of many fuckups they've made with this World Cup.