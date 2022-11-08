Poll

World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Offline lobsterboy

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 04:37:05 pm
LFC going over there just reaffirms why i've jibbed even us.
Soul has gone.
As for the wold cup. An irresistible prospect?
Nope, its perfectly resistible.
Wont watch a single minute thanks.
Online John C

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 04:49:07 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:05:44 am
"Keep human rights out of football" , thats basically the message from fifa, and from plenty of participating players and countries.
Maybe we could also keep obscene profit out of football also.
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 10:10:13 am
French president Emmanuel Macron says sport must not be politicised
He's about 100 years too late.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 04:54:11 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 10:10:13 am
World Cup 2022: French president Emmanuel Macron says sport must not be politicised

"... unless they give us absolutely fucking loads of money!"
Offline jillc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 05:17:46 pm
It's taken long enough but Jack Warner has lost his appeal against extradition to the US.

Ken Bensinger
@kenbensinger
NEW: Jack Warner has lost his appeal and can be extradited to the US in the FIFA corruption case. This is huge news and even more so just days before the World Cup
Online reddebs

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 05:20:56 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:17:46 pm
It's taken long enough but Jack Warner has lost his appeal against extradition to the US.

Ken Bensinger
@kenbensinger
NEW: Jack Warner has lost his appeal and can be extradited to the US in the FIFA corruption case. This is huge news and even more so just days before the World Cup

Is he the Carribbean fa guy Jill?
Offline jillc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 05:24:42 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:20:56 pm
Is he the Carribbean fa guy Jill?

He is. I will put some stuff on about him below.
Offline Tobelius

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 05:24:49 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:54:11 pm
"... unless they give us absolutely fucking loads of money!"

At least Blatter implies here that the awarding of the WC to Qatar was directly linked with Macron's predecessor's talks with the Qatari crown prince and them agreeing to buy $14.6 billion worth of fighter jets from France a few months later.

But yeah let's keep politics out of football Macron  ;D.

https://www.marca.com/en/world-cup/2022/11/08/636a5ecfca4741ed108b4567.html
Offline jillc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 05:25:33 pm
Warner, a former FIFA VP and member of parliament from Trinidad & Tobago, is accused of taking bribes for his vote for the 2010 and 2018 World Cups, as well as many many other acts of corruption over decades in football

According to indictments in the case, Warner took $10 million for his vote for South Africa to host, and $5 million for his vote for Russia to host. He was supposed to give $1 million of the SA money to Blazer, but only delivered $750K. He also may have taken $$ from Morroco.

Warner's sons Daryan & Daryll, were among the first to get swept up in the case. As I detail in "Red Card," they were arrested in front of their father in Miami in 2012 & later pleaded guilty in exchange for cooperation in the case. Both could testify against their dad

To temper this, I'm told that even with this obstacle cleared, the process of extradition from T&T can still take a very long time so this may not be over yet
Per the Trinidad Guardian, the Privy Council in the UK ruled that the extradition treaty between the US and T&T does not preclude Warner's extradition. This step only means his standard extradition hearing in T&T can continue.

No clear timeline yet on that proceeding and, in theory, the magistrate there could still rule against his extradition. In this cases, two judges in Argentina ruled against extradition on basis of charges in the case (rather than legality of treaty)

In a statement Warner made today, he said "It is unfathomable how a New York District Attorney could commence a prosecution against me based solely on the fact that monies payable to me passed through the American banking system."

He also claimed (falsely) the prosecution was motivated by the US & UK losing the vote to host the WC. "They were therefore not pleased and thereafter began a campaign against FIFA which resulted in the arrest and prosecution of several Executive Committee members of FIFA"

https://twitter.com/kenbensinger
Online reddebs

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 05:34:56 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:25:33 pm


https://twitter.com/kenbensinger

All these corrupt guys are so adept at deflecting aren't they?

Oh the USA and UK are upset they didn't get the vote. 

Fuck off you corrupt bastard.  If you don't like the consequences don't take the fucking bribe!!

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 05:40:40 pm
Online John C

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 06:21:37 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 05:40:40 pm
https://twitter.com/fbawaydays/status/1592485080349708288?s=46&t=QqhmCbbpWxCnDWYNEhDaBg
😂😂😂😂
Its like man city
I reckon someone with a keen eye could spot someone cheering on 3 different countrys.
Offline riismeister

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 06:29:23 pm
The company who had paid to be the only advertiser on Norwegian TV for the World Cup has pulled its advertising and given all its slots for free to human rights organization Amnesty.
Offline 24∗7

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 06:33:54 pm
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 06:29:23 pm
The company who had paid to be the only advertiser on Norwegian TV for the World Cup has pulled its advertising and given all its slots for free to human rights organization Amnesty.
:wellin  go any more info on that please? I'd like to read (doesn't matter whether English or Norwegian, I'll get it)
Online oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 06:34:27 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 05:40:40 pm
https://twitter.com/fbawaydays/status/1592485080349708288?s=46&t=QqhmCbbpWxCnDWYNEhDaBg
😂😂😂😂
Its like man city

They are learning quickly - now including a couple shots of women and children in their videos after being torn apart on social media for the previous (and so obviously staged) video releases. Not so many shirts with 'Germany fans' on the back (in English), or 'Brazil fans' on the back (in English), or 'Argentina fans' (in English) on the back, and so on either, now...


Has anyone asked the Portuguese fans if 'Nani, is he okay? - Is he okay, Nani?'
 
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline riismeister

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 06:44:59 pm
Offline 24∗7

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 06:49:10 pm
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 06:44:59 pm
https://www-vg-no.translate.goog/sport/fotball/i/verbrL/elkjoep-trekker-seg-som-vm-sponsor-gir-bort-reklameplass-til-amnesty?_x_tr_sl=no&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=no&_x_tr_pto=wapp
Yeah that's a bit of a dodgy translation but will more than suffice for anyone who doesn't understand the original ;D - tusen tack!

It makes for good reading - and I am impressed with their Communications Manager's attributed quotes. This has been thought through, to the point where they even anticipate criticism and don't seem to give a flying gnat's chuff :thumbup
Offline Fromola

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 06:49:43 pm
Offline Son of Spion

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 06:49:56 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:24:49 pm
At least Blatter implies here that the awarding of the WC to Qatar was directly linked with Macron's predecessor's talks with the Qatari crown prince and them agreeing to buy $14.6 billion worth of fighter jets from France a few months later.

But yeah let's keep politics out of football Macron  ;D.

https://www.marca.com/en/world-cup/2022/11/08/636a5ecfca4741ed108b4567.html

That particular mantra is back to front.

It should be ''Keep football out of politics'' and this should apply in World Cups as well as domestic leagues.

Politics has been introduced to football. It's not the other way around.

If you welcome sportswashers into your league, you are introducing politics to football. If you corruptly award a World Cup to a barbaric nation*, then defend its use of slave labour and the thousands of deaths that followed, you are introducing politics to football.

So yes, do one. All of you. Take your politics out of our game.



*Comment aimed at the rulers, not the people.
Online reddebs

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 07:03:21 pm
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 06:29:23 pm
The company who had paid to be the only advertiser on Norwegian TV for the World Cup has pulled its advertising and given all its slots for free to human rights organization Amnesty.

That is superb 👏👏👏
Offline Iska

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 07:04:05 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:49:56 pm
*Comment aimed at the rulers, not the people.
Im no expert, but aiui if theres one country where you dont have to throat-clear with that disclaimer, its Qatar.  Only 11% of the population is Qatari, and from speaking to guys who work there it sounds like they lord it over everyone else and act like pricks when doing so (less so if youre western and at least part of the way up the social pyramid, but even then get into a scrap with one of them and youre fair game).
Offline Ray K

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 07:15:32 pm
Sadio Mané's been ruled out of the WC. He needs surgery on that injury he got recently.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 07:17:10 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:49:43 pm




Clap your hands or we will chop them off.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 07:38:56 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:15:32 pm
Sadio Mané's been ruled out of the WC. He needs surgery on that injury he got recently.

Shame for him. Even worse news for my office sweepstake chances.
Online darragh85

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 07:51:06 pm
Was surprised at suggestions that mane could make it. No way you could play with a torn tendon



Offline 24∗7

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 08:01:30 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:17:10 pm
Clap your hands or we will chop them off.
"This is saudi do it!"
(amidoingitright?)
Offline Fromola

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 08:20:35 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:51:06 pm
Was surprised at suggestions that mane could make it. No way you could play with a torn tendon

Ridiculous he was even in the squad. Like with the nonsense with Keita  or Sturridge over the years the national sides just don't give a fuck and it's the club that suffers if the injury is made worse. Just as well for Bayern that there's no way they could just strap that injury up and play him because they would if they could.

Shame for the player though.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 08:51:43 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 08:01:30 pm
"This is saudi do it!"
(amidoingitright?)


Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 09:45:08 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:49:43 pm

Pints of water all round for the Cityzen Ultras!
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 09:49:16 pm
Shame for Mané and Senegal. Southgate potentially fluking another easier tournament path as you'd have assumed with a fit Mané, Senegal probably play England in the knock-outs. They still might, but they won't be anywhere near as strong
Online farawayred

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 10:40:05 pm
Jason, you've been posting links here (and I think 4pool too), but could you please start a new thread "Football lives during the Qatar charade" or something like that and post links to games that one could watch? I'm not gonna watch a single minute of that shit show, but I want to watch footie, and I don't really want to visit this thread to search for that. Maybe others feel the same way.

Just a thought, but it would be much appreciated if it happens.
Online oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3310 on: Today at 10:41:10 pm »

'World Cup: Qataris want complete stadium beer ban':-

Hosts put pressure on Fifa days before tournament kicks off

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/06a0e482-669c-11ed-9c3b-2d9184d0076f


^ or in full here - https://archive.ph/lfryi
Online darragh85

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 10:43:45 pm
so backtracking on promises now. is it too late just to call this whole charade off?
Online oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 10:50:09 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:40:05 pm
Jason, you've been posting links here (and I think 4pool too), but could you please start a new thread "Football lives during the Qatar charade" or something like that and post links to games that one could watch? I'm not gonna watch a single minute of that shit show, but I want to watch footie, and I don't really want to visit this thread to search for that. Maybe others feel the same way.

Just a thought, but it would be much appreciated if it happens.

I sort of have mate, in here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg18590877#msg18590877 (for World Cup watchers and non-World Cup watchers)

and previously in this thread too - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.msg18594300#msg18594300 (and some local non-league teams fixtures / info)


If the mods are okay with it... then I'll start a new thread (I'm usually a little reluctant to repost the same content over and over - and I think I've done everyone's heads in by now with me posting up the articles in here - let alone my usual links and streams etc in the other threads :)).

Though if anyone wants to they can always copy any of the info, links and streams etc in my posts and use them in their own, mate.
Offline 24∗7

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 10:56:12 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:50:09 pm
If the mods are okay with it...
Mate, you're the God of Links and I for one will appreciate it.
Online farawayred

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 10:57:50 pm
Kudos, Jason!
