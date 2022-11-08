Warner, a former FIFA VP and member of parliament from Trinidad & Tobago, is accused of taking bribes for his vote for the 2010 and 2018 World Cups, as well as many many other acts of corruption over decades in footballAccording to indictments in the case, Warner took $10 million for his vote for South Africa to host, and $5 million for his vote for Russia to host. He was supposed to give $1 million of the SA money to Blazer, but only delivered $750K. He also may have taken $$ from Morroco.Warner's sons Daryan & Daryll, were among the first to get swept up in the case. As I detail in "Red Card," they were arrested in front of their father in Miami in 2012 & later pleaded guilty in exchange for cooperation in the case. Both could testify against their dadTo temper this, I'm told that even with this obstacle cleared, the process of extradition from T&T can still take a very long time so this may not be over yetPer the Trinidad Guardian, the Privy Council in the UK ruled that the extradition treaty between the US and T&T does not preclude Warner's extradition. This step only means his standard extradition hearing in T&T can continue.No clear timeline yet on that proceeding and, in theory, the magistrate there could still rule against his extradition. In this cases, two judges in Argentina ruled against extradition on basis of charges in the case (rather than legality of treaty)In a statement Warner made today, he said "It is unfathomable how a New York District Attorney could commence a prosecution against me based solely on the fact that monies payable to me passed through the American banking system."He also claimed (falsely) the prosecution was motivated by the US & UK losing the vote to host the WC. "They were therefore not pleased and thereafter began a campaign against FIFA which resulted in the arrest and prosecution of several Executive Committee members of FIFA"