Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 196054 times)

Offline darragh85

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3240 on: Yesterday at 10:23:48 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:09:25 pm
Another quality piece from Miguel Delaney

Everything wrong with the Qatar World Cup

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/qatar-world-cup-human-rights-lgbtq-laws-b2224924.html

was he saying anything about this for the past 10 years?
Offline darragh85

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3241 on: Yesterday at 10:27:32 pm »
what annoys about the likes of Qatar , Saudi Arabia and the UAE is that they cant produce top sportstars themselves. maybe they should focus on that before hosting world cup or taking over golf. Basically, absolute shit at everything.
Offline Lastrador

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3242 on: Yesterday at 10:48:23 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:27:32 pm
what annoys about the likes of Qatar , Saudi Arabia and the UAE is that they cant produce top sportstars themselves. maybe they should focus on that before hosting world cup or taking over golf. Basically, absolute shit at everything.
I'll be honest, their athletic ineptitude doesn't even break my top 20 annoyances from those countries.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3243 on: Yesterday at 10:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 10:48:23 pm
I'll be honest, their athletic ineptitude doesn't even break my top 20 annoyances from those countries.

Youre thinking about their lack of musicians arent you?
Offline Circa1892

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3244 on: Yesterday at 11:03:33 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 06:10:44 pm
The footage of those "fans" attempting to sing it's coming home is hilarious.

Wait til you hear them singing Poor Scouser Tommy when Qatar buy us off FSG
Online John C

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3245 on: Yesterday at 11:06:00 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 06:58:06 pm
'World Cup 2022: Fifa erects signs at Qatar stadiums warning fans that political protests are banned':-

England fans face clashes with security personnel if they show solidarity with the protest movement that has erupted in Iran during their opening game

That's nuts, you have to read it a few times to understand how mad it is.

What it's saying is the usually pugnacious, raucous and often vile England fans are going to be in lumber if they show support for the well-being of women from a country that they're generally in political conflict with.
Offline wampa1

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3246 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:55:30 pm
If Qatar don't get out of their group, wonder what "rewards" the players will get.
They'll probably win it.  Look out for some 'questionable' refereeing.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3247 on: Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:06:00 pm
That's nuts, you have to read it a few times to understand how mad it is.

What it's saying is the usually pugnacious, raucous and often vile England fans are going to be in lumber if they show support for the well-being of women from a country that they're generally in political conflict with.
Let's be honest, which of you *wouldn't* be cheering on the Qatari police if they waded in to those drum and trumpet fuckwits in riot gear?
Offline jackh

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3248 on: Yesterday at 11:32:51 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/16/thomas-hitzlsperger-you-cant-be-paid-by-qatar-or-fifa-and-criticise-them

Thomas Hitzlsperger: You cant be paid by Qatar or Fifa and criticise them'

The first Premier League player to come out speaks on migrant worker abuses in Qatar and moneys malign influence on the game

Quote
I asked myself the question and my answer was that they cant kill my passion: I still love football, Thomas Hitzlsperger says, but he knows they have tried. It is nine years since he became the first Premier League footballer to reveal he is gay, a decision that improved his life and those of others too. Even today, he says, someone came up to me and said: Are you who I think you are? I said: Probably. He put his thumbs up, said: Good on you.

And thats so powerful, which is why I say to others: its not just your personal situation, which is of course the most important thing. And thats why I dont stop speaking up. Now when I reflect, my decision was all about what impact I can have on society, without overdoing it.

Youd be surprised how many people you can reach, the former Aston Villa, West Ham and Everton midfielder says, reflecting on the role of LGBTQ supporters groups, the increase in symbolism, a shift in attitudes at clubs embracing the gay community. He discusses how more athletes have stood up, how he would love to see a big, active player come out, and how there has been a big, big change. He says: The environment is constantly improving in football, at least in most parts.

And then on Sunday, the World Cup kicks off in a country where being gay is illegal. Only last week Khalid Salman, an ambassador for the competition, described homosexuality as a mental defect. Football enabled this, politicians and sports people have justified or normalised it. David Beckham has been paid to promote Qatar.

Its just wrong, Hitzlsperger says, and nor is the sickening situation for homosexuals in Qatar the only aspect that concerns him. Indeed his discussion now, and the focus of a documentary he has just filmed in Qatar and Nepal, begins instead with the widow describing her husband coming home in a coffin, the workers he met who go unpaid. Those are the stories that have left him wondering where the line is. Not just their line  that, he thinks, is all too clear  but his own.

The former player  who represented Germany 52 times, played in a World Cup and a European Championship and won the Bundesliga with VfB Stuttgart  has grappled with how he should engage with a tournament he will be watching from a studio in Mainz for German television.

Even doing that meant examining his conscience; while others, such as Gary Neville with beIN Sports, have chosen to go to the Gulf state, Hitzlsperger says: If I had the option, I wouldnt: it just doesnt feel right after what I have seen, the things I have said in public. You cant be paid by Qatar or Fifa and at the same time criticise them, it doesnt make sense.

You see the world we live in: how sick it is that we allowed Qatar to buy the right to send pictures to the world for four weeks, presenting themselves as something theyre not. Its not just sad, its sick.

A Nepali worker told me he saw people collapse in the heat, so theyre put in a room to cool down for an hour, then you have to work again. The paperwork says: Died in his sleep. Thats not the reason. The government says the Kafala system doesnt exist but it still does, in practice. There are so many things you think: this must not happen. But it does. And to me Fifa allowed it to happen.

I spoke to a woman from Human Rights Watch who said Qatari officials have figures but dont publish them. I met a young woman there who tried to show me how open it was and when worker deaths came up, she said the criticism was not justified. She even used the phrase fake news. She doesnt get to see it: she thinks the west is against Qatar. So its difficult to judge how many deaths there have been, but its not three.

Three is the number the Fifa president, Gianni Infantino, claimed.

People criticise Qatar, but we have to discuss Fifas role, those from the former executive committee who took the money, Hitzlsperger says. Because if no one would take it, if no one received it, Qatar would have a problem. But the greed in the football business is just immense.

Fifa has since acknowledged these wrongdoings and the need for reform, in the 2017 Garcia report.

There is so much money involved and some people have no morals and just take it. You find a PR agency, you pay them, and they give you a reason. I spoke to Fifas media department. Theyre incredibly nice, kind people but they make you believe theyre trying everything to get the conversation going and it never happens, so they are smart. It would have been easy for Infantino to explain the improvements, the changes, to say why it makes sense to give Qatar the World Cup. Hes smart enough, but he refuses to speak: why? Why arent you more transparent?

Instead, Infantino sent a letter to the 32 national federations telling them to focus purely on the football now. That shows how fed up they are, Hitzlsperger says. The Qatari organisers are too, some suggesting that racism lies beneath criticism.

Thats totally understandable, Hitzlsperger says. Put ourselves in their shoes: theres a point where you say: Look, weve had enough, weve changed. And there has been change, probably more than in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states. We have to mention in their defence that theyve spent four years with the blockade as well. Theres probably fear. Hosting a tournament is a way of protecting themselves  as is investing in football clubs. I understand that.

But the price is that it costs lives. And if you bring race into it: prove it, name the people who are racist. We have to understand that they know they can buy whatever they want: you offer people money, they take it. But suddenly there are people saying: We dont want your money.

The question is what can be done now? Hitzlsperger understands that more was not said or done sooner when real change may have been possible  thats just human nature and Im not going to blame journalists as it wasnt on the agenda: why would you talk about Qatar five years ago?  and he has doubts about the efficacy of statements such as the One Love rainbow armband to be worn by 10 captains.

The original idea was to get together among the European federations and come up with the best idea, he says, but the end product is an armband that possibly means a lot but doesnt upset anybody. It becomes generic, people go: What does it mean? Then they move on. It doesnt start a debate. We know the rainbow flag symbol upsets people. People know what it stands for  and some in Qatar dont like it so much. Thats stronger.

There are broader conclusions. The question has been why dont teams boycott the tournament? They cant even agree on an armband, Hitzlsperger says. Besides, this goes beyond sport. Not long ago the German FA president and the interior minister said they had been reassured by the Qatari interior minister that everybody would be safe. And you think: what world are we living in?! That someone has to give a guarantee!

And the message may also be lost in the noise. When its every day even people who agree think: I cant hear this any more, Hitzlsperger concedes. Im trying to find a balance between saying it, refusing to be quiet, and not saying it every day. Its a shame: it destroys part of the game.

Ah, the game. Hitzlsperger talks eloquently about it. He discusses the evolution in the German side since 2008, laughing about how they needed to get rid of him first and recalling a European Championship final where he could not get near Spain. He talks of Jamal Musiala, a player he cant quite stop himself momentarily likening to Lionel Messi, concluding: He said he wants to become one of the best in the world: Id put money on that.

And theres a fondness for the England manager he first met at 18, recalling Gareth Southgate as a player who stood out, smarter, a kind man, a modern leader.

Yet thats the point: for now at least, the game is lost, used and abused, taken from those for whom it is everything. Hitzlsperger is trying to resist, unwilling to let go. I still love football but people come into it who dont know what it means to fans, to players.

Everything changes, money dictates everything. I dont know at what point I will give up, go and watch Sunday league. But I still love it. Its tiring: everything that has happened makes you not want to watch, but they havent managed to kill my passion for the game.
Offline MKB

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3249 on: Yesterday at 11:53:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on November 15, 2022, 05:47:05 pm

With the biggest respect the most important thing is keeping pressure on Qatar for failing to recognise the thousands of people who have died building football stadiums so this awful tournament can go head. The reason why so many poor families have not had any compensation for the loss of their loved ones is because that country is not acknowledging what has happened. I certainly don't approve of our club or any other using places like Dubai, but at the end of the day getting compensation for people who are suffering is more important. Anything which dilutes it just helps Qatar continue with their awful treatment of these people.

I'm struggling to get my head round this argument, regarding dilution and having to prioritise a single cause.  I don't see why it has to be an either/or.  Being consistent on calling out human rights abuse, whether it be of migrant workers, women or same-sex relations, whether it be in Qatar, UAE, or anywhere else, is key for me.

That we (LFC) don't even seem to be able to get our own house in order (re. Dubai), then gives rise to the charge of hypocrisy when we criticise FIFA in its choice of Qatar if we don't call out both.

As a gay match-going Red, I've been hurting badly since learning about the Dubai trip.  It hurt too in 2017, but back then I tried to kid myself it was ignorance from those involved.  That doesn't wash now.  The message is pretty clear: LFC will say all the right things to support diversity and inclusivity, but when push comes to shove, they'll happily host a tournament in a state where I could be put to death for having sex with another man, and don't seem arsed by the signals that sends out.

It's fucking depressing to be honest.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3250 on: Today at 12:09:23 am »
The closer it gets the less interested I am




I think it has opened some people's eyes to the human rights issues in that part of the world but the majority of people just don't give a shit
Offline thejbs

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3251 on: Today at 12:19:23 am »
Its a shitshow. To hear people say you have to respect another countrys laws makes my fucking blood boil. You do not have to respect a country that holds the death penalty for homosexuality, that tortures people for who they are. That can imprison you for free thought. That values a womens testimony as having half the worth of a mans. That punishes rape victims.

Shameful and tone deaf of LFC to locate themselves in the UAE.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3252 on: Today at 12:46:29 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:19:23 am
Its a shitshow. To hear people say you have to respect another countrys laws makes my fucking blood boil. You do not have to respect a country that holds the death penalty for homosexuality, that tortures people for who they are. That can imprison you for free thought. That values a womens testimony as having half the worth of a mans. That punishes rape victims.

Shameful and tone deaf of LFC to locate themselves in the UAE.


I feel the same and am doing my best not to let my Mrs hear that they're heading there.
Offline oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3253 on: Today at 12:46:36 am »

'World Cup 2022: 'I don't want to worry about being killed'':-

The focus is on human rights in Qatar as it prepares to host football's World Cup, starting on Sunday. Two people tell us how the country's strict religious laws and customs have affected their lives.

www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-63649154
Offline Skeeve

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3254 on: Today at 04:25:45 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 14, 2022, 04:57:26 pm
I think you've made good points there. This WC is an absolute disaster on a number of levels and for a number of reasons. It seemingly being narrowed down to one (although very important) issue does look like it allows people to virtue signal without actually having to commit to doing anything. Something of a conscience cleansing exercise, if you like.


It does seem like the nations and players have taken the safe option of focusing on the LGBTQ situation over there for any gestures or minor protesting, while ignoring the dead workers, the sportswashing agenda and the corruption that delivered the world cup there in the first place.
Offline Skeeve

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3255 on: Today at 05:02:10 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:08:01 pm
Another thing which disturbs me is the lack of responsibility from FIFA in awarding the World Cup to Qatar in the first place. It was common knowledge there were no football stadiums built in Qatar at the time. How could anyone in authority assume that there would have been enough time for them to have completed that task, without Qatar treating the workers as anything other than modern day slaves. Someone running football should have been on the job right from the start. To do anything else is showing a huge lack of care and responsibility to fellow human beings.

Ignoring all the other issues with Qatar for a moment, any country should have to be able to demonstrate a minimum level of interest in their own domestic game before becoming eligible to host a world cup, perhaps hosting a regional tournament first too. If fifa want to stick to their claim of using world cups to spread the game further, they should be used to elevate interest rather than to supposedly start interest in the first place.
Online jillc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3256 on: Today at 06:24:37 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:23:48 pm
was he saying anything about this for the past 10 years?

He has been one of the best journalists for writing about things like this. This thread has a number of his articles on it.
Online jillc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3257 on: Today at 06:34:15 am »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 11:53:15 pm
I'm struggling to get my head round this argument, regarding dilution and having to prioritise a single cause.  I don't see why it has to be an either/or.  Being consistent on calling out human rights abuse, whether it be of migrant workers, women or same-sex relations, whether it be in Qatar, UAE, or anywhere else, is key for me.

That we (LFC) don't even seem to be able to get our own house in order (re. Dubai), then gives rise to the charge of hypocrisy when we criticise FIFA in its choice of Qatar if we don't call out both.

As a gay match-going Red, I've been hurting badly since learning about the Dubai trip.  It hurt too in 2017, but back then I tried to kid myself it was ignorance from those involved.  That doesn't wash now.  The message is pretty clear: LFC will say all the right things to support diversity and inclusivity, but when push comes to shove, they'll happily host a tournament in a state where I could be put to death for having sex with another man, and don't seem arsed by the signals that sends out.

It's fucking depressing to be honest.

Let me explain more, I entirely agree with your points about people backing all the diversity and inclusivity calls and I sympathize entirely with your situation no one should be made to suffer the way people like you have been made too. But the good thing is at least that it is being talked about in the context of this World Cup. There have also been questions being asked of the organisers and it's been rightly put under the spotlight. Of course, we should continue to keep the pressure on those who seek to damage individuals. The thousands who have died building these stadiums are not even being mentioned by anyone official. It's the big subject that must not be talked about because we have to talk about the football and not about those who died making this event even possible. It's gross. I agree entirely by the way about how clubs should stop going to these places which do not respect diversity and inclusivity. It's not enough to say these things and then bugger off to Dubai or somewhere like that that is a hundred per cent correct.
Online JRed

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3258 on: Today at 07:02:23 am »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm
They'll probably win it.  Look out for some 'questionable' refereeing.
Works for Abu Dhabi in the PL
Online The North Bank

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3259 on: Today at 07:20:45 am »
Only good thing is that with 3 days left before the first match, no one is focusing on the football.
Online JRed

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3260 on: Today at 07:29:06 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:20:45 am
Only good thing is that with 3 days left before the first match, no one is focusing on the football.
This is true. Literally seen nothing about the matches themselves.
Offline redan

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3261 on: Today at 08:14:07 am »
This may be wishful thinking but this is currently shaping up to be an even bigger disaster than originally anticipated.
Most of us knew 12 years ago when the disgraceful decision to award Qatar with the World Cup that this was rotten from top to bottom and ever since all the news stories about the Deaths and that their abhorrent views were still going to be observed, have done nothing to dissuade anyone to see sense and strip them of this (not to mention practically all the people who voted for it being found guilty of bribery and corruption).

However there was a horrible thought that theyd somehow manage to wash over everything, bribe the media enough and convince enough people this was going to be great. Similar to 2018 but on a bigger scale. But none of that has happened. All the news, all the talk is negative. Even the people who can somehow see past the countless moral issues and actually going are going to be attending a tournament so ill-equipped and devoid of anything anyone wants or needs from a football tournament.
Horribly I also feel the worst is yet to come and the true legacy is yet to be uncovered
Online The North Bank

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3262 on: Today at 10:05:44 am »
"Keep human rights out of football" , thats basically the message from fifa, and from plenty of participating players and countries.
Offline 24∗7

« Reply #3263 on: Today at 10:10:13 am »
What's "tone deaf" in French?

bbc.com/sport/football/63658782


World Cup 2022: French president Emmanuel Macron says sport must not be politicised

I literally burst out laughing at this line - "France's most successful club, Paris St-Germain, were bought by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011 and have won eight of the 11 Ligue 1 titles since."

Errrr......what's "go figure!" in French?
Offline Red Ol

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3264 on: Today at 10:12:23 am »
Quote from: redan on Today at 08:14:07 am
This may be wishful thinking but this is currently shaping up to be an even bigger disaster than originally anticipated.
Most of us knew 12 years ago when the disgraceful decision to award Qatar with the World Cup that this was rotten from top to bottom and ever since all the news stories about the Deaths and that their abhorrent views were still going to be observed, have done nothing to dissuade anyone to see sense and strip them of this (not to mention practically all the people who voted for it being found guilty of bribery and corruption).

However there was a horrible thought that theyd somehow manage to wash over everything, bribe the media enough and convince enough people this was going to be great. Similar to 2018 but on a bigger scale. But none of that has happened. All the news, all the talk is negative. Even the people who can somehow see past the countless moral issues and actually going are going to be attending a tournament so ill-equipped and devoid of anything anyone wants or needs from a football tournament.
Horribly I also feel the worst is yet to come and the true legacy is yet to be uncovered


Indeed. Instead of this expensive charade allowing them to airbrush away their abhorrence, its now just shining a bright light on it all. The world has been relatively quite about it since they were awarded it (theres been a lot going on elsewhere) so I think theyve been lulled into a false sense of security thinking theyve pulled off the ultimate sports wash. They havent.

Qatar was a little known country well under the radar before. Now I think its being widely thought of as a corrupt human rights abusing regime. Is this what theyd planned for when they liberally dished out those fat brown envelopes into the collective sweaty hands of the FIFA executive?
Online jillc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3265 on: Today at 10:15:56 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 10:10:13 am
What's "tone deaf" in French?

bbc.com/sport/football/63658782


World Cup 2022: French president Emmanuel Macron says sport must not be politicised

I literally burst out laughing at this line - "France's most successful club, Paris St-Germain, were bought by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011 and have won eight of the 11 Ligue 1 titles since."

Errrr......what's "go figure!" in French?

What a cock he is.  ::)
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3266 on: Today at 10:17:02 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 10:10:13 am
What's "tone deaf" in French?

bbc.com/sport/football/63658782


World Cup 2022: French president Emmanuel Macron says sport must not be politicised

I literally burst out laughing at this line - "France's most successful club, Paris St-Germain, were bought by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011 and have won eight of the 11 Ligue 1 titles since."

Errrr......what's "go figure!" in French?

Macron is a fucking worm, and every time he opens his mouth he shows how vile he really is. Not one ounce of humanity ever, everything he says is for political positioning, usually in a manner that placates despots which may give him an advantage in the power struggle with Germany for dominance in the EU
Online vblfc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3267 on: Today at 10:37:21 am »
This could get messy if some of the pissed or drugged up gatecrashers we saw at the Euros come face to face with a regime who likely have no idea how to manage a big football tournament.
Online vblfc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3268 on: Today at 10:42:56 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:17:02 am
Macron is a fucking worm, and every time he opens his mouth he shows how vile he really is. Not one ounce of humanity ever, everything he says is for political positioning, usually in a manner that placates despots which may give him an advantage in the power struggle with Germany for dominance in the EU
watch the FIFA show on Netflix. It explains why France wont want a political fuss to be made.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3269 on: Today at 10:44:10 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:37:21 am
This could get messy if some of the pissed or drugged up gatecrashers we saw at the Euros come face to face with a regime who likely have no idea how to manage a big football tournament.

Barely any of those kind of pricks will travel surely. Id say that was a lot of bandwagon jumpers chancing their arm.

England supporters are pricks of course but Id say the ones who travel officially with England these days which youd probably have to do to get to Qatar probably arent as bad as 20 years ago. Could be wrong obviously!
Offline Iska

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3270 on: Today at 10:50:39 am »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 11:53:15 pm
I'm struggling to get my head round this argument, regarding dilution and having to prioritise a single cause.  I don't see why it has to be an either/or.  Being consistent on calling out human rights abuse, whether it be of migrant workers, women or same-sex relations, whether it be in Qatar, UAE, or anywhere else, is key for me.
Diluting the focus isnt a problem for you or anyone who has the whole picture in mind.  But on a practical level organisations dont behave like that - they see theres a problem here, so they pick an angle and address that in a way that enables them to continue to pursue their goals.

If the focus here had been where it should be  a tournament acquired through corruption and built by near-slaves, a lot of whom actually died for it  then organisations would have had to address that.  Pretty hard to join in that party and come out of it well.

Instead diluting the focus has given them a way out  Harry Kane can wear an armband, Gary Neville might make a pointed remark in commentary.  In fact, not only that, but were now kind of the good guys.  Weve raised awareness about human rights, maybe were helping to make a change.  In fact look at the state of those hotels and did you see that Danish journalist, our guys are being screwed too.  £12 a pint!
