I'm struggling to get my head round this argument, regarding dilution and having to prioritise a single cause. I don't see why it has to be an either/or. Being consistent on calling out human rights abuse, whether it be of migrant workers, women or same-sex relations, whether it be in Qatar, UAE, or anywhere else, is key for me.



That we (LFC) don't even seem to be able to get our own house in order (re. Dubai), then gives rise to the charge of hypocrisy when we criticise FIFA in its choice of Qatar if we don't call out both.



As a gay match-going Red, I've been hurting badly since learning about the Dubai trip. It hurt too in 2017, but back then I tried to kid myself it was ignorance from those involved. That doesn't wash now. The message is pretty clear: LFC will say all the right things to support diversity and inclusivity, but when push comes to shove, they'll happily host a tournament in a state where I could be put to death for having sex with another man, and don't seem arsed by the signals that sends out.



It's fucking depressing to be honest.



Let me explain more, I entirely agree with your points about people backing all the diversity and inclusivity calls and I sympathize entirely with your situation no one should be made to suffer the way people like you have been made too. But the good thing is at least that it is being talked about in the context of this World Cup. There have also been questions being asked of the organisers and it's been rightly put under the spotlight. Of course, we should continue to keep the pressure on those who seek to damage individuals. The thousands who have died building these stadiums are not even being mentioned by anyone official. It's the big subject that must not be talked about because we have to talk about the football and not about those who died making this event even possible. It's gross. I agree entirely by the way about how clubs should stop going to these places which do not respect diversity and inclusivity. It's not enough to say these things and then bugger off to Dubai or somewhere like that that is a hundred per cent correct.