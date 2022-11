Disgusting isn't it. Hiding behind deflection, figures selectively manipulated, making accusation of racism when information goes to press, use or 'whatoutism', PR agencies, and shills, even paying fans to post positive content.



They could have easily paid these workers a decent wage, made working conditions far safer, far better. Treated them with respect due - and not take their passports and let them leave / swap jobs when they wished. Instead they continue to treat them like slaves.



And engage in this charade to the watching world that somehow... everything is good. FIFA with their 'arbeit macht frei' attitude too.



Another thing which disturbs me is the lack of responsibility from FIFA in awarding the World Cup to Qatar in the first place. It was common knowledge there were no football stadiums built in Qatar at the time. How could anyone in authority assume that there would have been enough time for them to have completed that task, without Qatar treating the workers as anything other than modern day slaves. Someone running football should have been on the job right from the start. To do anything else is showing a huge lack of care and responsibility to fellow human beings.