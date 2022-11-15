Poll

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 192092 times)

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3120 on: Yesterday at 05:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:50:39 pm
Ironic grin.

People hold up footballers as some bastions of morality.

Oh right.

Fair enough.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3121 on: Yesterday at 05:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:50:39 pm
Ironic grin.

People hold up footballers as some bastions of morality.

Completely understand what you are saying. You'd just hope someone in his position of being a hero and inspiration to so many would read the room and listen to their PR guy.

As the saying goes, "Never meet your heroes."
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3122 on: Yesterday at 05:35:57 pm »

On top of the....


$112m World Cup beer sponsor hidden in FIFA farce

One of the World Cups big sponsors has been pushed to the sidelines just days before the start of the tournament.


'The Qatari Royal Family has reportedly make a direct request to FIFA for its official alcohol sponsor Budweiser to move beer tents away from stadiums ahead of the World Cup opener on Monday.

The beer giant, which reportedly pays $112m each four years to be the tournaments official alcohol sponsor, has been seen moving its tents.

This is despite previously being allowed to sell beer outside the stadiums close enough for ticket holders before kick-off and post-match.

www.news.com.au/sport/football/world-cup/112m-world-cup-beer-sponsor-hidden-in-fifa-farce/news-story/c2e1d1990ab6e35939b25e668d4e576b'



...


'Football fans will have to pay £12 for a beer at World Cup in Qatar':-

Limit of four drinks per order amid fears of binge drinking
Tournament organisers had promised to keep prices modest

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/15/football-fans-will-have-to-pay-12-for-a-beer-at-world-cup-in-qatar
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3123 on: Yesterday at 05:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Mint on Yesterday at 05:30:00 pm
Completely understand what you are saying. You'd just hope someone in his position of being a hero and inspiration to so many would read the room and listen to their PR guy.

As the saying goes, "Never meet your heroes."

The moral of the story is never worship a footballer outside what they do on the pitch. All this stuff about them being great lads and all that. Great footballers, but a lot of them absolute c*nts who you would hate to know.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3124 on: Yesterday at 05:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 04:16:31 pm
It's not perfect funding sports washers though is it? Especially when there's places in Europe that are still warm. Dubai isn't the only warm place this time of year.

We can all bang on about sports washers all we like but when our club helps fund it then it's a tad hypocritical.


With the biggest respect the most important thing is keeping pressure on Qatar for failing to recognise the thousands of people who have died building football stadiums so this awful tournament can go head. The reason why so many poor families have not had any compensation for the loss of their loved ones is because that country is not acknowledging what has happened. I certainly don't approve of our club or any other using places like Dubai, but at the end of the day getting compensation for people who are suffering is more important. Anything which dilutes it just helps Qatar continue with their awful treatment of these people.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3125 on: Yesterday at 06:01:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:47:05 pm

With the biggest respect the most important thing is keeping pressure on Qatar for failing to recognise the thousands of people who have died building football stadiums so this awful tournament can go head. The reason why so many poor families have not had any compensation for the loss of their loved ones is because that country is not acknowledging what has happened. I certainly don't approve of our club or any other using places like Dubai, but at the end of the day getting compensation for people who are suffering is more important. Anything which dilutes it just helps Qatar continue with their awful treatment of these people.

^ very much this.





Tifo Football - their special 5 part series looking at how Qatar ended up hosting the biggest football tournament in the world... (and well worth a watch)



'The Qatar World Cup Explained - Episode One' - from Tifo Football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ITKOCKpEca8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ITKOCKpEca8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITKOCKpEca8



'The Qatar World Cup Explained - Episode Two' - from Tifo Football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oiw9ifydcoo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oiw9ifydcoo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiw9ifydcoo



more episodes soon... www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWYJXDKS21OFMfd-kEifYJNCnKHpEDgCq & https://twitter.com/TifoFootball_

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3126 on: Yesterday at 06:15:22 pm »
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3127 on: Yesterday at 06:24:18 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:15:22 pm
Let the sportswashing begin

https://twitter.com/SabjiHunter/status/1592051039993491456?t=Gpauj64rMvKb1rk9EVq9Yg&s=1

They've gone full Man City
The whole thing is a farce.

A circus of death, fronted by hired actors pretending to be fans.

It's like some weird science fiction film. Stepford Fans.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3128 on: Yesterday at 07:13:12 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:15:22 pm
Let the sportswashing begin

https://twitter.com/SabjiHunter/status/1592051039993491456?t=Gpauj64rMvKb1rk9EVq9Yg&s=1

They've gone full Man City

Still not as big a set of c*nts as the England band  ;D
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3129 on: Yesterday at 07:17:53 pm »
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3130 on: Yesterday at 07:20:52 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:13:12 pm
Still not as big a set of c*nts as the England band  ;D

Or this fucking bitter


PF
@PeterFearns
·
1h
Replying to
@SabjiHunter
Anfield. Any home game.
Fuck the Tories

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3131 on: Yesterday at 07:21:28 pm »
I guess the one positive to take from that is the three fans at the start who recognise Gerrard as the best English legend.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3132 on: Yesterday at 07:42:11 pm »
We Won It Six Times

JFT 97



JFT 97

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3133 on: Yesterday at 07:44:38 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 07:42:11 pm
Why bother i don't get it

The Portugal 'fans' were singing 'Nani are you OK?'.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3134 on: Yesterday at 07:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:44:38 pm
The Portugal 'fans' were singing 'Nani are you OK?'.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
We Won It Six Times

JFT 97



JFT 97

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3135 on: Yesterday at 08:15:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:47:05 pm

With the biggest respect the most important thing is keeping pressure on Qatar for failing to recognise the thousands of people who have died building football stadiums so this awful tournament can go head. The reason why so many poor families have not had any compensation for the loss of their loved ones is because that country is not acknowledging what has happened. I certainly don't approve of our club or any other using places like Dubai, but at the end of the day getting compensation for people who are suffering is more important. Anything which dilutes it just helps Qatar continue with their awful treatment of these people.

Ok, Im not quite sure I totally understand what youre saying  ;D How does us choosing to go there when we could have gone to numerous other places help those families get compensation? Do we have an arrangement where the money we give them goes to the families? Or is the club going to start bringing up the families struggles whilst we are over there?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3136 on: Yesterday at 08:17:54 pm »

"stop filming or we will smash your camera" - Qatari officials stop a live broadcast by Danish TV... https://twitter.com/StanisElsborg/status/1592583915017244675

'Rasmus Tantholdt and the TV 2 News team in Qatar were interrupted earlier today during a live performance in the desert state. The team was told bluntly that if they didn't stop filming, their cameras would be destroyed. This is despite the fact that TV 2's team has acquired the correct accreditations and reported from a public place.':-

https://nyheder.tv2.dk/live/2022-11-15-nyhedsoverblik - then scroll down to Kl. 18.06 and click play


^ or watch a 30 second version here - https://twitter.com/StanisElsborg/status/1592587637856272384

As others have said...  'a month long celebration of football for all people. Very normal. Nothing to see here'
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3137 on: Yesterday at 08:20:33 pm »
World Cup: Iran boss Carlos Queiroz says players 'free to protest' -

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63641158
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3138 on: Yesterday at 08:26:15 pm »

'Rasmus Wold - Never Mind the Slavery [Official Music Video, Unofficial FIFA World Cup 2022 song)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YKp2SuK1fvc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YKp2SuK1fvc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKp2SuK1fvc
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3139 on: Yesterday at 10:21:48 pm »
find it funny that Conor Coady gets selected over Joe Gomez
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3140 on: Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm »

'Gay Qataris physically abused then recruited as agents, campaigner says':-

tSate using them to track down other gay people, he says
Rights group tells of transgender woman kept in solitary

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/15/gay-qataris-physically-abused-then-recruited-as-agents-campaigner-says


'Gay Qataris have been promised safety from physical torture in exchange for helping the authorities to track down other LGBTQ+ people in the country, a prominent Qatari doctor and gay rights campaigner has told the Guardian.

Dr Nasser Mohamed, who lives in the US but retains contact with hundreds of gay Qataris, said that some secret networks had been compromised after arrests by Qatars preventive security department.'
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3141 on: Yesterday at 10:27:32 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:21:48 pm
find it funny that Conor Coady gets selected over Joe Gomez

Scouser in our team?
We are Loyal Supporters

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3142 on: Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:21:48 pm
find it funny that Conor Coady gets selected over Joe Gomez

No idea how Coadys been playing, but going on evertons form guessing not that great?! Gomez has done nothing to earn a spot either though. Not that form matters to Gormless Southgate of course, being as Maguire, Pickford and Grealish are there too.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3143 on: Yesterday at 10:37:42 pm »
Nkuku out of the France squad due to injury in training.

Camavinga goes in hard here.

https://twitter.com/9StrikingViking/status/1592640786172383232?s=20&t=Dfdy1w3FKwK1tHr6QRksvw
"Salahs in here......"

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3144 on: Yesterday at 10:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm
No idea how Coadys been playing, but going on evertons form guessing not that great?! Gomez has done nothing to earn a spot either though. Not that form matters to Gormless Southgate of course, being as Maguire, Pickford and Grealish are there too.

Gomez is still a far better cb than him though.

Southgate definitely seems to have an issue with Liverpool
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3145 on: Yesterday at 10:47:18 pm »
The real price of the World Cup in Qatar - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9TCWaYuFPpI
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3146 on: Yesterday at 10:47:58 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 10:37:42 pm
Nkuku out of the France squad due to injury in training.

Camavinga goes in hard here.

https://twitter.com/9StrikingViking/status/1592640786172383232?s=20&t=Dfdy1w3FKwK1tHr6QRksvw
Kolo Muani is expected to take his spot (L'Équipe).
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3147 on: Yesterday at 10:53:23 pm »
Hendorson not being captain and nailed on starter is more hilarity. exactly why other nations laugh at england. They havent a clue.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3148 on: Yesterday at 11:09:23 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:42:23 pm
Gomez is still a far better cb than him though.

Southgate definitely seems to have an issue with Liverpool

Tomori should have been way ahead of both of them apprently, and ahead of that lump Maguire.

Southgate just seems another typical gutless manager who has his favourites and doesnt want to make decisions or cause any ripples. Same as with the captaincy - easier to give it to the golden boy Kane, despite him not showing any sort of propensity to be a captain.

Anyway, all for Southgate making shit decisions, long may it continue.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3149 on: Today at 12:46:34 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:53:23 pm
Hendorson not being captain and nailed on starter is more hilarity. exactly why other nations laugh at england. They havent a clue.
He's not better than either Rice of Bellingham. He was a starter in 2018, entered Euro 2020 injured and not in full fitness and isn't good enough these days to warrant a starting role.

And no Gomez on his recent showings didn't deserve to go to the World cup either, if someone has a bone to pick with Southgate over not getting picked at CB, it would be either Tomori or Guéhi or both seeing as they are in a better form than Maguire or Coady.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3150 on: Today at 12:52:30 am »
Nkunku might be out of the tournament, he's picked up an injury.

Sadio will miss Sengal's first game currently.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3151 on: Today at 01:19:11 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:21:14 am
Nice one, 4Pool.

I can get access... ;)

ESPN Plus


Friday
3Pm Eastern: Portsmouth vs Derby County


Saturday
7 Am Eastern: Exeter City vs Ipswich Town
10 Am Eastern: Burton Albion vs Plymouth Argyle
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3152 on: Today at 01:35:55 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 10:37:42 pm
Nkuku out of the France squad due to injury in training.

Camavinga goes in hard here.

https://twitter.com/9StrikingViking/status/1592640786172383232?s=20&t=Dfdy1w3FKwK1tHr6QRksvw

No Nkuku, Pogba, Kante & Kimpembe.

It was already a tough ask for the France to beat the Aussies in the opening group - it just got tougher for Les Bleus :D :D
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3153 on: Today at 07:19:46 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:35:57 pm
On top of the....


$112m World Cup beer sponsor hidden in FIFA farce

One of the World Cups big sponsors has been pushed to the sidelines just days before the start of the tournament.


'The Qatari Royal Family has reportedly make a direct request to FIFA for its official alcohol sponsor Budweiser to move beer tents away from stadiums ahead of the World Cup opener on Monday.

The beer giant, which reportedly pays $112m each four years to be the tournaments official alcohol sponsor, has been seen moving its tents.

This is despite previously being allowed to sell beer outside the stadiums close enough for ticket holders before kick-off and post-match.

www.news.com.au/sport/football/world-cup/112m-world-cup-beer-sponsor-hidden-in-fifa-farce/news-story/c2e1d1990ab6e35939b25e668d4e576b'



...


'Football fans will have to pay £12 for a beer at World Cup in Qatar':-

Limit of four drinks per order amid fears of binge drinking
Tournament organisers had promised to keep prices modest

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/15/football-fans-will-have-to-pay-12-for-a-beer-at-world-cup-in-qatar
I think £12 a pint is modest in Qatar unfortunately. I visited my sister there in 2011 and beer was that much then at my brother in laws rugby club, I imagine it was more in the hotels.
