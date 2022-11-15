It's not perfect funding sports washers though is it? Especially when there's places in Europe that are still warm. Dubai isn't the only warm place this time of year.



We can all bang on about sports washers all we like but when our club helps fund it then it's a tad hypocritical.



With the biggest respect the most important thing is keeping pressure on Qatar for failing to recognise the thousands of people who have died building football stadiums so this awful tournament can go head. The reason why so many poor families have not had any compensation for the loss of their loved ones is because that country is not acknowledging what has happened. I certainly don't approve of our club or any other using places like Dubai, but at the end of the day getting compensation for people who are suffering is more important. Anything which dilutes it just helps Qatar continue with their awful treatment of these people.