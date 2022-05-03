Poll

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 07:22:43 am »
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 26

12.45PM KINGS LYNN V STEVENAGE

FA CUP BBC ONE

3PM FOREST GREEN V ALVECHURCH

FA CUP BBC ONE
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 07:40:45 am »
Infantino calls for a one month ceasefire in Ukraine for the duration of the World Cup.

So, just as Ukraine has the Russians on the run, he'd like them to stop and allow the Russians to regroup, all so it doesn't spoil the farce he is overseeing.

Just when you thought he couldn't be more of a scumbag.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 07:47:08 am »
SORT OUT THE BUDWEISER TENTS FIRST, GIANNI
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 07:48:37 am »
I'm going to a league 1 game on 17th Dec with my daughter and 2 granddaughters. 

The eldest ones u12s team in Sheffield are having a special presentation on the pitch at half time at Hillsborough so she and her mum will be with the team and me and the youngest one are using their season tickets.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 08:11:07 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:40:45 am
Infantino calls for a one month ceasefire in Ukraine for the duration of the World Cup.

So, just as Ukraine has the Russians on the run, he'd like them to stop and allow the Russians to regroup, all so it doesn't spoil the farce he is overseeing.

Just when you thought he couldn't be more of a scumbag.
Surreal.  The previous World Cup hosts being mid illegal invasion whilst the current World Cup plays out in a despotic nation is exactly what FIFA deserve.  That he'd even suggest Ukraine stops trying to reclaim parts of its country for a stupid football tournament shows how out of touch with reality he is.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 08:12:16 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 07:22:39 pm
Although yes it's true Brietner didn't explicitly boycott the World Cup in 1978, he was however very outspoken about what was happening in Argentina. More so than any other footballers at the time.

This is taken from an academic article studying the Politics of the 1978 World Cup and includes newspaper references. It mainly refers to the West German section of Amnesty International who pursued their own campaign called Yes to Football, No to Torture! which sought to raise awareness of human rights violations, but was never about boycotting the World Cup -


Inevitably there were several Argentinian footballers who felt conflicted about playing. As a rule of thumb theyre the ones with long hair. Tarantini, I seem to remember, had student friends who had been disappeared by the Fascist Junta. When the military men came down to the changing room to shake the hands of the players after the match Tarantini apparently made sure his right hand was soiled. I forget with what.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 08:13:09 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:48:37 am
I'm going to a league 1 game on 17th Dec with my daughter and 2 granddaughters. 

The eldest ones u12s team in Sheffield are having a special presentation on the pitch at half time at Hillsborough so she and her mum will be with the team and me and the youngest one are using their season tickets.
Sounds great!  I hope they enjoy the presentation.

I went to one of the FA Cup first round ties last weekend with my eldest and it was a good day out.  It's the first time he's been in an away end and he loved it.  I think we'll be going to a few non-league games over the break.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 08:19:46 am »
I would be perfectly ok if we transform this thread into a lower league football discussion for the next month. How insane is that Forest Green camo kit?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3048 on: Today at 08:32:16 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:40:45 am
Infantino calls for a one month ceasefire in Ukraine for the duration of the World Cup.

So, just as Ukraine has the Russians on the run, he'd like them to stop and allow the Russians to regroup, all so it doesn't spoil the farce he is overseeing.

Just when you thought he couldn't be more of a scumbag.
In the words of Malcolm Tucker, it's a complete mystery how he remains unmurdered.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3049 on: Today at 08:36:08 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:13:09 am
Sounds great!  I hope they enjoy the presentation.

I went to one of the FA Cup first round ties last weekend with my eldest and it was a good day out.  It's the first time he's been in an away end and he loved it.  I think we'll be going to a few non-league games over the break.

I'm excited to go with them all but it seems a bit surreal that I used to take my two to Hillsborough when they were a similar age.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3050 on: Today at 08:39:07 am »
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3051 on: Today at 08:44:55 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:39:07 am
I'm gutted Calvin Harris may be performing.
What, are you actually going?!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 08:47:21 am »
Good to see weve just announced our training camp and preseason mini tournament in the UAE, another bastion of democracy and human rights.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 08:57:02 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:39:07 am
I'm gutted Calvin Harris may be performing.

Obviously not with Orville Peck.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 09:23:52 am »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 08:44:55 am
What, are you actually going?!

 ;D
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 09:34:59 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:29:49 pm
who will be performing?  has it been announced yet?

Kid Rock and Ted Nugent maybe?

see here
https://www.tixbox.com/en/events/?page=0&size=12

includes Black Eyed Peas - Where is the Love?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 09:36:01 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:05:41 am
Right, so you are telling me there is no football on until 22nd December?




No worries, we'll be playing a couple of friendlies ... in Dubai. :-X
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 09:49:45 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:19:46 am
I would be perfectly ok if we transform this thread into a lower league football discussion for the next month. How insane is that Forest Green camo kit?

Forest Green are a shining light amongst the shit of football.  A fully vegan menu and the most environmentally aware/sustainable club in the country.

The machines that mow their pitch are solar powered too.


Forest Green Rovers: the worlds most sustainable football club

Gloucestershire-based football club Forest Green Rovers (FGR) is dedicated to becoming the most sustainable football club in the world

Quote
Football and sustainability have  in the past  been regarded as incompatible as maintaining pitches and stadiums often requires vast amounts of energy, water and raw materials.

The FGR, however, seek to change this interpretation, implementing the Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) qualification  the gold standard in environmental performance  at the clubs around 5,000 seat stadium called the New Lawn, to measure those impacts and target them for reduction.

In addition, the club has introduced a series of initiatives to reduce the impacts of their activities on the environment, including:

Irrigating the pitch with a mixture of rain, drain and spring water in order to make the pitch independent from the water mains.
   
Creating an organic pitch through prohibiting the use of pesticides and manmade chemicals.
   
Protecting the surrounding area through developing habitats to foster biodiversity.
   
Sourcing low energy floodlights as LED lighting is considered too energy intensive.
   
Installing solar panels on the roof and also ground-mounted solar powered car ports at The New Lawn which are visible to all fans entering and leaving the stadium, further cementing the greenness of the club among the fan base as well as reducing the clubs carbon footprint.
   
Providing electric vehicle (EV) charge points to make it easier for players and visitors to use electric vehicles.
   
Promoting healthier food for players, staff and fans, using increasing percentages of local and organic ingredients as well as banning the sale of meat at the venue.

https://www.climateaction.org/news/forest_green_rovers_the_worlds_most_sustainable_football_club


Creating the Greenest Football Club in the World - Forest Green Rovers | United Kingdom

Quote
The Forest Green Rovers is bringing eco-thinking and technology to a new and large audience: football fans. In 2010, the team began its journey to becoming the worlds first carbon neutral football club and has since been described by FIFA, as the world's greenest football club.

The Forest Green Rovers, based in Gloucestershire, England, introduced many sustainability measures, including solar panels, electric car charging points, water recycling, an electric lawnmower, an organic pitch, and an entirely vegan menu for players and fans.

Key facts

    Forest Green Rovers absolute carbon footprint has decreased by 3% since 2017;
    Its carbon footprint per spectator has decreased by 42% since the 2011/12 season;
    In 2016/17, the team recycled over 8% of the water used from the main water supply;
    The project decreased the amount of waste produced in the 2017/18 season by 14.7%;
    The Forest Green Rovers is the only club to have Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) accreditation.

The problem

Football clubs can have a large impact on the environment. Keeping a pitch in top condition requires water, heating to prevent freezing, and energy intensive lighting rigs for grass growth.

Floodlights, video screens, and scoreboards can have large electricity demands, while over 5,000 fans traveling to and from matches emit carbon dioxide and generate huge amounts of waste.

The solution

The Forest Green Rovers team is addressing these concerns and lowering its carbon emissions by reducing energy consumption, altering players diets and what fans are served on game days, and reducing demand for heat, light, and water on site.

The team is making a significant amount of the energy used at their home stadium, The New Lawn in Nailsworth, through installation of solar cells and is the first football club to adopt a completely vegan diet, an effective way to combat climate change. Food production, especially the meat and dairy industries, have a massive impact on climate and natural resources.

The team has also installed charge points to make it easier for players and visitors to use electric vehicles and has provided a park-and-ride scheme to reduce congestion and vehicle emissions.
Helping the planet

The New Lawn, the worlds first organic football pitch, sits on a 2.84-hectare grassland site just outside the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The site comprises a range of plant species and is visited by wildlife, badgers and small owls, from neighbouring farmland and a border of native trees.

Rainwater is collected and recycled around the stadium; all waste cooking oil is recycled into biofuel; and the pitch is mowed by the first solar powered robotic lawn mower to be used in British football. The 'mow bot' uses GPS technology to automatically guide it around the pitch without the need for human intervention. Local farmers use the grass cuttings from the stadium to condition their soil.

The entire club is powered by 100% green energy from power firm Ecotricity, some of which is generated onsite from solar panels on the stadium roof and a solar tracker at the grounds entrance.

Helping people

The Forest Green Rovers engages the local and global community through various programmes designed to make a lasting impact.

The team draws fans from all over the world through press engagement and social media. Since May 2017, the team has reached almost 3 billion people through local, national and international press.

This reach has led to a big uplift in crowd numbers at The New Lawn; average attendance has quadrupled since 2010.

Locally, the team spreads the word about sustainability through its Ambassador Scheme, which provides a valuable link between the Forest Green Rovers and local schools. By becoming ambassadors, students have the unique opportunity to see how the team has developed its green agenda and how the clubs values are supported and upheld by the players.

The team also runs a free educational programme for schools and the local community called Fit2Last. The programme teaches the benefits of sport, health and sustainability through tailored lessons, tours and school visits from team players.
Spillover effect

Local businesses have benefitted hugely from the Forest Green Rovers green activity. Attention by the media has brought an increasing number of visitors to the area. In fact, many of the fans themselves are replicating their teams green vision by becoming vegan, buying electric cars, and living more sustainably.

The Forest Green Rovers regularly advises other sports clubs looking to emulate their environmental approaches, whether by introducing vegan options on their menus, installing solar panels (as Arsenal FC has done), or adding electric car charging points.

https://unfccc.int/climate-action/momentum-for-change/climate-neutral-now/creating-the-greenest-football-club-in-the-world-forest-green-rovers
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3058 on: Today at 10:00:22 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:40:45 am
Infantino calls for a one month ceasefire in Ukraine for the duration of the World Cup.

So, just as Ukraine has the Russians on the run, he'd like them to stop and allow the Russians to regroup, all so it doesn't spoil the farce he is overseeing.

Just when you thought he couldn't be more of a scumbag.
Talk about an outrageous sense of self importance.

Let's have a ceasefire. Not because the war is an illegal crime against humanity, but because a corrupt slimeball has a sportswashing event to sell.  ::)

No wonder football and the world itself is screwed.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3059 on: Today at 10:04:45 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:20:59 pm
I totally get the outrage over this tournament
, don't get me wrong. But isn't this just modern football? Super League, City, PSG...this is just going to become the norm. The FA cup final will probably be played in Dubai soon.

I'm just going to enjoy the football - nothing we can do about any of it.

Fucking hell didn't know Eddie Howe was registered on here.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3060 on: Today at 10:06:33 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 09:34:59 am
see here
https://www.tixbox.com/en/events/?page=0&size=12

includes Black Eyed Peas - Where is the Love?

I'm disappointed yet somewhat not surprised with some of the acts cashing in on this.

So many of these acts opened up the community in dance music where people got out there with others of some many different ethnic and sexual orientations.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3061 on: Today at 10:19:43 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:06:33 am
I'm disappointed yet somewhat not surprised with some of the acts cashing in on this.

So many of these acts opened up the community in dance music where people got out there with others of some many different ethnic and sexual orientations.

Surprised to see CamelPhat on there.

Black Eyed Peas not so much as WillIAm is a c*nt.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3062 on: Today at 10:34:58 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:19:43 am
Surprised to see CamelPhat on there.

Black Eyed Peas not so much as WillIAm is a c*nt.
It would be good if at least one act was just there with the intention of causing a massive scene and calling out Qatar and FIFA.  Unlike the players for whom this is the pinnacle of their careers (World Cups in general, not necessarily this World Cup...), this is just another gig for the music acts.  I live in hope.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3063 on: Today at 10:49:09 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:34:58 am
It would be good if at least one act was just there with the intention of causing a massive scene and calling out Qatar and FIFA.  Unlike the players for whom this is the pinnacle of their careers (World Cups in general, not necessarily this World Cup...), this is just another gig for the music acts.  I live in hope.

Like seriously, how is a band/act calling out what a shit show this is going to impact their career/sales? It's not like speaking out in favour of TIbet and closing your options in China. It's Qatar, it's got the population of Kyiv.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3064 on: Today at 10:58:43 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:34:58 am
It would be good if at least one act was just there with the intention of causing a massive scene and calling out Qatar and FIFA.  Unlike the players for whom this is the pinnacle of their careers (World Cups in general, not necessarily this World Cup...), this is just another gig for the music acts.  I live in hope.

Qatar aren't daft though, they will, like all the teams, be vetting the shit out of them and making sure in no uncertain terms if anything is tried they will face consequences, but yeah we can still hope.

On another note I saw that guy from Qatar on the Netflix FIFA documentary crying racism because of the backlash from all the corruption and literally wiping away tears. Un-fucking-believable. Something about that guy that genuinely makes me want to punch my TV in, the huge arrogance and sense of entitlement pours out of his every gesture and has a constant front of aggression/defence on him. Unlike many others he doesn't seem to hide his true character very well at all. 
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3065 on: Today at 11:09:55 am »
Look. I just want to concentrate on the football. Can we talk about the games please. Honestly cant wait for the action to start so we can get on with the greatest show on earth, Ill start.

First match

Qatar 4 Ecuador 0. 3 reds for Ecuador, 2 own goals, and 2 billion of the Ecuadorian national debt wiped out.


Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3066 on: Today at 11:21:14 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:46:23 am
If you're in the USA, ESPN Plus does EFL matches. So, this Friday and Saturday a few selected matches will be on.

Nice one, 4Pool.

I can get access... ;)
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3067 on: Today at 11:40:13 am »
Oranje fans will watch the World Cup at home with a sense of shame

With less than a week to go before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, the mood among football fans in the Netherlands is subdued, and so far there is little sign of the oranje fever which accompanies international tournaments.

Just 14% of the Dutch say they are looking forward to the World Cup which kicks off on November 20, and those who are fans will watch the games at home in a low key setting, according to television current affairs show EenVandaag.

The programme asked its 28,000-strong viewers panel for their thoughts on the World Cup and found just one in five football fans are looking forward to the tournament, thanks to Qatars poor reputation on human rights and the way it won the contract to stage the event.

Im aware of it, but mainly in a negative way, one respondent said. This is a World Cup which shows how football was taken hostage by big money, said another. And it would seem nothing can be done about it. I would rather watch the Eredivisie.

One in four planning to watch Oranjes first match against Senegal on November 21 said they were a little embarrassed about it. Im not going to ignore something like the World Cup but it feels a little dirty, one fan said. Id rather watch it behind closed curtains.

Just 11% said they would like to watch the games on a big screen outdoors or at a café.

Almost 75% say they dont think king Willem-Alexander should travel to Qatar at all and 59% said he should not go even if Oranje make the semi finals, as the Belgian king is planning to do. Just 42% support sending sports minister Conny Helder.

More than half the respondents think supermarkets should avoid World Cup related advertising and special promotions and 25% said they would consider boycotting shops which make a big fuss about the tournament. Supermarkets earned enough during the pandemic to miss the World Cup bonus, one respondent said.

https://www.dutchnews.nl/news/2022/11/oranje-fans-will-watch-the-world-cup-at-home-with-a-sense-of-shame/
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3068 on: Today at 12:08:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:09:55 am
Look. I just want to concentrate on the football. Can we talk about the games please. Honestly cant wait for the action to start so we can get on with the greatest show on earth, Ill start.

First match

Qatar 4 Ecuador 0. 3 reds for Ecuador, 2 own goals, and 2 billion of the Ecuadorian national debt wiped out.

'And in a surprising outcome in Bulgaria's Richest People List, referee Bogdan Petrov has jumped to #2 in the rankings with a net wealth of $1.5billion, which he puts down to having a good run on the horses'.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3069 on: Today at 12:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:00:22 am
Talk about an outrageous sense of self importance.

Let's have a ceasefire. Not because the war is an illegal crime against humanity, but because a corrupt slimeball has a sportswashing event to sell.  ::)

No wonder football and the world itself is screwed.

The man is a sociopath - and goes to show the lack of checks and balances in FIFA still (after Blatter and the corruption before him).

This is the guy who said...

"When you give work to somebody, even in hard conditions, you give him dignity and pride", "Now 6,000 might have died in other works and so on,"

"And of course, FIFA is not the police of the world or responsible for everything that happens around the world. But thanks to FIFA, thanks to football we have been able to address the status of all the 1.5 million workers, working in Qatar."

^ from www.abc.net.au/news/2022-05-03/fifa-president-says-qatar-workers-feel-dignity-and-pride-/101032598
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3070 on: Today at 12:31:58 pm »

'New trouble for Gianni Infantino':-

The controversial Fifa president made false statements in 2015 about the reason for a trip to New York. Did he secretly confer with the US judiciary there?

www.sueddeutsche.de/politik/internationaler-fussball-neuer-aerger-fuer-gianni-infantino-1.5695757 (translated)

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3071 on: Today at 12:33:06 pm »

This is from the Mail - though think it is worth posting given the content...


'Owners of England WAGs' World Cup cruise ship home are being investigated for 'SLAVE LABOUR' after staff received less than £100 a month working on their lavish £1bn liners':-

England's WAGs are set to stay on £1BILLION cruise liner MSC World Europa during the World Cup in Qatar
However, the company that owns the luxurious cruise ship is now being investigated for using 'slave labour'
Probe by the International Criminal Court is looking into claims workers were subject to slave-like conditions
Staff working on their lavish cruise ships have received less than £100 a month in wages, it's been claimed

www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11429613/Owners-Englands-WAGS-World-Cup-cruise-ship-investigated-slave-labour.html
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3072 on: Today at 12:34:31 pm »

'Holding the World Cup in Qatar has damaged football and I will not be going | Philipp Lahm':-

Football should try to expand to new regions, but awarding a World Cup to Qatar was a mistake on a number of levels

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/nov/15/world-cup-qatar-damaged-football-philipp-lahm
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3073 on: Today at 12:42:38 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:31:58 pm
'New trouble for Gianni Infantino':-

The controversial Fifa president made false statements in 2015 about the reason for a trip to New York. Did he secretly confer with the US judiciary there?

www.sueddeutsche.de/politik/internationaler-fussball-neuer-aerger-fuer-gianni-infantino-1.5695757 (translated)

Reminds me of a real life Grima Wormtongue.Smiling,contorting,lying slimeball who's bad karma hopefully catches up to him at some point.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3074 on: Today at 12:49:05 pm »



https://twitter.com/CityofLpoolFC : www.cityofliverpoolfc.co.uk : https://twitter.com/purpsmatchday : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/City_of_Liverpool_F.C.



'At Saturday's game v Witton Albion, we will be fundraising for Danny Smith who was horrendously beaten & robbed at the CL final in Paris.

Come along to the game to show your support.'




^ Berry Street Garage Stadium, Vesty Road, Bootle, L30 1NY. (also the home of Bootle FC)

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3075 on: Today at 12:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 08:47:21 am
Good to see weve just announced our training camp and preseason mini tournament in the UAE, another bastion of democracy and human rights.

yep, very unimpressed by the club going to Dubai - but the excuse were using to make it acceptable is because it makes it easy for our players knocked out of the world cup to get there. And Im sure well be tuning in to the 2 matches vs Lyonnais and AC Milan including plenty making a loud stand on this very thread saying they wont watch the world cup.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3076 on: Today at 12:55:21 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:29:54 pm
The man is a sociopath - and goes to show the lack of checks and balances in FIFA still (after Blatter and the corruption before him).

This is the guy who said...

"When you give work to somebody, even in hard conditions, you give him dignity and pride", "Now 6,000 might have died in other works and so on,"

"And of course, FIFA is not the police of the world or responsible for everything that happens around the world. But thanks to FIFA, thanks to football we have been able to address the status of all the 1.5 million workers, working in Qatar."

^ from www.abc.net.au/news/2022-05-03/fifa-president-says-qatar-workers-feel-dignity-and-pride-/101032598
Bloody hell.  :o

I remember when the Nazis claimed similar with their 'Arbeit Macht Frei' (Work Sets You Free) sign above the gates of Auschwitz.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3077 on: Today at 12:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:55:21 pm
Bloody hell.  :o

I remember when the Nazis claimed similar with their 'Arbeit Macht Frei' (Work Sets You Free) sign above the gates of Auschwitz.

Yes, similar vibes of that for me. I found it hard to believe he didn't receive more criticism for saying that at the time. (though wouldn't be surprised if he'd have said something else nearly as bad which likely got the media attention - it happens a lot with him).


Sort of a 'we treat our slaves better than some others, therefore we are the good guys' claim:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.msg18308444#msg18308444

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3078 on: Today at 01:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:54:06 pm
yep, very unimpressed by the club going to Dubai - but the excuse were using to make it acceptable is because it makes it easy for our players knocked out of the world cup to get there.

Sounds legit. It's a long journey back by steam ship around the Cape of Good Hope.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #3079 on: Today at 01:09:38 pm »


https://twitter.com/AFCLiverpool : www.afcliverpool.co.uk : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A.F.C._Liverpool


Saturday 19th November - a home league match vs Wythenshawe Amateurs - a 3pm kick off.

AFC Liverpool's home ground is at Marine F.C. - Rossett Park, College Road, Liverpool, L23 3BG.
