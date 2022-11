Although yes it's true Brietner didn't explicitly boycott the World Cup in 1978, he was however very outspoken about what was happening in Argentina. More so than any other footballers at the time.



This is taken from an academic article studying the Politics of the 1978 World Cup and includes newspaper references. It mainly refers to the West German section of Amnesty International who pursued their own campaign called ‘Yes to Football, No to Torture!’ which sought to raise awareness of human rights violations, but was never about boycotting the World Cup -





Inevitably there were several Argentinian footballers who felt conflicted about playing. As a rule of thumb they’re the ones with long hair. Tarantini, I seem to remember, had student friends who had been ‘disappeared’ by the Fascist Junta. When the military men came down to the changing room to shake the hands of the players after the match Tarantini apparently made sure his right hand was soiled. I forget with what.