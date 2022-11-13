Poll

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 184298 times)

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2880 on: Today at 12:02:15 pm »

'Anger over Fifa presidents stick to football letter to World Cup teams'...

Amnesty International urges sports international governing body to help abused workers and their families rebuild lives

Infantinos letter is a crass attempt at shirking Fifas culpability, Amnesty's Agnes Callamard said.

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/13/anger-over-fifa-presidents-stick-to-football-letter-to-world-cup-teams
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2881 on: Today at 12:03:44 pm »
Quote from: RooiBefok on Today at 07:35:19 am

Dear friends,

Imagine being so desperate for work that you left your family behind to live in a squalid camp, toiling in the desert heat for as little as $1 an hour. Then you died, alone, and your family got nothing.

Imagine that those who treated you like a slave would rake in billions while the family you left behind spiraled down deeper into poverty.

FIFA decided to let Qatars despotic regime host the World Cup, and since then thousands of desperate and vulnerable migrant workers have reportedly died.

Thats 39 modern-day slaves who died for every goal expected to be scored.

FIFA is under pressure to set aside $440 million for these workers - the same amount that will be awarded to the competing teams. Rights groups, footballers, and even some of the World Cups top corporate sponsors are part of the push. But with less than two weeks until kickoff, we need to make this call massive to get FIFA to do the right thing. So sign now and well deliver your voices straight to FIFA.

Despite warnings, FIFA chose a host country well known for using forced labor and for abusing poor and desperate migrant workers. FIFA helped create this problem, and now it has to help solve it.

Getting a huge organization like FIFA to do the right thing can feel like an uphill battle. But public pressure works, especially when it starts to hurt profits. Even four of the World Cups top corporate sponsors  Budweiser, McNasty's, Coca Cola, and Adidas  support compensating workers. And so do 84% of football fans who are likely to tune into the matches, according to a recent poll.

We only have days before the lights go up on the first game, shifting global attention to the matches, and not the people who worked - and died - in the sweltering heat and inhumane conditions to make the Qatar World Cup a reality. Dont let FIFA profit off abuse. Sign now to demand that they set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers.

Avaaz stands up for human rights and workers rights around the world. Already in 2015 Avaaz urged Qatar to end its modern slavery ahead of the World Cup, receiving almost a million signatures. In the years since, the Qatar government has taken steps to address these issues, but more can be done!

With hope and determination,
Bieta, Nate, Christine, Miguel, Ahmed, Luis, Marta and the rest of the Avaaz team.

Please follow the link below.  Were reading fast approaching 100,000 signatures.
Thank You
YNWA

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb

Signed.

225,000 signatures already - and rising...
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2882 on: Today at 12:14:31 pm »
Thanks mate,signed as well.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2883 on: Today at 12:50:05 pm »
Looking forward to this. Hope Argentina wins it.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2884 on: Today at 01:48:39 pm »
Dua Lipa taking the lead for musicians here.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 02:58:26 pm »

^ nicely done by her.  :wellin




'Joe Lycett gives David Beckham serious ultimatum over World Cup deal with anti-LGBTQ+ Qatar':-

The hero we all need Joe Lycett has threatened to put £10,000 in a shredder if David Beckham refuses to pull out of his World Cup deal with Qatar.

www.pinknews.co.uk/2022/11/13/joe-lycett-david-beckham-ultimatum-fifa-world-cup-qatar/





I consider you, along with Kim Woodburn and Monty Don, to be a gay icon, Lycett said.

You were the first premiership footballer to do shoots with gay magazines like Attitude, to speak openly about your gay fans, and you married a Spice Girl which is the gayest thing a human being can do.

Lycett continued: You have always talked about the power of football as a force for good. Which suggests to me you have never seen West Brom.

But, generally, I agree. So with that in mind Im giving you a choice.

If you end your relationship with Qatar I will donate ten grand of my own money (thats a grand for every million youre reportedly getting) to charities that support queer people in football.

However, if you do not I will throw the money into a shredder at midday next Sunday, just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup and stream it live on a website Ive registered called BendersLikeBeckham.com. Not just the money, but also your status as gay icon will be shredded.

Also youll be forcing me to commit what might be a crime. Although even then, I reckon Ill get off more lightly than I would if I got caught whacking off a lad in Doha.

Like a glittery Bond villain who has decided to use his power for good, Lycett finished the message: The choice is yours. I look forward to hearing from you.


The twitter video link: https://twitter.com/joelycett/status/1591767179707432960

The website: https://benderslikebeckham.com

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 03:04:03 pm »

'Qatar's Contribution to the FIFA World Cup: Kicking Human Rights Out of Football':-

Although Qatar has thrown a few crumbs to its critics, fans at the FIFA World Cup will still be celebrating over the broken bodies and crushed hopes of hundreds of thousands of abused and underpaid foreign workers

www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/2022-11-13/ty-article-opinion/.premium/qatars-gift-to-the-fifa-world-cup-kicking-human-rights-out-of-football/00000184-5d26-ded3-a195-7deef27a0000


'Between June 1 and July 20, 2022, Qatar recorded 276 violations of its summer working hours directive, which forbids work outside between 10 A.M. and 3:30 P.M. and is aimed at protecting workers from the excruciating heat of the Gulf summer. That figure, too, has a double resonance: It highlights Qatars willingness to come forward with data that used to be kept away from public scrutiny, but it also sheds light on the scale of labor rights violations despite much-vaunted reforms.'
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2887 on: Today at 03:06:55 pm »
The logic of the west. Qatar = bad. UAE = amazing.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2888 on: Today at 03:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 03:06:55 pm
The logic of the west. Qatar = bad. UAE = amazing.

When you say "west" are you including the human rights groups who know a lot more than you do about what's going on in these countries?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2889 on: Today at 03:24:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:17:27 pm
When you say "west" are you including the human rights groups who know a lot more than you do about what's going on in these countries?

More to do with the people that are happy to support certain countries with laws that belong in the dark ages, yet criticise others.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2890 on: Today at 03:31:39 pm »
Joe Lycett is fantastic
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2891 on: Today at 03:59:56 pm »
Not sure if this has been posted

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qaWUK6mEkAY
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2892 on: Today at 04:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 03:06:55 pm
The logic of the west. Qatar = bad. UAE = amazing.

?

People and journalists in the East have criticised Qatar too, and rightfully so, yes?

People and journalists... all over the world... have rightfully criticised Qatar too, no?

And yet I don't think I've seen anyone highlighting the whole travesty that is Qatar hosting the 2002 World Cup say... 'Qatar = bad. UAE = amazing'. Unless you have articles that say otherwise? I'd be interested to see them...
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2893 on: Today at 04:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 03:06:55 pm
The logic of the west. Qatar = bad. UAE = amazing.

The UAE = horrible bunch of bastards



Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 03:24:14 pm
More to do with the people that are happy to support certain countries with laws that belong in the dark ages, yet criticise others.


Name them.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 04:11:48 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 03:59:56 pm
Not sure if this has been posted

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qaWUK6mEkAY

Quality video, mate. (apart from at the end where the presenter cut the Doctor's interview short)
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 04:14:21 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:11:48 pm
Quality video, mate. (apart from at the end where the presenter cut the Doctor's interview short)

Not sure how to embed it.   
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 04:22:34 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:14:21 pm
Not sure how to embed it.   

[*flash=480,344]https://www.youtube.com/v/qaWUK6mEkAY[/flash]

^ remove the * from the above code, then hit 'Post' and it should be embedded, mate (hopefully).


[*flash=480,344]https://www.youtube.com/v/[/flash] is the code to embed youtube videos on RAWK. Just 'copy & paste' the 11-digit YouTube video code after the '/v/' part of the code, remove the * (next to the flash), and any youtube video should be embedded...
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2897 on: Today at 04:22:47 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:14:21 pm
Not sure how to embed it.   
<a href="https://m.youtube.com/v/qaWUK6mEkAY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://m.youtube.com/v/qaWUK6mEkAY</a>
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 04:40:26 pm »
Thanks.    For some reason embedded videos never shows on mine.    Must be something in my settings but it is way behind my technical capabilities
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2899 on: Today at 05:54:14 pm »
Canada

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2900 on: Today at 06:16:49 pm »

'Qatar World Cup will be most heavily surveilled tournament in history':-

Fans will be monitored by 20,000 cameras and artificial intelligence that can determine whether a supporter is angry from facial expressions

www.telegraph.co.uk/world-cup/2022/11/13/exclusive-qatar-world-cup-will-heavily-surveilled-tournament/
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2901 on: Today at 06:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:54:14 pm
Canada



Alphonso Davies is a forward now?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2902 on: Today at 06:24:55 pm »
Thought Davies was a full back for Bayern? Is he like a Bale for them or do Canadians just not understand positions?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2903 on: Today at 06:28:30 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:16:49 pm
'Qatar World Cup will be most heavily surveilled tournament in history':-

Fans will be monitored by 20,000 cameras and artificial intelligence that can determine whether a supporter is angry from facial expressions

www.telegraph.co.uk/world-cup/2022/11/13/exclusive-qatar-world-cup-will-heavily-surveilled-tournament/
What the fuck is all that about?
Let's hope the tapes aren't erased if the police weigh in on any protesters.
Daft pricks.
