':-Although Qatar has thrown a few crumbs to its critics, fans at the FIFA World Cup will still be celebrating over the broken bodies and crushed hopes of hundreds of thousands of abused and underpaid foreign workers'Between June 1 and July 20, 2022, Qatar recorded 276 violations of its summer working hours directive, which forbids work outside between 10 A.M. and 3:30 P.M. and is aimed at protecting workers from the excruciating heat of the Gulf summer. That figure, too, has a double resonance: It highlights Qatars willingness to come forward with data that used to be kept away from public scrutiny, but it also sheds light on the scale of labor rights violations despite much-vaunted reforms.'