'Joe Lycett gives David Beckham serious ultimatum over World Cup deal with anti-LGBTQ+ Qatar
www.pinknews.co.uk/2022/11/13/joe-lycett-david-beckham-ultimatum-fifa-world-cup-qatar/
I consider you, along with Kim Woodburn and Monty Don, to be a gay icon, Lycett said.
You were the first premiership footballer to do shoots with gay magazines like Attitude, to speak openly about your gay fans, and you married a Spice Girl which is the gayest thing a human being can do.
Lycett continued: You have always talked about the power of football as a force for good. Which suggests to me you have never seen West Brom.
But, generally, I agree. So with that in mind Im giving you a choice.
If you end your relationship with Qatar I will donate ten grand of my own money (thats a grand for every million youre reportedly getting) to charities that support queer people in football.
However, if you do not I will throw the money into a shredder at midday next Sunday, just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup and stream it live on a website Ive registered called BendersLikeBeckham.com. Not just the money, but also your status as gay icon will be shredded.
Also youll be forcing me to commit what might be a crime. Although even then, I reckon Ill get off more lightly than I would if I got caught whacking off a lad in Doha.
Like a glittery Bond villain who has decided to use his power for good, Lycett finished the message: The choice is yours. I look forward to hearing from you.
The twitter video link: https://twitter.com/joelycett/status/1591767179707432960
The website: https://benderslikebeckham.com