^ nicely done by her.':-The hero we all need Joe Lycett has threatened to put £10,000 in a shredder if David Beckham refuses to pull out of his World Cup deal with Qatar.“I consider you, along with Kim Woodburn and Monty Don, to be a gay icon,” Lycett said.“You were the first premiership footballer to do shoots with gay magazines like Attitude, to speak openly about your gay fans, and you married a Spice Girl which is the gayest thing a human being can do.”Lycett continued: “You have always talked about the power of football as a force for good. Which suggests to me you have never seen West Brom.“But, generally, I agree. So with that in mind I’m giving you a choice.“If you end your relationship with Qatar I will donate ten grand of my own money (that’s a grand for every million you’re reportedly getting) to charities that support queer people in football.“However, if you do not I will throw the money into a shredder at midday next Sunday, just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup and stream it live on a website I’ve registered called BendersLikeBeckham.com. Not just the money, but also your status as gay icon will be shredded.“Also you’ll be forcing me to commit what might be a crime. Although even then, I reckon I’ll get off more lightly than I would if I got caught whacking off a lad in Doha.”Like a glittery Bond villain who has decided to use his power for good, Lycett finished the message: “The choice is yours. I look forward to hearing from you.”The twitter video link: https://twitter.com/joelycett/status/1591767179707432960 The website: https://benderslikebeckham.com