I think Ivan Toney is unlucky to lose out with Callum Wilson taking a spot. Maybe Gareth just doing a favour for his new Saudi friends. Good for the sportswashing and all that.



Also, just saw that Kalvin Phillips is in the squad? WTF? Has he even played a minute this season?



His selections are nonsense. Select Wilson who hasn’t played for England for 3 years and is a bit of a crop and offers nothing different to Kane. Then select Phillips because he is an England regular.Abraham, Toney and Tomori all should be there but Gareth clearly doesn’t like James Richardson or want to take a risk on Toney’s betting situation.