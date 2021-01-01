Poll

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 177946 times)

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Swetty79 on Today at 07:47:22 am
Anyone have a link to this WC doc as don't have netflix? Ta

I will check tonight and get back.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Swetty79 on Today at 07:47:22 am
Anyone have a link to this WC doc as don't have netflix? Ta

www.soccercatch.com/shows/750424551/fifa-uncovered
It is also available on the sea of torrents ;)
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Gotze back in the German squad for the first time since 2017

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Thanks Jase.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:13:24 pm
Gotze back in the German squad for the first time since 2017



a very nice story that when you consider all the ups and downs and all the issues Götze had with his health that went on for a few years.

Fantastic to see Christian Günter in there too, as he should be! And what a story Füllkrug has been this season, so he is rewarded too - with Werner being injured, makes perfect sense.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:13:24 pm
Gotze back in the German squad for the first time since 2017

I'm very happy for Goetze.

Are Werner, Reus, Draxler and Can injured or just out of favour?

I have to confess to not even recognising the names of two of their forwards (Fullkrug and Moukoko).  I see both are uncapped and Moukoko sounds like a Walcott style wildcard.  I only know of Musiala as he used to be English but couldn't bare the thought of playing for Southgate  ;)
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:04:58 pm
I'm very happy for Goetze.

Are Werner, Reus, Draxler and Can injured or just out of favour?

I have to confess to not even recognising the names of two of their forwards (Fullkrug and Moukoko).  I see both are uncapped and Moukoko sounds like a Walcott style wildcard.  I only know of Musiala as he used to be English but couldn't bare the thought of playing for Southgate  ;)

Reus and Werner are injured, the rest I don't know.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:13:24 pm
Gotze back in the German squad for the first time since 2017



Does Flick hate cm's? Picking only three cm's is a shocking decision especially with all the injuries. Goretzka has just recovered from an injury. Both Kimmich and Gundogan have played non stop. Big risk from flick.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:42:35 pm
a very nice story that when you consider all the ups and downs and all the issues Götze had with his health that went on for a few years.


its a great story... bit of a mystery as to why though isnt it?

Squad looks good though, obvious question mark is defence against the better teams right?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Maddison's made the England squad.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:04:58 pm
I'm very happy for Goetze.

Are Werner, Reus, Draxler and Can injured or just out of favour?

I have to confess to not even recognising the names of two of their forwards (Fullkrug and Moukoko).  I see both are uncapped and Moukoko sounds like a Walcott style wildcard.  I only know of Musiala as he used to be English but couldn't bare the thought of playing for Southgate  ;)

Emre Can doesnt start many games for BVB (just 2 league starts this season), so not a surprise hes left out. Genuinley surprised me to see he is only 28! He should be at the height of his career, but hes struggling to make a big impact in Dortmund. Always been an issue of course though - he cant find a set spot in a team, so ends up being a jack of all trades.

Füllkrug is second in Bundesliga scoring so far this season, hes on fire. Whether he can keep up that pace remains to be seen!

Germany despite all the talent, have actually been a bit bereft with forwards in recent seasons, so its sort of interesting to see this group now, as there are some talented younger places cming through.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:11:38 pm
Maddison's made the England squad.

Deservedly so as well, he's looked good in a struggling England side and can bring goals and creativity. Fun to watch when he's on form. He's often compared with Grealish a lot which I think is unfair to him, he's a much better player
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
'Gareth Southgate Media Conference | England's World Cup 2022 Squad' - live from 2.15pm today, apparently...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hrw71UPnuaA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hrw71UPnuaA</a>

^ or click here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hrw71UPnuaA


Though the England squad will likely also be shown, when announced, on here - https://twitter.com/EnglandFootball & https://twitter.com/England
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:20:17 pm
Deservedly so as well, he's looked good in a struggling England side and can bring goals and creativity. Fun to watch when he's on form. He's often compared with Grealish a lot which I think is unfair to him, he's a much better player

Its the price tag and who he plays for is what will keep Grealish in the England squad.

Not hopeful at all that england will get any further than the QF.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:42:35 pm
a very nice story that when you consider all the ups and downs and all the issues Götze had with his health that went on for a few years.

Fantastic to see Christian Günter in there too, as he should be! And what a story Füllkrug has been this season, so he is rewarded too - with Werner being injured, makes perfect sense.

Germany have gone Füllkrug?

Never go Füllkrug...
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
''Stop the hypocrisy': LGBTQ+ activists protest at Fifa museum before World Cup  video':-

www.theguardian.com/football/video/2022/nov/08/lgbtq-activists-protest-at-fifa-museum-before-world-cup-video - a 2 minute second video


'A few dozen people have protested in front of the Fifa Museum in Zurich, to press for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community before the World Cup hosted by Qatar. The 'All Out' group that organised the protest said: 'its time for Fifa to stop making excuses, to stop the hypocrisy, to take responsibility and to put human rights above greed'.

All Out wants Fifa to pressure the Gulf state to decriminalise same-sex relations and to protect the LGBTQ+ community during the tournament, adding Fifa had not publicly committed to concrete steps that would ensure the safety of LGBTQ+ football fans, gay players or the local LGBTQ+ community.

A spokesperson for the world football governing body responded, saying,  'Fifa is confident that all necessary measures will be in place for LGBTQ+ fans and allies to enjoy the tournament in a welcoming and safe environment, just as for everyone else'.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:04:58 pm
I'm very happy for Goetze.

Are Werner, Reus, Draxler and Can injured or just out of favour?

I have to confess to not even recognising the names of two of their forwards (Fullkrug and Moukoko).  I see both are uncapped and Moukoko sounds like a Walcott style wildcard.  I only know of Musiala as he used to be English but couldn't bare the thought of playing for Southgate  ;)

According to Transfermarkt.de Draxler has played slightly above 1100 minutes this and last season. that's not even 13 full games and he seems to be injured as well...
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
German squad is much better than I thought it would be. Issues still present in defence, but that's been a weakness for a while
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Next Euro's in Germany, I think they are building up for that.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
I wonder how it'll be dealt with in the media when the arrests start?

How will FIFA explain why the LGBTQ+ community aren't actually safe when they've been telling everyone to calm the fuck down, it'll all be fine?

I guess there's been so many "rules" put in place that it'll be easy to say one was broken without folks realising it was a rule.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Looking forward to seeing Kalvin Phillips play every minute of every game despite not having played since the opening day of the season.

Nice for Trent to get a sunny holiday where he'll rest and won't have to play any games.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:16:36 pm


Looking forward to seeing Kalvin Phillips play every minute of every game despite not having played since the opening day of the season.

Nice for Trent to get a sunny holiday where he'll rest and won't have to play any games.
The squad looks capable of a glorious quarter final exit
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:20:07 pm
The squad looks capable of a glorious quarter final exit
The only question is will it be on penalties or in 90 minutes?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
There's enough talent there to challenge for the trophy, but it's no use when you're playing a flat back 5 with 3 holding midfielders sat right in front of them.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:22:02 pm
There's enough talent there to challenge for the trophy, but it's no use when you're playing a flat back 5 with 3 holding midfielders sat right in front of them.

Its already a battle lost as soon as Maguire plays.

Trent should have turned it down. He is not a back and call.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:20:07 pm
The squad looks capable of a glorious quarter final exit

Yep, always get slightly nervous they might fluke a trophy sometime but then you see most of the midfield, the defence and keepers and realise it's not happening. Lovely!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
I'm not a guru on Serie A, but I watch enough to know that Tomori is England's best CB. Mind boggling that Maguire, Coady and Dier have been picked ahead of him.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Tomori must be gutted. On the flip side he should be relieved he wont be able to scapegoated.
