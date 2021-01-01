I'm very happy for Goetze.



Are Werner, Reus, Draxler and Can injured or just out of favour?



I have to confess to not even recognising the names of two of their forwards (Fullkrug and Moukoko). I see both are uncapped and Moukoko sounds like a Walcott style wildcard. I only know of Musiala as he used to be English but couldn't bare the thought of playing for Southgate



Emre Can doesnt start many games for BVB (just 2 league starts this season), so not a surprise hes left out. Genuinley surprised me to see he is only 28! He should be at the height of his career, but hes struggling to make a big impact in Dortmund. Always been an issue of course though - he cant find a set spot in a team, so ends up being a jack of all trades.Füllkrug is second in Bundesliga scoring so far this season, hes on fire. Whether he can keep up that pace remains to be seen!Germany despite all the talent, have actually been a bit bereft with forwards in recent seasons, so its sort of interesting to see this group now, as there are some talented younger places cming through.