Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 176623 times)

So... Howard Phillips

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2680 on: Yesterday at 06:43:30 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 02:53:52 pm
I don't get your point, or are you proving mine? That story is the 11th down on the football page, never mind sport or main page. (Also posted after my post)

Just posting the link which Id previously read.
Samie

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2681 on: Yesterday at 06:45:42 pm
Denmark



4pool

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2682 on: Yesterday at 07:21:22 pm
If youve booked your flight to Qatar for the World Cup and already have your reservation set to stay in a fan village, well, Im sorry. Photos have emerged of the temporary residency set up for 60,000 soccer fans, and calling them a college dorm room would be generous  let alone boarding that costs $203 a night.

A total of 30,000 rooms have been erected in the desert for the influx of fans, and while appearances may be deceiving, these look a whole lot like shipping containers.



Its no so much that shipping containers are being used for the rooms, as much as the potential problems from all this. The point isnt to get all privileged westerner about accommodation overseas, but rather what cramped rooms, paired with uninsulated steel or wooden structures means when youre hosting an event in the desert.

Interior photos of the rooms shows no evidence of cooling, outside of a simple blind over the rooms lone window.



Chakan

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2683 on: Yesterday at 07:22:49 pm
Terry de Niro

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2684 on: Yesterday at 07:28:02 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:22:49 pm
What lovely microwaves.
Giant coffins.
JRed

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2685 on: Yesterday at 07:30:36 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:21:22 pm
If youve booked your flight to Qatar for the World Cup and already have your reservation set to stay in a fan village, well, Im sorry. Photos have emerged of the temporary residency set up for 60,000 soccer fans, and calling them a college dorm room would be generous  let alone boarding that costs $203 a night.

A total of 30,000 rooms have been erected in the desert for the influx of fans, and while appearances may be deceiving, these look a whole lot like shipping containers.



Its no so much that shipping containers are being used for the rooms, as much as the potential problems from all this. The point isnt to get all privileged westerner about accommodation overseas, but rather what cramped rooms, paired with uninsulated steel or wooden structures means when youre hosting an event in the desert.

Interior photos of the rooms shows no evidence of cooling, outside of a simple blind over the rooms lone window.


Looks like a pre-fab prison
mobydick

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2686 on: Yesterday at 07:32:04 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:30:36 pm
Looks like a pre-fab prison

It will have its uses after the Wc
JRed

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2687 on: Yesterday at 07:35:36 pm
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 07:32:04 pm
It will have its uses after the Wc
I was thinking more during the tournament.
BoRed

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2688 on: Yesterday at 07:39:10 pm
Whoever goes deserves all they get, to be fair.
Chakan

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2689 on: Yesterday at 07:54:19 pm
France

BarryCrocker

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2690 on: Yesterday at 09:52:18 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:21:22 pm
If youve booked your flight to Qatar for the World Cup and already have your reservation set to stay in a fan village, well, Im sorry. Photos have emerged of the temporary residency set up for 60,000 soccer fans, and calling them a college dorm room would be generous  let alone boarding that costs $203 a night.

A total of 30,000 rooms have been erected in the desert for the influx of fans, and while appearances may be deceiving, these look a whole lot like shipping containers.


Its no so much that shipping containers are being used for the rooms, as much as the potential problems from all this. The point isnt to get all privileged westerner about accommodation overseas, but rather what cramped rooms, paired with uninsulated steel or wooden structures means when youre hosting an event in the desert.

Interior photos of the rooms shows no evidence of cooling, outside of a simple blind over the rooms lone window.


Their official website says they are aircon'd. Don't know how this little thing in the corner is going to work but you'd assume they've trialled it in the X amount of years they've been planning for this.

Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2691 on: Yesterday at 10:17:05 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 07:28:02 pm
Giant coffins.

Looks bloody horrific, doesn't it? Over a decade to get it ready, and they assemble that... and stick posters with "passion" and "love" on them. Is this the famous Qatari sense of humour, perhaps?
Iska

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2692 on: Yesterday at 10:18:41 pm
I know theyve been good for years and Bale seems to somehow still have it, but on paper that Welsh squad is absolutely terrible.  Their team spirit must be off the scale.
rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2693 on: Yesterday at 10:24:15 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:54:19 pm
France



Not a whole lot of creativity in that French midfield. Pretty much taking ten defenders as well. Still even with their injuries the squad is better than most
Kashinoda

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2694 on: Yesterday at 10:37:33 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:52:18 pm
Their official website says they are aircon'd. Don't know how this little thing in the corner is going to work but you'd assume they've trialled it in the X amount of years they've been planning for this.



Ah they appear to have clocked air conditioning, simply combine a whimpy fan with an air dehumidifier.
darragh85

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2695 on: Yesterday at 11:09:56 pm
hopefully they house some of Ingerlands finest in those containers.
sinnermichael

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2696 on: Yesterday at 11:12:06 pm
Heard Shearer on the radio earlier slagging off the decision for the tournament to be in Qatar.

Nowhere near the same energy for Newcastle's owners this season though. Strange that.
thaddeus

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2697 on: Yesterday at 11:25:50 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:54:19 pm
France


Deschamps is such an awkward prick.  He could have thrown in a wildcard pick as his 26th man but, nah, he just names a 25-man squad.
darragh85

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2698 on: Yesterday at 11:29:15 pm
are the squads to be shortened or are these final squads?
thaddeus

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2699 on: Yesterday at 11:30:59 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:29:15 pm
are the squads to be shortened or are these final squads?
Provisional squads can be up to 55 (!) but the actual squads can't be any bigger than 26.  So far all the squads announced have been 26, or less, which I guess makes sense as there's no time for friendlies or even a training camp to whittle the numbers down.
Samie

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2700 on: Yesterday at 11:32:52 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:29:15 pm
are the squads to be shortened or are these final squads?

26 man squads now mate, up from 23.
oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2701 on: Yesterday at 11:34:22 pm

This is usually decent for keeping up to date with the World Cup playing squads (and also when the final 26-man squads will be announced etc):-

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup_squads
Samie

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2702 on: Today at 12:02:25 am
Samie

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2703 on: Today at 12:25:40 am
rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2704 on: Today at 12:48:21 am
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:22:49 pm
What lovely microwaves.

Shades of the Fyre Festival
oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2705 on: Today at 01:08:49 am

'England LGBTQ+ fans group criticises David Beckham over World Cup role':-

Former captain a paid ambassador for Qatar World Cup
Im so disappointed, we have put him on a pedestal

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/09/england-lgbtq-supporters-distance-themselves-from-david-beckham
BarryCrocker

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2706 on: Today at 02:09:03 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:08:49 am
'England LGBTQ+ fans group criticises David Beckham over World Cup role':-

Former captain a paid ambassador for Qatar World Cup
Im so disappointed, we have put him on a pedestal

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/09/england-lgbtq-supporters-distance-themselves-from-david-beckham

Dance David.

spen71

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2707 on: Today at 06:40:16 am
Just put sky sports on ad wanted to see the Derby keeper.    A gay Qatari now living in America,   Said it as it is! 
Crosby Nick

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2708 on: Today at 06:42:40 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:25:40 am


Roster? That might be the worst thing yet about this World Cup.
