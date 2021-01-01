If youve booked your flight to Qatar for the World Cup and already have your reservation set to stay in a fan village, well, Im sorry. Photos have emerged of the temporary residency set up for 60,000 soccer fans, and calling them a college dorm room would be generous  let alone boarding that costs $203 a night.A total of 30,000 rooms have been erected in the desert for the influx of fans, and while appearances may be deceiving, these look a whole lot like shipping containers.Its no so much that shipping containers are being used for the rooms, as much as the potential problems from all this. The point isnt to get all privileged westerner about accommodation overseas, but rather what cramped rooms, paired with uninsulated steel or wooden structures means when youre hosting an event in the desert.Interior photos of the rooms shows no evidence of cooling, outside of a simple blind over the rooms lone window.