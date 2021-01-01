If youve booked your flight to Qatar for the World Cup and already have your reservation set to stay in a fan village, well, Im sorry. Photos have emerged of the temporary residency set up for 60,000 soccer fans, and calling them a college dorm room would be generous let alone boarding that costs $203 a night.
A total of 30,000 rooms have been erected in the desert for the influx of fans, and while appearances may be deceiving, these look a whole lot like shipping containers.
Its no so much that shipping containers are being used for the rooms, as much as the potential problems from all this. The point isnt to get all privileged westerner about accommodation overseas, but rather what cramped rooms, paired with uninsulated steel or wooden structures means when youre hosting an event in the desert.
Interior photos of the rooms shows no evidence of cooling, outside of a simple blind over the rooms lone window.