Rat boy just got destroyed on have I got news for you about taking the Qataris money for commentating in world cup



His usual Im going to highlight it etc bullshit that usually gets no sort of retort of any kind by his mates at sky went out like a candle in a storm.



Everything he thought he was good at PR wise was utterly destroyed. Live audience was against him it was punishing



I couldnt help but feel a tad sorry for him in the end. He was mauled and you could see his mind shrinking all the way back to Im only a footballer mate



