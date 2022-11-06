Poll

World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2560 on: November 6, 2022, 08:41:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on November  6, 2022, 08:06:34 pm
It's totally disgusting, I have just watched the discussion Rob Harris had with Miguel Delaney on sports washing which I put in the Man City thread. He is saying because they are refusing to look at so many people's deaths, they haven't even got a definite number of the victims which is just utterly appalling. As in the story that Jason has put on above the family is told one thing by the authorities, but no one thinks they are being told the full story. Think about if this happened to one of your family, it's just outrageous and this tournament should have been stopped from the beginning.

Truly appalling.

And as SoS said previously, if over 6,000 white European workers had died constructing the 2012 London Olympic stadia would it have all been brushed under the carpet while we got told to ignore the politics and concentrate on the sport? Would it fuck
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2561 on: November 6, 2022, 10:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  6, 2022, 03:49:58 pm


Quote
World Cup 2022: 10 European football associations respond to Fifa's 'focus on football' letter


A fucking letter. Are they expecting to impact them with paper cuts?

PS - I would be lovely if the Kop had one of those Bundesliga banners for our final home game.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2562 on: November 6, 2022, 11:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on November  6, 2022, 01:49:02 pm
https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1589216486735765505

@AdamCrafton_
I know athletes and coaches want to make it look as though they are powerless stakeholder in this years World Cup but it really is worth remembering just how many have either endorsed or benefited from the Qatar project. These from 2010 alone


And from the replies to that:

Don't forget that, in 2017, shortly after he signed up as a Qatar 2022 ambassador, Xavi promptly won the top prize of 1,000,000 Qatari riyal (over £250,000) in a Doha bank lottery...
https://m.thepeninsulaqatar.com/article/26/08/2017/Noted-footballer-Xavi-wins-Doha-Bank%E2%80%99s-Al-Dana-millionaire-draw

https://twitter.com/uglygame/status/1589252114966274048?s
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2563 on: Yesterday at 08:18:12 am »
Hahaha, it didnt even occur to them to make it sound real:
Quote
Commenting on the win, Xavi, who has previously played for FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, said:

Winning the QR1m cash prize was an unexpected but welcome surprise. I had opened my account at Doha Bank on December 5, 2016, as I had taken interest in the Al Dana programme after hearing about how Doha Bank encourages their customers to save money, and get a chance to become millionaires, as well as the opportunity to win other cash prizes. I started to invest with the Al Dana Savings programme, aiming to win the QR1m. Today, I can say that Im happy that I opened an Al Dana Savings account and invested my savings. I would like to thank Doha Bank for this opportunity and I wish the same luck unto the other Al Dana customers in the future.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2564 on: Yesterday at 08:48:16 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on November  6, 2022, 11:05:10 pm
And from the replies to that:

Don't forget that, in 2017, shortly after he signed up as a Qatar 2022 ambassador, Xavi promptly won the top prize of 1,000,000 Qatari riyal (over £250,000) in a Doha bank lottery...
https://m.thepeninsulaqatar.com/article/26/08/2017/Noted-footballer-Xavi-wins-Doha-Bank%E2%80%99s-Al-Dana-millionaire-draw

https://twitter.com/uglygame/status/1589252114966274048?s
Wow, that was lucky!
I wonder how many city players have won the Abu Dhabi lottery?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2565 on: Yesterday at 08:52:07 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on November  6, 2022, 11:05:10 pm
And from the replies to that:

Don't forget that, in 2017, shortly after he signed up as a Qatar 2022 ambassador, Xavi promptly won the top prize of 1,000,000 Qatari riyal (over £250,000) in a Doha bank lottery...
https://m.thepeninsulaqatar.com/article/26/08/2017/Noted-footballer-Xavi-wins-Doha-Bank%E2%80%99s-Al-Dana-millionaire-draw

https://twitter.com/uglygame/status/1589252114966274048?s
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2566 on: Yesterday at 03:00:31 pm »

'Six out of 10 people in UK oppose Qatar hosting World Cup over anti-gay laws':-

Poll finds only 43% of people think England and Wales should take part, while 39% think they should not

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/07/six-in-10-in-uk-oppose-qatar-hosting-world-cup-over-anti-gay-laws


'A survey found that 62% of British people believe Qatars stance on gay rights alone should have been enough to bar it from hosting, with support for that position consistent across age, gender and political persuasion.'
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2567 on: Yesterday at 05:13:41 pm »
Brazil's Squad for World Cup.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2568 on: Yesterday at 05:17:31 pm »
Richarlson gets selected, who's done the square root of fuck all at Spurs and injured, but Bobby doesn't. Baffling.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2569 on: Yesterday at 05:34:51 pm »
I know some have Brazil as favourites, but I'm not sure. Great keeping. Lots of very similar types of forwards (one shithouse after another) Aging defence (Dani Alves still getting picked FFS) and not a whole lot of creativity in midfield
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2570 on: Yesterday at 05:52:08 pm »
Shame for Bobby, but I'm glad he's not going.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2571 on: Yesterday at 06:02:48 pm »
What do Brazil play? Some kind of 433 with Vinicius, Jesus and Rodrygo up top and something like Casemiro, Fred/Fab and Bruno in midfield? Or their old school 4222 thing?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2572 on: Yesterday at 06:04:37 pm »
Remember when Brazil was the go to for full backs? That lot are dreadful/over the hill.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2573 on: Yesterday at 06:05:49 pm »

'2022 World Cup in Qatar: Ambassador Khalid Salman calls being gay "mental defect"':-

An official ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as "mental harm".

www.ran.de/fussball/weltmeisterschaft/wm-news/wm-2022-katar-homosexualitaet-botschafter-salman-menschenrechte-kritik-geistiger-schaden-161391

(right click on the article and then select 'translate to English')


'Above all, he has problems with children seeing gay men, Salman said. Because they would then learn something that is not good. In his eyes, being gay is "haram", i.e. forbidden. That's not all: "It's mental damage," he added. The spokesman for the World Cup organizing committee, who accompanied and controlled the "ZDF" team during the shooting, broke off the interview at this point, according to "ZDF".'
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2574 on: Yesterday at 06:08:28 pm »

'Soccer World Cup: Migrant laborers in Qatar | DW Documentary' - a 12 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q4syhqpFzfM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q4syhqpFzfM</a>


'Trade unions have described the working conditions as modern slavery: Migrant workers from across the world built the football stadiums in Qatar - in dubious conditions. This is their story.

Sujan Begun came to Qatar from Bangladesh hoping to enable a better life for his family. He returned in a coffin, with the circumstances of his death unclear to this day. Malcolm Bidali from Kenia came to Qatar to work - and ended up in prison. Today, he's back in Kenia and wants to help other migrant workers. Despite the attention surrounding the Soccer World Cup, change seems to be hard to come by in Qatar.'

A report by Florian Nusch, with illustrations from Aleksandra Kononova.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2575 on: Yesterday at 07:31:25 pm »
They have announced that you cant travel there after 2nd December without a ticket, which is the end of the group stage. So basically the knockouts might not even have full crowds.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2576 on: Yesterday at 08:44:46 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 06:08:28 pm
'Soccer World Cup: Migrant laborers in Qatar | DW Documentary' - a 12 minute video:-

'Trade unions have described the working conditions as modern slavery: Migrant workers from across the world built the football stadiums in Qatar - in dubious conditions. This is their story.


Do any of those Trade Unions load cargo boats and planes that travel to and from Qatar? Do they work on the planes carrying passengers? Are there any working on the broadcasting of the event? Where's the action for their supposed comrades?

I'd just love to see some sort of major hack of the broadcast of the final with some takeover highlighting the injustices that have occurred in the holding of this event. Far better then someone gluing themselves to a goalpost or streaking across a pitch with a banner.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2577 on: Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:31:25 pm
They have announced that you cant travel there after 2nd December without a ticket, which is the end of the group stage. So basically the knockouts might not even have full crowds.
Are there any reliable figures on expected travelling fans?  Ill be surprised if there are full stadiums.  I know the World Cup is big but in general people dont travel to these things - our wcc win was what, half-full at best?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2578 on: Yesterday at 09:24:12 pm »
I'd love to see this thread dwindle to nothing in the next few weeks. I think a lot of football fans are so disgusted with the whole thing that the World Cup will become niche viewing only (at least in the UK and the other civilised nations of the world). Hope so anyway.   
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2579 on: Yesterday at 09:43:56 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm
Are there any reliable figures on expected travelling fans?  Ill be surprised if there are full stadiums.  I know the World Cup is big but in general people dont travel to these things - our wcc win was what, half-full at best?

They'll fill the stadium with locals getting free tickets. And they'll be marshalled in. There's no way Qatar after spending $200b is going to have 1 empty seat in any game. Even matches like Switzerland versus Cameroon will be a sell-out with 40k capacity crowd.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2580 on: Yesterday at 10:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:24:12 pm
I'd love to see this thread dwindle to nothing in the next few weeks. I think a lot of football fans are so disgusted with the whole thing that the World Cup will become niche viewing only (at least in the UK and the other civilised nations of the world). Hope so anyway.   

Low ratings in the UK will only be the case if England get knocked out early. Otherwise it will be romanticised like the last World Cup, although rather than remember that hot summer in the beer garden when Trippier scored and we threw pints in the air itll be remember that fucking freezing December where nobody could afford to put the heating on but Kane scored so we put one bar of the fire on
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2581 on: Yesterday at 11:44:02 pm »
Remember that feeling of excitement you get 2 weeks before a World Cup starts, not this time.
This feels like every time city win the league, meaningless.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2582 on: Today at 12:00:20 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:44:02 pm
Remember that feeling of excitement you get 2 weeks before a World Cup starts, not this time.
This feels like every time city win the league, meaningless.

I feel pretty much the same (and I love the World Cup).

The winning captain will like be photographed with that famous trophy held aloft... and it will become and iconic photo.

This time around for very different reasons - the thousands of deaths and the suffering of those workers who built it.


The German fans' protest at the weekend really hammered it home - '15,000 dead for 5760 minutes of football. Shame on you'.
