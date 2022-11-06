

'Soccer World Cup: Migrant laborers in Qatar | DW Documentary' - a 12 minute video:-



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q4syhqpFzfM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q4syhqpFzfM</a>





'Trade unions have described the working conditions as modern slavery: Migrant workers from across the world built the football stadiums in Qatar - in dubious conditions. This is their story.



Sujan Begun came to Qatar from Bangladesh hoping to enable a better life for his family. He returned in a coffin, with the circumstances of his death unclear to this day. Malcolm Bidali from Kenia came to Qatar to work - and ended up in prison. Today, he's back in Kenia and wants to help other migrant workers. Despite the attention surrounding the Soccer World Cup, change seems to be hard to come by in Qatar.'



A report by Florian Nusch, with illustrations from Aleksandra Kononova.

