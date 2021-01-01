Poll

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 09:45:59 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:31:07 pm
Even Redknapp has followed the money,   Thought he was better than that

Redknapp! His old man would do literally anything for money, like their bezzies the Lampards.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 09:56:36 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 07:39:17 pm
Lets be honest it's not about the football anymore has not been for along time

Exactly.  That's why this World Cup is absoluitely perfect and a very fair representation of where football, and other top-level sports, are at.

It's an abomination.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 10:19:07 pm
Quality kicking for Neville on Hignfy tonight, Hislop skewered him particularly well, credit to Merton for opting to read out a statement by the covid families support group as well rather than simply getting in another joke about Hancock.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm
Hislop nailed that duplicitous little manc rat tonight. It was lovely.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 11:15:36 pm
For me any player going to play in this abomination, even one of ours, is an arsehole. End of.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 11:41:41 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 11:15:36 pm
For me any player going to play in this abomination, even one of ours, is an arsehole. End of.

No, not end of, at all. There are different sides to this as discussed over the last few pages, disagree all you want, and you will have many agreeing with you, but please not with the awful end of sign off. 

Anyway, reading Klopps words from the embargoed stuff tonight, some good takes as usual, and good to see him give the journalists a few uneasy moments, that was very much needed.

Edited to add the link to the full transcript of Klopps comments, best to read it there than the short version thats on the BBC that I originally posted.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 12:07:19 am
I think the reason why it looks like it's on players now is because the players are the last line of defence.

There has been a dereliction of duty all along. The game has been betrayed and virtually no one said a thing. It's just like how the sportswashers in this country are killing the game and few are saying anything about it, let alone doing anything about it.

Everyone along the way has let the sport down, the players down and the fans down. Now here we are, with the abomination about to start. The players themselves are the last line of defence now. Everyone else has let them down and let us down. No one made a stand, to their shame. The players probably won't either.

I agree that it's unfair that focus is now on the players, but that just shows how much they have been let down. It should never have got this far. Thing is though, only the players making a stand will make any difference at all at this point.

There will be an inquest once Abu Dhabi and Saudi finally destroy the game here too, and everyone will be asking why barely anyone said anything at the time and made a stand. Klopp's right there. We only talk about it once the damage is done.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 01:40:43 am
Qatar spent all that money just to ensure we got the mid season break we needed. That's all I care about really in terms of the WC





Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 06:24:31 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:18:38 am
It's nothing new really. Qatar did the same thing for the handball World Cup some years ago. They paid around 60 Spanish people to be there as supporters for the Qatari team. They also got loads and loads of foreign players signed up to play for the national team and ended up only having four players with genuine Qatari origin in their whole squad. At least, they weren't able to do that with the Football WC, because there are much stricter rules in terms of eligibility for a national team compared to handball.

True and UAE clubs been doing it for a long time too. foreigners are paid and get a free meal to attend and support football clubs, I saw it with my own eyes.
