I think the reason why it looks like it's on players now is because the players are the last line of defence.



There has been a dereliction of duty all along. The game has been betrayed and virtually no one said a thing. It's just like how the sportswashers in this country are killing the game and few are saying anything about it, let alone doing anything about it.



Everyone along the way has let the sport down, the players down and the fans down. Now here we are, with the abomination about to start. The players themselves are the last line of defence now. Everyone else has let them down and let us down. No one made a stand, to their shame. The players probably won't either.



I agree that it's unfair that focus is now on the players, but that just shows how much they have been let down. It should never have got this far. Thing is though, only the players making a stand will make any difference at all at this point.



There will be an inquest once Abu Dhabi and Saudi finally destroy the game here too, and everyone will be asking why barely anyone said anything at the time and made a stand. Klopp's right there. We only talk about it once the damage is done.