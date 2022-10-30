To reinforce my point, the only England players speaking out at the moment are the women. So much more progressive than mens football.



Can't agree with that at all. Many of those involved in the England squad have lead the way in terms of making political statements/interventions in recent years. It's easier to say I'd play no part in it if there's no chance at all of you playing in it anyway.People are right to say that players dream of playing in a World Cup and I sympathize with that. I'd be fucking gutted if I'd made it to that level of the game only to feel obliged to turn down playing a World Cup because FIFA picked a shit venue. They didn't choose to play there and they'd be mad to refuse to play. Zero would be achieved. They'd be replaced and the show goes on.The bigger issue IMO for the players is that they probably aren't exactly experts on the whole thing. They're normal, usually working class kids who've spent their whole lives in a football bubble. I believe most of them mean well as we've seen in the upturn in political activity from a lot of them but I sincerely doubt any of them studied international politics at uni or spend their free time reading about the middle East, workers rights and political corruption. If someone decides they aren't going to play because it's in Qatar then they are going to have be ready for an absolute barrage of questions far beyond the level of understanding most people have on the subject.How does your political stance marry with playing for x club? What about this sponsor at your club? Did you know your clubs owners voting record? Why didn't you say anything when it was Russia? Would you say anything if it was in the States? How much of your salary are you donating to human rights charities? What's your opinion on how Qatar can move forward and become a venue youd support in the future? How can you justify playing with this teammate who's been a supporter of x politician?And so on and so forth. If they aren't an expert on the subject they'll get torn to shreds, jeapordise their careers, get accused of racism, hammered by a load of online trolls and plenty of normal people too. The buck stops with FIFA. Good on any player who makes any sort of stand but none of them are obliged to.