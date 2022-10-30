Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: thejbs
Spy wouldnt be my term. Theyre paid shills. Theyve been given spending money, flights and accommodation etc by Qatar, in return for being Qatari shills - reporting anti-Qatari posts, writing favourable things etc

This is the reality of the World Cup and its fans. Whole thing stinks.

Yeah that's really shitty, embarrassing stuff from those fans.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
I'm not sure it's that straightforward, none of us are professional sportsfolk.  It's a chance to compete at what loads of them would consider the very top level of the game, potentially a once in a lifetime chance.  I wouldn't throw shade at anyone who does go, but it's people like Beckham and Southgate who should be getting the pelters for trying to gloss over the problems in that region.

It's not just football, most top-level sport is in the gutter, at present (socially,ethically and environmentally).  The World Athletics Championships were held in Doha, long before the World Cup. 
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
I have no doubt in my mind that, if this was the womens World Cup, dozens of teams wouldve spoken up and plenty would boycott. Such a spineless response from our mens teams. Money is all that matters to them.

To reinforce my point, the only England players speaking out at the moment are the women. So much more progressive than mens football.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Hope theyre all getting a free pint of water for the post match celebrations too.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
To reinforce my point, the only England players speaking out at the moment are the women. So much more progressive than mens football.

Might be a bit different if they were going to a WC in that region.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
A group of 40 England fans are being paid by Qatar to attend the World Cup, with instructions to deliver positive messages about the experience, sing certain songs when requested and report critical social media posts.

Sources have confirmed that the group  which is understood to include four members of the England band, including its leader John Hemmingham  will receive free flights and apartment accommodation, £60 a day in spending money loaded on to a Visa card and complimentary tickets after signing a code of conduct. They are all booked on flights that leave for Doha on November 17.

Another 40 supporters from Wales have also signed up to the Fan Leader Programme, along with fans from the 30 other competing countries as part of what supporters groups have described as a sinister, distasteful marketing exercise.

All those who have signed up for the scheme are guaranteed a ticket to the opening ceremony but they must stay in Qatar for at least two weeks. The idea, The Times has been told, is for them to sit in groups and sing at the appropriate times for the television cameras.

One document sent to fan leaders outlines the role they will be expected to play in the opening ceremony. It reads: In celebration of the fans around the world, over the period of five minutes, fan chants from each nation will be played and you will be expected to stand up, sing the song/chant, wave your flags and represent your country.

That last bit reminds me of all the City advertising.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
A group of 40 England fans are being paid by Qatar to attend the World Cup, with instructions to deliver positive messages about the experience, sing certain songs when requested and report critical social media posts.

Sources have confirmed that the group  which is understood to include four members of the England band, including its leader John Hemmingham  will receive free flights and apartment accommodation, £60 a day in spending money loaded on to a Visa card and complimentary tickets after signing a code of conduct. They are all booked on flights that leave for Doha on November 17.

Another 40 supporters from Wales have also signed up to the Fan Leader Programme, along with fans from the 30 other competing countries as part of what supporters groups have described as a sinister, distasteful marketing exercise.

All those who have signed up for the scheme are guaranteed a ticket to the opening ceremony but they must stay in Qatar for at least two weeks. The idea, The Times has been told, is for them to sit in groups and sing at the appropriate times for the television cameras.

One document sent to fan leaders outlines the role they will be expected to play in the opening ceremony. It reads: In celebration of the fans around the world, over the period of five minutes, fan chants from each nation will be played and you will be expected to stand up, sing the song/chant, wave your flags and represent your country.

It's nothing new really. Qatar did the same thing for the handball World Cup some years ago. They paid around 60 Spanish people to be there as supporters for the Qatari team. They also got loads and loads of foreign players signed up to play for the national team and ended up only having four players with genuine Qatari origin in their whole squad. At least, they weren't able to do that with the Football WC, because there are much stricter rules in terms of eligibility for a national team compared to handball.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
The majority of footballers aren't like us and do not have the same values.  People just need to accept it.



Footballers and football fans, I'd say. Most don't care and won't care while the football is happening.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
I'm not sure it's that straightforward, none of us are professional sportsfolk.  It's a chance to compete at what loads of them would consider the very top level of the game, potentially a once in a lifetime chance.  I wouldn't throw shade at anyone who does go, but it's people like Beckham and Southgate who should be getting the pelters for trying to gloss over the problems in that region.

Good post.  Beckham and Soujthgate come out of this terribly

Also the hypocrisy from generally excellent posters is disappointing.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Is anybody watching it?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Is anybody watching it?

Dont think its started yet.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Is anybody watching it?

No, hasn't started yet.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
What absolute disgusting people being paid for jeez.

Some will do anything for a freebie/gift and then people wonder why society is fucked.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
That last bit reminds me of all the City advertising.

It's the same paid fans/influencers thing that ADfc love too on a club level,the essence of that Etisalat advert.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Is anybody watching it?

It's football during winter, so probably fuck loads of people. I'm expecting talk of record viewership numbers that completely disregard the time of the year it's being played at.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
but it isnt like that though.  The player has 100% control of that. Here the players dont have control of the location of where the world cup is and they had zero say in choosing it. And I doubt its simply a financial thing, for one time in their high profile careers, its about representing their country at the very highest level, maybe the 1 chance they get.

As I said before, Id love it if one player did make a stand, but I dont blame them for going.  Focus should be on how corrupt FIFA is and why this was allowed to happen, but too many now care about the players taking on the burden of guilt, which is far too convenient. Same goes for fans too - shit for them, to have that moral dilema thanks to the crooks that run football at this level.
I agree with this. It's not even as if this current cohort of internationals had a say 12 years ago when it was announced. The corrupt c*nts have dropped this tournament right in the middle of the sweet-spot of some footballers careers.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Is anybody watching it?
I've put a poll up for you K.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Thanks John.

"Will I fuck" duly registered.

I've gradually lost interest in international tournaments anyway but this is the first where I'll actively avoid watching any of the games.  We get enough gaslighting domestically without getting it rammed down our throats via the World Cup.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
It's football during winter, so probably fuck loads of people. I'm expecting talk of record viewership numbers that completely disregard the time of the year it's being played at.

Indeed, as i keep saying, it's football during November/December which one of the worst times of year when leisure activities are rather restricted, largely because of the weather, & because of lack of daylight, add in cost of living too, & with Christmas coming up, club football restricted too, that's it's like a perfect storm, & many will end up watching the world cup anyway, particularly as it's on BBC & ITV for those of us who are in the UK.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
World Cup 2022: Fifa tells all competing nations to 'focus on football' in Qatar
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63506951


Red rag to a black bull that
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
That last bit reminds me of all the City advertising.

Cheer on cue what a load of crap shouldn't they shout hooray  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
World Cup 2022: Fifa tells all competing nations to 'focus on football' in Qatar
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63506951


Red rag to a black bull that

Yes, I bet they are, and it sums the shambolic organisation up perfectly. Not one bit of remorse or genuine sorrow for those families whose husbands have paid an appalling price, for the staging of this awful World Cup. They are an absolute disgrace, and they should all be immediately voted and hounded out of office on completion of it.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
World Cup 2022: Fifa tells all competing nations to 'focus on football' in Qatar
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63506951


Red rag to a black bull that
We all took bribes and back handers in order to get the World Cup in this shitty little location

But now stop fucking going on about how awful it is you fools!


Honestly, they could not have said anything worse.  Filthy bastards.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yes, I bet they are, and it sums the shambolic organisation up perfectly. Not one bit of remorse or genuine sorrow for those families whose husbands have paid an appalling price, for the staging of this awful World Cup. They are an absolute disgrace, and they should all be immediately voted and hounded out of office on completion of it.
Infantino uprooted to Doha last year.

Strange why a FIFA boss would leave Switzerland when the governing body is there. ::)

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
To reinforce my point, the only England players speaking out at the moment are the women. So much more progressive than mens football.
Can't agree with that at all. Many of those involved in the England squad have lead the way in terms of making political statements/interventions in recent years. It's easier to say I'd play no part in it if there's no chance at all of you playing in it anyway.

People are right to say that players dream of playing in a World Cup and I sympathize with that. I'd be fucking gutted if I'd made it to that level of the game only to feel obliged to turn down playing a World Cup because FIFA picked a shit venue. They didn't choose to play there and they'd be mad to refuse to play. Zero would be achieved. They'd be replaced and the show goes on.

The bigger issue IMO for the players is that they probably aren't exactly experts on the whole thing. They're normal, usually working class kids who've spent their whole lives in a football bubble. I believe most of them mean well as we've seen in the upturn in political activity from a lot of them but I sincerely doubt any of them studied international politics at uni or spend their free time reading about the middle East, workers rights and political corruption. If someone decides they aren't going to play because it's in Qatar then they are going to have be ready for an absolute barrage of questions far beyond the level of understanding most people have on the subject.

How does your political stance marry with playing for x club? What about this sponsor at your club? Did you know your clubs owners voting record? Why didn't you say anything when it was Russia? Would you say anything if it was in the States? How much of your salary are you donating to human rights charities? What's your opinion on how Qatar can move forward and become a venue youd support in the future? How can you justify playing with this teammate who's been a supporter of x politician?

And so on and so forth. If they aren't an expert on the subject they'll get torn to shreds, jeapordise their careers, get accused of racism, hammered by a load of online trolls and plenty of normal people too. The buck stops with FIFA. Good on any player who makes any sort of stand but none of them are obliged to.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Infantino uprooted to Doha last year.

Strange why a FIFA boss would leave Switzerland when the governing body is there. ::)

Surely, it's only a matter of time before Infantino is prosecuted. I can't wait to see his odious face in prison. 
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
I agree with this. It's not even as if this current cohort of internationals had a say 12 years ago when it was announced. The corrupt c*nts have dropped this tournament right in the middle of the sweet-spot of some footballers careers.

I know I'm in a minority on this, but I just don't buy the ''only chance at a WC in their career'' angle. I mean so what? What's more important here? Most players will play a few games before getting dumped out of the most discredited sham of a WC in football history anyway. Their careers will do just fine without partaking in this horror show.

We all lament sportswashing destroying the fabric of our game in this country, yet somehow excuse wholesale participation in what everyone knows is a corrupt, monumental sportswash of a competition which was somehow allowed to disrupt our entire league season by being played in winter.

Of course, I don't even expect many players to boycott this sham of a WC. Most players are completely self-absorbed and interested only in themselves. However, I am surprised that not a single player was turned their back on it. The only way the likes of FIFA get the message is when players pull out. Grumbling but going anyway means nothing to FIFA. Yes, it's FIFA who the spotlight should be on, but you don't put it on them by going and participating in their corrupt sportswashing tournament.

A footballers opportunity to kick a ball around a field pales into utter insignificance given the scale of the corruption, death and sportswashing involved here. The real footballing legend(s) will be those who say ''fuck this, I'm having no part of that.'' If any do actually make that stand they will be revered forever in the game. Many things in life are far bigger than football, and this is one of them.

It's estimated over 6,500 migrant workers died in order to get this tournament ready. That is utterly horrific. In what kind of world is this acceptable? Yet people are being encouraged to simply ''concentrate on the football.'' It absolutely beggars belief that entire countries have not pulled out of it, never mind individual players.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
I know I'm in a minority on this, but I just don't buy the ''only chance at a WC in their career'' angle. I mean so what? What's more important here? Most players will play a few games before getting dumped out of the most discredited sham of a WC in football history anyway. Their careers will do just fine without partaking in this horror show.

We all lament sportswashing destroying the fabric of our game in this country, yet somehow excuse wholesale participation in what everyone knows is a corrupt, monumental sportswash of a competition which was somehow allowed to disrupt our entire league season by being played in winter.

Of course, I don't even expect many players to boycott this sham of a WC. Most players are completely self-absorbed and interested only in themselves. However, I am surprised that not a single player was turned their back on it. The only way the likes of FIFA get the message is when players pull out. Grumbling but going anyway means nothing to FIFA. Yes, it's FIFA who the spotlight should be on, but you don't put it on them by going and participating in their corrupt sportswashing tournament.

A footballers opportunity to kick a ball around a field pales into utter insignificance given the scale of the corruption, death and sportswashing involved here. The real footballing legend(s) will be those who say ''fuck this, I'm having no part of that.'' If any do actually make that stand they will be revered forever in the game. Many things in life are far bigger than football, and this is one of them.

It's estimated over 6,500 migrant workers died in order to get this tournament ready. That is utterly horrific. In what kind of world is this acceptable? Yet people are being encouraged to simply ''concentrate on the football.'' It absolutely beggars belief that entire countries have not pulled out of it, never mind individual players.

Absolutely, it feels like that these lives don't even matter to anyone. Nothing must stand in the way of the World Cup.  :(
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Absolutely, it feels like that these lives don't even matter to anyone. Nothing must stand in the way of the World Cup.  :(
The scale of the deaths is staggering. The Lower Anfield Road End is not big enough to accommodate that number. All that matters though is money, power, reputation laundering and pampered millionaires getting their chance to play a few games in a completely discredited World Cup.  ::)
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
I know I'm in a minority on this, but I just don't buy the ''only chance at a WC in their career'' angle.
That's not entirely correct mate, many players get injuries ahead of the tournament and often don't qualify.
But it's not something I want to take a stance for because I fundamentally agree this is a shit-show of a situation :) If the players had taken a stance I'd have said good on them.

And I sincerely hope there is protests and disruption without injury to people. Anything that highlights all of our concerns.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Strange why a FIFA boss would leave Switzerland when the governing body is there. ::)

To be fair, I can see why you wouldn't want to live in Switzerland... :D
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
That's not entirely correct mate, many players get injuries ahead of the tournament and often don't qualify.
But it's not something I want to take a stance for because I fundamentally agree this is a shit-show of a situation :) If the players had taken a stance I'd have said good on them.

And I sincerely hope there is protests and disruption without injury to people. Anything that highlights all of our concerns.
I'm not sure I articulated myself very well there, John.

Basically, what I was trying to say is that whether it's their first, only, second or third chance at a world cup, it's sort of irrelevant to me. To me, the actual football in this appalling tournament does not matter a jot. I absolutely agree and understand that the 2022 WC might be the only time many players will have a chance of playing in a WC. It's just that I don't agree that this is a good enough reason to abandon all principle and partake in it. That's what I mean when I said some things in life are far bigger than football and personal glory.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Even Redknapp has followed the money,   Thought he was better than that
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Even Redknapp has followed the money,   Thought he was better than that
His father had an account in Monaco in his dogs name.

And you thought he was better!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
The scale of the deaths is staggering. The Lower Anfield Road End is not big enough to accommodate that number. All that matters though is money, power, reputation laundering and pampered millionaires getting their chance to play a few games in a completely discredited World Cup.  ::)

Lets be honest it's not about the football anymore has not been for along time
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Cheer on cue what a load of crap shouldn't they shout hooray  :lmao :lmao :lmao
I'm not expecting this at all - at all - but it'd be great if at the time they're supposed to cheer, they all just turned their backs and walked out.

mind you, god help them getting out of Qatar in one piece.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Neville took a ribbing for his shilling for it while (terribly) presenting HIGNFY.

The lot of them should be ashamed.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Grey Neville just been made to look like a right c*nt by Ian Hislop, Paul Merton and Richard Madeley about going to Qatar for the World Cup.  Fuckin great to watch the c*nt squirm. 
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Saw that as well. Hislop shredded him.
