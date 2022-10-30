I agree with this. It's not even as if this current cohort of internationals had a say 12 years ago when it was announced. The corrupt c*nts have dropped this tournament right in the middle of the sweet-spot of some footballers careers.
I know I'm in a minority on this, but I just don't buy the ''only chance at a WC in their career'' angle. I mean so what? What's more important here? Most players will play a few games before getting dumped out of the most discredited sham of a WC in football history anyway. Their careers will do just fine without partaking in this horror show.
We all lament sportswashing destroying the fabric of our game in this country, yet somehow excuse wholesale participation in what everyone knows is a corrupt, monumental sportswash of a competition which was somehow allowed to disrupt our entire league season by being played in winter.
Of course, I don't even expect many players to boycott this sham of a WC. Most players are completely self-absorbed and interested only in themselves. However, I am surprised that not a single player was turned their back on it. The only way the likes of FIFA get the message is when players pull out. Grumbling but going anyway means nothing to FIFA. Yes, it's FIFA who the spotlight should be on, but you don't put it on them by going and participating in their corrupt sportswashing tournament.
A footballers opportunity to kick a ball around a field pales into utter insignificance given the scale of the corruption, death and sportswashing involved here. The real footballing legend(s) will be those who say ''fuck this, I'm having no part of that.'' If any do actually make that stand they will be revered forever in the game. Many things in life are far bigger than football, and this is one of them.
It's estimated over 6,500 migrant workers died in order to get this tournament ready. That is utterly horrific. In what kind of world is this acceptable? Yet people are being encouraged to simply ''concentrate on the football.'' It absolutely beggars belief that entire countries have not pulled out of it, never mind individual players.