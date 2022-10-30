A group of 40 England fans are being paid by Qatar to attend the World Cup, with instructions to deliver positive messages about the experience, sing certain songs when requested and report critical social media posts.



Sources have confirmed that the group  which is understood to include four members of the England band, including its leader John Hemmingham  will receive free flights and apartment accommodation, £60 a day in spending money loaded on to a Visa card and complimentary tickets after signing a code of conduct. They are all booked on flights that leave for Doha on November 17.



Another 40 supporters from Wales have also signed up to the Fan Leader Programme, along with fans from the 30 other competing countries as part of what supporters groups have described as a sinister, distasteful marketing exercise.



All those who have signed up for the scheme are guaranteed a ticket to the opening ceremony but they must stay in Qatar for at least two weeks. The idea, The Times has been told, is for them to sit in groups and sing at the appropriate times for the television cameras.



One document sent to fan leaders outlines the role they will be expected to play in the opening ceremony. It reads: In celebration of the fans around the world, over the period of five minutes, fan chants from each nation will be played and you will be expected to stand up, sing the song/chant, wave your flags and represent your country.



It's nothing new really. Qatar did the same thing for the handball World Cup some years ago. They paid around 60 Spanish people to be there as supporters for the Qatari team. They also got loads and loads of foreign players signed up to play for the national team and ended up only having four players with genuine Qatari origin in their whole squad. At least, they weren't able to do that with the Football WC, because there are much stricter rules in terms of eligibility for a national team compared to handball.