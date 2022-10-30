Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2440 on: Today at 09:24:04 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:22:04 am
Spy wouldnt be my term. Theyre paid shills. Theyve been given spending money, flights and accommodation etc by Qatar, in return for being Qatari shills - reporting anti-Qatari posts, writing favourable things etc

This is the reality of the World Cup and its fans. Whole thing stinks.

Yeah that's really shitty, embarrassing stuff from those fans.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2441 on: Today at 09:26:17 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:19:55 am
I'm not sure it's that straightforward, none of us are professional sportsfolk.  It's a chance to compete at what loads of them would consider the very top level of the game, potentially a once in a lifetime chance.  I wouldn't throw shade at anyone who does go, but it's people like Beckham and Southgate who should be getting the pelters for trying to gloss over the problems in that region.

It's not just football, most top-level sport is in the gutter, at present (socially,ethically and environmentally).  The World Athletics Championships were held in Doha, long before the World Cup. 
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2442 on: Today at 09:27:05 am
Quote from: thejbs on October 30, 2022, 08:23:35 am
I have no doubt in my mind that, if this was the womens World Cup, dozens of teams wouldve spoken up and plenty would boycott. Such a spineless response from our mens teams. Money is all that matters to them.

To reinforce my point, the only England players speaking out at the moment are the women. So much more progressive than mens football.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2443 on: Today at 09:36:48 am
Hope theyre all getting a free pint of water for the post match celebrations too.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2444 on: Today at 09:38:47 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:27:05 am
To reinforce my point, the only England players speaking out at the moment are the women. So much more progressive than mens football.

Might be a bit different if they were going to a WC in that region.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2445 on: Today at 10:08:51 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 09:23:34 am
A group of 40 England fans are being paid by Qatar to attend the World Cup, with instructions to deliver positive messages about the experience, sing certain songs when requested and report critical social media posts.

Sources have confirmed that the group  which is understood to include four members of the England band, including its leader John Hemmingham  will receive free flights and apartment accommodation, £60 a day in spending money loaded on to a Visa card and complimentary tickets after signing a code of conduct. They are all booked on flights that leave for Doha on November 17.

Another 40 supporters from Wales have also signed up to the Fan Leader Programme, along with fans from the 30 other competing countries as part of what supporters groups have described as a sinister, distasteful marketing exercise.

All those who have signed up for the scheme are guaranteed a ticket to the opening ceremony but they must stay in Qatar for at least two weeks. The idea, The Times has been told, is for them to sit in groups and sing at the appropriate times for the television cameras.

One document sent to fan leaders outlines the role they will be expected to play in the opening ceremony. It reads: In celebration of the fans around the world, over the period of five minutes, fan chants from each nation will be played and you will be expected to stand up, sing the song/chant, wave your flags and represent your country.

It's on the times website. But behind a paywall

That last bit reminds me of all the City advertising.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2446 on: Today at 10:18:38 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 09:23:34 am
A group of 40 England fans are being paid by Qatar to attend the World Cup, with instructions to deliver positive messages about the experience, sing certain songs when requested and report critical social media posts.

Sources have confirmed that the group  which is understood to include four members of the England band, including its leader John Hemmingham  will receive free flights and apartment accommodation, £60 a day in spending money loaded on to a Visa card and complimentary tickets after signing a code of conduct. They are all booked on flights that leave for Doha on November 17.

Another 40 supporters from Wales have also signed up to the Fan Leader Programme, along with fans from the 30 other competing countries as part of what supporters groups have described as a sinister, distasteful marketing exercise.

All those who have signed up for the scheme are guaranteed a ticket to the opening ceremony but they must stay in Qatar for at least two weeks. The idea, The Times has been told, is for them to sit in groups and sing at the appropriate times for the television cameras.

One document sent to fan leaders outlines the role they will be expected to play in the opening ceremony. It reads: In celebration of the fans around the world, over the period of five minutes, fan chants from each nation will be played and you will be expected to stand up, sing the song/chant, wave your flags and represent your country.

It's on the times website. But behind a paywall

It's nothing new really. Qatar did the same thing for the handball World Cup some years ago. They paid around 60 Spanish people to be there as supporters for the Qatari team. They also got loads and loads of foreign players signed up to play for the national team and ended up only having four players with genuine Qatari origin in their whole squad. At least, they weren't able to do that with the Football WC, because there are much stricter rules in terms of eligibility for a national team compared to handball.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2447 on: Today at 10:35:07 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:17:20 am
The majority of footballers aren't like us and do not have the same values.  People just need to accept it.



Footballers and football fans, I'd say. Most don't care and won't care while the football is happening.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2448 on: Today at 10:51:18 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:19:55 am
I'm not sure it's that straightforward, none of us are professional sportsfolk.  It's a chance to compete at what loads of them would consider the very top level of the game, potentially a once in a lifetime chance.  I wouldn't throw shade at anyone who does go, but it's people like Beckham and Southgate who should be getting the pelters for trying to gloss over the problems in that region.

Good post.  Beckham and Soujthgate come out of this terribly

Also the hypocrisy from generally excellent posters is disappointing.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2449 on: Today at 10:51:49 am
Is anybody watching it?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2450 on: Today at 10:58:39 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:51:49 am
Is anybody watching it?

Dont think its started yet.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2451 on: Today at 10:58:54 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:51:49 am
Is anybody watching it?

No, hasn't started yet.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2452 on: Today at 11:06:06 am
What absolute disgusting people being paid for jeez.

Some will do anything for a freebie/gift and then people wonder why society is fucked.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2453 on: Today at 11:34:48 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:08:51 am
That last bit reminds me of all the City advertising.

It's the same paid fans/influencers thing that ADfc love too on a club level,the essence of that Etisalat advert.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2454 on: Today at 11:36:41 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:51:49 am
Is anybody watching it?

It's football during winter, so probably fuck loads of people. I'm expecting talk of record viewership numbers that completely disregard the time of the year it's being played at.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2455 on: Today at 12:52:40 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:31:44 pm
but it isnt like that though.  The player has 100% control of that. Here the players dont have control of the location of where the world cup is and they had zero say in choosing it. And I doubt its simply a financial thing, for one time in their high profile careers, its about representing their country at the very highest level, maybe the 1 chance they get.

As I said before, Id love it if one player did make a stand, but I dont blame them for going.  Focus should be on how corrupt FIFA is and why this was allowed to happen, but too many now care about the players taking on the burden of guilt, which is far too convenient. Same goes for fans too - shit for them, to have that moral dilema thanks to the crooks that run football at this level.
I agree with this. It's not even as if this current cohort of internationals had a say 12 years ago when it was announced. The corrupt c*nts have dropped this tournament right in the middle of the sweet-spot of some footballers careers.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2456 on: Today at 01:00:02 pm
Is anybody watching it?
I've put a poll up for you K.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2457 on: Today at 01:51:37 pm
Thanks John.

"Will I fuck" duly registered.

I've gradually lost interest in international tournaments anyway but this is the first where I'll actively avoid watching any of the games.  We get enough gaslighting domestically without getting it rammed down our throats via the World Cup.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2458 on: Today at 02:00:09 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:36:41 am
It's football during winter, so probably fuck loads of people. I'm expecting talk of record viewership numbers that completely disregard the time of the year it's being played at.

Indeed, as i keep saying, it's football during November/December which one of the worst times of year when leisure activities are rather restricted, largely because of the weather, & because of lack of daylight, add in cost of living too, & with Christmas coming up, club football restricted too, that's it's like a perfect storm, & many will end up watching the world cup anyway, particularly as it's on BBC & ITV for those of us who are in the UK.
