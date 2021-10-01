but it isnt like that though. The player has 100% control of that. Here the players dont have control of the location of where the world cup is and they had zero say in choosing it. And I doubt its simply a financial thing, for one time in their high profile careers, its about representing their country at the very highest level, maybe the 1 chance they get.



As I said before, Id love it if one player did make a stand, but I dont blame them for going. Focus should be on how corrupt FIFA is and why this was allowed to happen, but too many now care about the players taking on the burden of guilt, which is far too convenient. Same goes for fans too - shit for them, to have that moral dilema thanks to the crooks that run football at this level.



You're right - I do think it's harder for players regarding this tournament, and I'm not going to slaughter them if they go and don't protest. Most players go to the World Cup more for the pride of playing for their nation, rather than for money or glory, so I personally have sympathy for them just wanting to go and do that anyway, even if it's all built on moral bankruptcy.But going back to what was quoted from the previous post, more should be made of the decisions players make in going to the sportswash teams in the first place. That still gets talked/written about as though they don't have agency, when we all know that they're very aware of who pays their wages and what the purpose of the whole thing is. Erling Haaland is only the biggest example, but honestly, fuck him wearing human rights t shirts for Norway while playing for an abomination for £1m a week. He had his pick of the whole world and he chose that. He and others who make that choice aren't innocent victims. They're pricks, simple as.